Championship - Game Week 9 11 Oct 2026 - 07:00 St. Mary's Stadium

Today's game between Southampton and Portsmouth will kick off at Oct 11, 2026, 7:00 AM.

Southampton vs Portsmouth is available to watch live in the United States on Paramount+ and the CBS Sports Golazo Network. The match is also available to stream via Amazon Prime Video. TV channel and live stream details are listed below.

Southampton host Portsmouth at St. Mary's Stadium in a Championship derby that arrives loaded with off-field drama and on-pitch stakes for both clubs.

The Saints go into this fixture under manager Tonda Eckert, who has been at the centre of the so-called Spygate scandal. The Football Association handed him a suspended six-week ban and a £28,000 fine after Southampton were found to have secretly filmed opposition training sessions throughout the previous campaign — a controversy that also cost the club a four-point deduction and expulsion from the Championship play-offs. Eckert has since broken his silence on the matter, and his freedom to stand on the touchline makes this fixture all the more charged.

Eckert also made a private apology to Middlesbrough manager Kim Hellberg over the scandal, a gesture that Hellberg made public this week. The Southampton boss has responded to his critics with a blunt public statement, signalling he intends to move forward without distraction.

Portsmouth arrive under John Mousinho sitting in the lower half of the table, needing points to pull clear of the relegation zone. Their recent form has been inconsistent, and a derby win at St. Mary's would provide a significant lift in confidence and the standings.

The last time these two sides met in the Championship, at Fratton Park in January 2026, the match ended 1-1. Before that, a September 2025 meeting at St. Mary's also finished goalless — so goals have been hard to come by in recent editions of this fixture.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Southampton vs Portsmouth live.

How to watch Southampton vs Portsmouth with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Southampton are managed by Tonda Eckert, who is free to take his place in the dugout after avoiding an immediate touchline ban. No probable lineup, injuries, or suspensions have been confirmed for the home side ahead of this fixture, and further updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Portsmouth are led by John Mousinho, though no squad information, injuries, or suspensions have been confirmed for the away side at this stage. Team news for both clubs will be updated as it becomes available.

Form

Southampton have recorded two wins, two draws, and one defeat across their last five Championship matches, scoring nine goals and conceding six. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-1 defeat to Wrexham, though they had previously beaten Bristol City 4-1 and Swansea City 3-1 in back-to-back home fixtures. The Saints drew their two matches before that run of wins, against Lincoln City and Birmingham City, both finishing 1-1.

Portsmouth have managed one win, two draws, and two defeats in their last five Championship games, scoring five goals and conceding five. Their most recent result was a 2-2 draw with Blackburn Rovers, following a goalless draw against Charlton Athletic. Their sole win in this run came against Cardiff City, a 2-0 victory, while they suffered defeats to Derby County and Bristol City either side of that result.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in January 2026, when Portsmouth hosted Southampton at Fratton Park and the match ended 1-1. The fixture before that, played at St. Mary's in September 2025, also finished goalless. Across the last five recorded meetings — which include a Carabao Cup tie in 2019 that Southampton won 4-0 away — neither side has dominated, with draws the most common outcome in the Championship encounters.

Standings

In the Championship table, Southampton sit in 13th place while Portsmouth are in 19th — a gap that means the Saints are in mid-table comfort while Pompey are battling to distance themselves from the relegation places. A Portsmouth win here would close that gap and ease the pressure on Mousinho's side, while Southampton will want to push up the table and put the off-field turbulence behind them.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Southampton vs Portsmouth today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: