Major League Soccer - Game Week 31 24 Oct 2026 - 21:30 Sporting Park

Today's game between Sporting Kansas City and Austin FC will kick off at Oct 24, 2026, 9:30 PM.

Sporting Kansas City vs Austin FC is available to watch live on Apple TV. From the 2026 season, MLS integrated all match coverage directly into a standard Apple TV subscription, meaning no additional fee is required beyond the regular subscription cost. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Sporting Kansas City host Austin FC at Sporting Park in Kansas City in a Western Conference fixture that carries genuine stakes for both clubs as the MLS regular season enters its final stretch.

Raphael Wicky's side sit 15th in the West, and their recent form has done little to ease the pressure. Three defeats in their last five matches, including a 4-0 loss to Nashville SC and a 1-3 reverse against Real Salt Lake, have left Sporting KC in a difficult position with time running short.

Austin FC arrive in no better shape. Davy Arnaud's side are 14th in the Western Conference, and they have lost three of their last five matches. A 1-2 defeat at Vancouver Whitecaps in their most recent outing continued a run that has seen them concede freely and struggle to string results together.

Both clubs are outside the playoff positions and facing the same uncomfortable reality: a loss here could effectively end their postseason ambitions. That makes this a fixture neither side can afford to treat as anything other than a must-win.

For Sporting KC, the advantage of playing at home may count for something, though their form at Sporting Park has given little cause for confidence. Austin, meanwhile, will point to a 1-2 away win at Vancouver earlier this season as evidence they can pick up points on the road.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this MLS fixture live, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Sporting Kansas City vs Austin FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Raphael Wicky oversees Sporting Kansas City's preparations for this fixture. No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side, and no probable starting lineup has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Davy Arnaud takes charge of Austin FC's travelling party. Similarly, no injury or suspension news has been confirmed for the away squad, and the projected XI has not yet been announced. Further team news is expected in the build-up to the match.

Form

Sporting Kansas City have recorded one win, one draw, and three defeats from their last five MLS matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-3 loss to Real Salt Lake, following a 4-0 defeat to Nashville SC before that. A 3-3 draw with Portland Timbers offered some encouragement, as did a 2-0 away win at Houston Dynamo FC earlier in the run. Sporting KC have conceded regularly across this period and will need a sharper defensive display to claim anything from this fixture.

Austin FC have taken two draws and three defeats from their last five MLS outings. Their most recent result was a 1-2 loss at Vancouver Whitecaps, with defeats to Los Angeles FC (3-1) and Nashville SC (1-4) also featuring in the sequence. Austin drew 3-3 with San Diego FC and were held scoreless against FC Dallas across the five games, and they arrive having failed to win any of their last three matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in May 2026, when Austin FC beat Sporting Kansas City 1-2 at home in MLS competition. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Austin FC hold the advantage with three wins to Sporting KC's two, including a 1-2 away win at Sporting Kansas City in September 2025 and a 3-2 home win in May 2024. Sporting KC's wins in that period came via a 2-0 home result in June 2024 and a 1-0 defeat of Austin in February 2025.

Standings

In the Western Conference, Sporting Kansas City sit 15th while Austin FC are placed 14th, meaning both clubs are outside the playoff positions and separated by just one place in the table.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Sporting Kansas City vs Austin FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: