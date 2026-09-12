Major League Soccer - Game Week 25 12 Sept 2026 - 20:30 Sporting Park

Today's game between Sporting Kansas City and Los Angeles FC will kick off at Sep 12, 2026, 8:30 PM.

Sporting Kansas City vs Los Angeles FC is available to watch live on Apple TV. Every MLS regular-season match is included as part of a standard Apple TV subscription, with no additional pass required.

Sporting Kansas City host Los Angeles FC at Sporting Park in Kansas City in a Western Conference fixture that carries very different stakes for each side.

Raphael Wicky's side have lost four of their last five MLS matches and sit 15th in the West, deep in the bottom half of the conference table. A fifth defeat in six would effectively end any faint hopes of a postseason run.

Los Angeles FC arrive in considerably better shape. Marc Dos Santos's side occupy third place in the Western Conference and have steadily rebuilt momentum after a mid-season dip in form.

Son Heung-min's presence in the LAFC squad has added a new dimension to the club's attacking play since his arrival from Tottenham in August 2025. The South Korea international has drawn significant attention to MLS and given LAFC a profile that stretches well beyond North America.

For Sporting KC, this is a match they must approach with urgency. The gap between 15th and the playoff positions is not yet insurmountable, but results need to change quickly.

Dos Santos will want three points on the road to maintain LAFC's grip on a top-three spot as the regular season enters its final stretch.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Sporting Kansas City vs Los Angeles FC, including the live stream, TV channel, and kick-off time.

How to watch Sporting Kansas City vs Los Angeles FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Raphael Wicky has no confirmed injuries or suspensions to report for Sporting Kansas City ahead of this fixture, and no probable starting lineup has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as further information becomes available.

Marc Dos Santos is similarly without confirmed squad news for Los Angeles FC at this stage. No absences or projected XI have been announced by the club, and the latest information will be added as the match approaches.

Form

Sporting Kansas City carry a record of four losses and one draw from their last five MLS matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 4-3 defeat to FC Dallas on September 6, extending a difficult run that also included a 3-0 loss to Vancouver Whitecaps on August 30. A 1-1 draw at St. Louis City on August 20 was the only point Wicky's side took across those five games. Sporting KC scored six goals while conceding nine across that run.

Los Angeles FC have won one, drawn three, and lost one from their last five MLS matches. Their most recent result was a 2-0 win over Red Bull New York on September 10, which ended a sequence of three consecutive draws. Before that run, LAFC lost 1-0 to Colorado Rapids on August 20. Dos Santos's side scored six goals and conceded three across those five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in MLS on July 26, 2026, when Los Angeles FC hosted Sporting Kansas City and won 4-0. Before that, LAFC beat Sporting KC 3-1 at home in June 2025, and won 2-0 away in Kansas City in March 2025. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Los Angeles FC have won all five, including a 3-1 US Open Cup victory in September 2024, scoring 15 goals to Sporting Kansas City's two.

Standings

In the MLS Western Conference, Los Angeles FC sit third while Sporting Kansas City are placed 15th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Sporting Kansas City vs Los Angeles FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: