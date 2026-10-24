Eredivisie - Game Week 10 25 Oct 2026 - 11:45 Sparta Stadion Het Kasteel

Today's game between Sparta Rotterdam and Ajax will kick off at Oct 25, 2026, 11:45 AM.

Sparta Rotterdam vs Ajax is available to watch live in the United States via Fubo and ESPN Select.

Sparta Rotterdam host Ajax at the Sparta Stadion Het Kasteel in Rotterdam in an Eredivisie fixture that finds both clubs at very different points of their seasons.

Ajax arrive in Rotterdam with genuine momentum. Michel's side beat Atalanta 2-0 in the UEFA Conference League on October 22, ending an eight-match winless run against Italian clubs and delivering a home win their supporters had been waiting for. Two substitute goals in the final minutes — from Tolu Arokodare and 17-year-old Abdellah Ouazane — turned a stalemate into a statement.

That result followed a 5-2 away win at FC Groningen in the Eredivisie, giving Ajax back-to-back victories across two competitions. The mood within the squad has shifted. After Sofyan Amrabat and Davy Klaassen publicly called for higher standards following the Conference League defeat to Hajduk Split, the response on the pitch has been pointed.

Sparta Rotterdam present a different kind of challenge. Rogier Meijer's side sit 13th in the Eredivisie table and have shown they are capable of disrupting the division's bigger names, as their 3-3 draw with Willem II last time out demonstrated. At Het Kasteel, they will back themselves to make life difficult.

Ajax, sitting fourth in the Eredivisie, cannot afford to take this trip lightly. Points on the road matter if they are to push into the top three, and a congested schedule means every league game carries added weight.

TV channel and live stream information for Sparta Rotterdam vs Ajax is listed below.

How to watch Sparta Rotterdam vs Ajax with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Sparta Rotterdam head coach Rogier Meijer is without Max de Ligt and Shunsuke Mito through injury ahead of this fixture. No suspensions have been confirmed for the home side, and updates to the squad will be added closer to kick-off if available.

Ajax manager Michel faces a more significant absentee list, with Daley Blind, Steven Berghuis, Kasper Dolberg, Anton Gaaei, and Oliver Edvardsen all ruled out through injury. No suspensions are in place for the away side at this stage.

Form

Sparta Rotterdam have won one, drawn two, and lost two of their last five Eredivisie matches. Their most recent result was a 3-2 win over Willem II, and they drew 3-3 with Go Ahead Eagles before that. Their two defeats came against SC Heerenveen, who beat them 4-0, and PSV Eindhoven, who won 4-1. Across those five matches, Sparta scored 11 goals and conceded 16.

Ajax have won two, drawn two, and lost one of their last five competitive matches. Their most recent result was a 2-0 Conference League win over Atalanta, which followed a 5-2 Eredivisie victory at FC Groningen. Their only defeat in this run was a 2-1 Conference League loss to Hajduk Split. Ajax have scored 11 goals and conceded four across those five fixtures, with two consecutive wins heading into this match.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in March 2026, when Ajax hosted Sparta Rotterdam and won 4-0 in the Eredivisie. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Ajax have won two, with one defeat and two draws. Sparta's most recent points in the series came in October 2025, when the sides drew 3-3 at Het Kasteel.

Standings

Ajax sit fourth in the Eredivisie, within reach of the top three and chasing a place among the league's leading sides. Sparta Rotterdam are 13th, operating in the lower half of the table and looking to climb away from the mid-table cluster.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Sparta Rotterdam vs Ajax today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: