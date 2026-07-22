Today's game between Sporting Cristal and Red Bull Bragantino will kick-off at Jul 22, 2026, 6:00 PM.

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Sporting Cristal vs Red Bull Bragantino is available to watch live via the broadcasters listed below. TV channel and live stream options are confirmed for this Copa Sudamericana fixture.

Sporting Cristal host Red Bull Bragantino in the Copa Sudamericana, with Roberto Mosquera's side looking to make their mark in a competition that has taken on added importance for the Peruvian club.

Sporting Cristal come into this fixture off the back of a 1-0 win over Deportivo Garcilaso in the Peruvian Primera Division, though their recent record tells a mixed story. Three defeats in their last five matches, including losses to Cienciano in the league and Cerro Porteno in the Copa Libertadores, point to a team that has struggled for consistency across competitions.

Red Bull Bragantino arrive with considerably more momentum. Vagner Mancini's side drew 1-1 with Fluminense in their most recent Serie A outing, but their broader form across all competitions has been strong. Four wins from five matches, including a 3-1 victory over Internacional and a 3-0 away win at Vasco da Gama, underline their attacking quality.

Bragantino also carry confidence from the Copa Sudamericana itself, having beaten Carabobo FC 2-0 before drawing 1-1 with River Plate. That sequence shows a side comfortable at this level and capable of grinding out results against varied opposition.

The Brazilian visitors sit second in Group H of the Copa Sudamericana, making this a fixture with genuine implications for the group standings. Cristal will need to be at their best to contain a Bragantino side that has scored freely in recent weeks.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Sporting Cristal vs Red Bull Bragantino, including TV channel and live stream options.

How to watch Sporting Cristal vs Red Bull Bragantino with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Roberto Mosquera's Sporting Cristal have no confirmed injuries or suspensions listed ahead of this fixture, and no probable lineup has been released. Further squad updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Vagner Mancini's Red Bull Bragantino are similarly without reported absentees, with no injuries or suspensions confirmed and no projected XI yet available. Team news for both sides will be updated as it becomes available.

Form

Sporting Cristal have recorded two wins and three defeats across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent result was a 1-0 victory over Deportivo Garcilaso in the Primera Division on July 17. Prior to that, they lost 3-2 to Cienciano in the league and fell 2-0 to Cerro Porteno in the Copa Libertadores. Cristal also suffered a 3-2 defeat to Junior FC in continental competition, with their only other win a 2-1 league victory over Asociacion Deportiva Tarma.

Red Bull Bragantino have won three of their last five matches across all competitions, drawing two. Their most recent outing was a 1-1 draw with Fluminense in Serie A on July 17. Before that, they beat Internacional 3-1 and defeated Carabobo FC 2-0 in the Copa Sudamericana. A 3-0 away win at Vasco da Gama and a 1-1 draw with River Plate in the Copa Sudamericana complete the run. Bragantino have scored eight goals and conceded three across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

No previous meeting data is available between Sporting Cristal and Red Bull Bragantino. This fixture represents a relatively rare continental encounter between the Peruvian and Brazilian clubs.

Standings

In Copa Sudamericana Group H, Red Bull Bragantino currently sit second.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Sporting Cristal vs Red Bull Bragantino today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: