Major League Soccer - Game Week 33 31 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Sporting Park

Today's game between Sporting Kansas City and FC Dallas will kick off at Oct 31, 2026, 3:00 PM.

Sporting Kansas City vs FC Dallas is available to watch live on Apple TV. Every MLS regular-season match, playoff game, and Leagues Cup fixture is included as part of a standard Apple TV subscription at no additional cost.

Sporting Kansas City host FC Dallas at Sporting Park in Kansas City in a Western Conference fixture that carries very different implications for each side as the MLS regular season reaches its final stretch.

Raphael Wicky's side sit 15th in the West and arrive into this match in dire form. Four defeats from their last five MLS outings — including heavy losses to Nashville SC and Real Salt Lake — have left Sporting KC with almost no margin for error in the playoff race.

FC Dallas arrive in a far stronger position. Eric Quill's side are second in the Western Conference and have won three of their last five league matches, including a 3-0 victory over San Jose Earthquakes in their most recent outing.

For Sporting KC, this is a fixture they simply cannot afford to lose. Another defeat would effectively end their postseason ambitions with time running out on the campaign.

Dallas, by contrast, have every reason to push for three points. A win at Sporting Park would strengthen their grip on second place and keep pressure on the clubs above them in the Western Conference standings.

TV channel and live stream details for the match are listed below.

How to watch Sporting Kansas City vs FC Dallas with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Raphael Wicky has not confirmed his starting lineup ahead of the fixture, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for Sporting Kansas City. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as official squad news becomes available.

Eric Quill is similarly yet to name his FC Dallas XI, with no confirmed absences from the travelling squad at this stage. Further team news for both sides will be provided as it becomes available.

Form

Sporting Kansas City have taken one draw and suffered four defeats from their last five MLS matches. Their most recent result was a 3-1 loss to Minnesota United, and they also fell to Austin FC 1-2 and Real Salt Lake 1-3 during the run. A 3-3 draw with Portland Timbers was the only point Wicky's side managed across the five fixtures, and a 4-0 defeat to Nashville SC underlines a team that has been conceding at an alarming rate.

FC Dallas have recorded three wins, one draw, and one defeat from their last five MLS outings. Their most recent result was a 0-2 loss to Columbus Crew, but prior to that they beat San Jose Earthquakes 3-0 and Seattle Sounders FC 1-0. A 2-2 draw with Houston Dynamo FC and a 3-2 defeat at Charlotte FC also feature in the sequence. Dallas have shown they can score on the road and have been one of the more consistent teams in the Western Conference across this period.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in September 2026, when FC Dallas beat Sporting Kansas City 4-3 in an MLS fixture at Toyota Stadium. Across the last five head-to-head meetings, FC Dallas hold a clear advantage, with Dallas winning three of the five fixtures recorded. Sporting Kansas City's wins in that period include a 2-1 home result in the 2024 US Open Cup and a 2-4 defeat of Dallas — playing as the home side — in June 2025.

Standings

In the Western Conference, FC Dallas sit second while Sporting Kansas City are placed 15th, with the visitors firmly in the playoff positions and the hosts facing a battle to keep their postseason hopes alive.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Sporting Kansas City vs FC Dallas today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: