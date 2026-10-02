UEFA Nations League A - Game Week 3 3 Oct 2026 - 14:45 Nuevo Carlos Tartiere

Today's game between Spain and Czechia will kick off at Oct 3, 2026, 2:45 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Spain vs Czechia in the United States are listed below. The match is available to watch via FS2, Fubo, DirecTV Stream, and ViX.

Spain host Czechia at the Nuevo Carlos Tartiere in Oviedo in UEFA Nations League Group 3, with Luis de la Fuente's side looking to extend their dominant run of form.

Spain arrive in commanding shape. They hammered Croatia 4-1 in their last Nations League outing, and their recent record tells the story of a team that has lost none of its edge since lifting the World Cup in North America this summer.

The world champions are top of Group 3, and there is little in the data to suggest Czechia can disrupt that momentum. Santi Denia's side have lost all three of their Nations League matches so far and arrive at the bottom of the group.

Nico Williams will not be part of the Spain squad for this fixture after withdrawing with a thigh injury sustained during a recent international match. His absence is a blow to De la Fuente's attacking options, though the squad depth at Spain's disposal remains formidable.

Czechia have struggled for consistency at this level. Three defeats from three in the Nations League, including a 2-0 loss to England, leave them needing a result just to stay relevant in the group.

For Spain, this is an opportunity to tighten their grip on first place and build on a World Cup-winning summer that has defined a generation. Here is everything you need to know about how to watch the match.

How to watch Spain vs Czechia with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Luis de la Fuente has no listed injuries or suspensions in the squad data ahead of this fixture, though Nico Williams has withdrawn from the Spain camp with a thigh injury picked up during recent international action. Updates on the probable lineup will be added closer to kick-off.

For Czechia, coach Santi Denia has no confirmed injury or suspension information available at this stage. Further squad news is expected ahead of the match.

Form

Spain come into this match with a perfect five-from-five record across their last five games, winning every fixture. Their most recent outing was a 4-1 dismantling of Croatia in the Nations League, and they also beat England 3-2 in their previous group game. Before that, the World Cup run tells its own story: victories over Argentina, France, and Belgium sealed the title in North America. Across those five matches, Spain have scored 12 goals and conceded just four.

Czechia's recent form makes for difficult reading. They have lost four of their last five matches, with their only point coming from a 1-1 draw with South Africa at the World Cup. Their most recent result was a 2-0 defeat to England, and they also fell 2-1 to Croatia in the Nations League. They have scored just five goals across those five games while conceding nine.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides came in the UEFA Nations League in June 2022, when Spain won 2-0. That result continued a pattern of Spanish dominance in this fixture: across the last five head-to-head meetings, Spain have won three, drawn one, and lost none. The one draw came in Prague in June 2022, finishing 2-2. Spain have also beaten Czechia in two separate European Championship qualification campaigns and at Euro 2016, confirming their consistent superiority in this matchup.

Standings

Grp. 3 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Spain ESP 2 2 0 0 7 3 +4 6 W W 2 England ENG 2 1 0 1 4 3 +1 3 W L 3 Croatia CRO 2 1 0 1 3 5 -2 3 L W 4 Czechia CZE 2 0 0 2 1 4 -3 0 L L Championship Playoff Relegation Playoff Relegation

In UEFA Nations League Group 3, Spain sit top of the table while Czechia are bottom, reflecting the gulf in form and results between the two sides heading into this fixture.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Spain vs Czechia today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: