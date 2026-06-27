World Cup - Final Stage Los Angeles Stadium

Today's game between South Africa and Canada will kick-off at Jun 28, 2026, 3:00 PM.

READ MORE: Today's FW2026 TV schedule

South Africa vs Canada is available to watch live in the United States on FOX, with Spanish-language coverage on Telemundo. Both channels are accessible via Fubo and Sling TV. Peacock streams all 104 matches of the tournament live with Spanish commentary. The full list of TV channel and live stream options is below.

South Africa and Canada meet in the Round of 32 at Los Angeles Stadium in Inglewood on June 28, with a place in the last 16 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup on the line.

Bafana Bafana arrive at this fixture having made history simply by reaching the knockout stage. Hugo Broos's side absorbed a bruising 2-0 opening defeat to Mexico, rallied to draw 1-1 with Czechia, then delivered a composed defensive performance to beat South Korea 1-0 on June 25. Thapelo Maseko's 63rd-minute strike was the difference, and it sent South Africa into a World Cup knockout round for the first time in their history.

Orlando Pirates forward Relebohile Mofokeng caught the eye throughout the group stage with direct running and sharp decision-making, while Maseko's role as an inverted winger proved a persistent problem for opponents. The back five of Ronwen Williams, Khuliso Mudau, Ime Okon, Mbekezeli Mbokazi, and Aubrey Modiba started every group game together and will provide the platform again here.

Canada qualified from Group B in second place after going unbeaten through their opening two fixtures before falling 2-1 to Switzerland on June 24. Jesse Marsch's side were undone by two defensive errors at BC Place, with Ruben Vargas and 20-year-old Johan Manzambi scoring for the Swiss. Promise David pulled one back late, but it was not enough. The result was ultimately academic for qualification purposes, though it ended Canada's home run at the tournament.

The Canucks carry significant attacking firepower. Jonathan David scored a hat-trick in the 6-0 rout of Qatar and arrives in Los Angeles in fine form. Tajon Buchanan and Cyle Larin provide width and movement, and the projected XI shows a side built to press and transition quickly.

The shadow hanging over Canada remains Alphonso Davies. The Bayern Munich left-back has not played a single minute at this World Cup, and Marsch admitted before the Switzerland match that Davies was used as a pre-game decoy to disrupt the opposition's preparation rather than a genuine selection option. Whether he features here remains the biggest question around the Canadian camp.

For TV channel, live stream, and kick-off time information, read on below.

How to watch South Africa vs Canada with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Hugo Broos names a settled projected XI: Ronwen Williams; Khuliso Mudau, Ime Okon, Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Aubrey Modiba; Thalente Mbatha, Sphephelo Sithole; Thapelo Maseko, Relebohile Mofokeng, Oswin Appollis; Evidence Makgopa. Themba Zwane is suspended and will play no part.

Jesse Marsch's projected XI reads: Maxime Crepeau; Richie Laryea, Derek Cornelius, Luc De Fougerolles, Alistair Johnston; Nathan Saliba, Stephen Eustaquio; Ali Ahmed, Tajon Buchanan; Cyle Larin, Jonathan David. Ismael Kone is out injured and will not feature. Updates on Alphonso Davies will be added closer to kick-off.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions 11 T. Zwane Injuries and Suspensions 8 I. Kone

Form

South Africa's last five matches produced a record of two wins, two draws, and one loss. Their most recent result was a 1-0 win over South Korea on June 25, which secured their passage to the knockout stage. They also drew 1-1 with Czechia during the group phase and lost 2-0 to Mexico on their opening day. Across all five matches, South Africa scored three goals and conceded four, though their defensive structure improved markedly as the tournament progressed.

Canada's last five produced two wins, two draws, and one loss. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-1 defeat to Switzerland on June 24. Before that, they beat Qatar 6-0 and drew 1-1 with Bosnia and Herzegovina in the group stage. Canada scored nine goals across those five matches and conceded four, with the Qatar result accounting for the bulk of their attacking output.





Head-to-Head Record

RSA Last match CAN 1 Win 0 Draws 0 Wins South Africa 2 - 0 Canada 2 Goals scored 0 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 0/1





South Africa and Canada have met only once in recorded history. That single encounter came in a friendly on November 20, 2007, with South Africa winning 2-0 at home. Sunday's Round of 32 meeting in Los Angeles is just the second time these two nations have faced each other.

Standings

South Africa finished second in Group A. Canada finished second in Group B.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch South Africa vs Canada today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: