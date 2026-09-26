UEFA Nations League B - Game Week 1 26 Sept 2026 - 09:00 Stozice Stadium, Ljubljana

Today's game between Slovenia and Scotland will kick off at Sep 26, 2026, 9:00 AM.

TV channel and live stream options for Slovenia vs Scotland in the United States are listed below.

Slovenia host Scotland at the Stožice Stadium in Ljubljana in UEFA Nations League B Group 1, with both sides carrying contrasting momentum into this fixture.

Boštan Cesar's Slovenia side have struggled for consistency in recent months, failing to win any of their last two matches after a promising spell earlier in the year. They will be looking to use home advantage to climb off the foot of their group standings.

Scotland arrive under Sébastien Pocognoli having come through a demanding summer at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America. The Scots finished their Group C campaign with a win over Haiti but were beaten by both Morocco and Brazil, exiting in the group stage.

For Scotland, this Nations League assignment represents an immediate opportunity to reset and build. A trip to Ljubljana is no straightforward task, but the Tartan Army will be expecting a response after a difficult World Cup.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Slovenia vs Scotland live.

How to watch Slovenia vs Scotland with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Slovenia are managed by Boštan Cesar, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is available for the home side ahead of this fixture. Updates are expected to be added closer to kick-off.

Scotland head into the match under Sébastien Pocognoli, with no confirmed team news currently available for the away side either. Further squad updates will be provided as the fixture approaches.

Form

Slovenia arrive at this match with a mixed recent record, winning one, drawing two and losing two of their last five outings. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-1 defeat to Croatia, and they could only manage a 1-1 draw with Cyprus before that. Their sole win in this run came against Montenegro, where they prevailed 3-2, though they have shown a tendency to concede goals across this period.

Scotland's recent form has been shaped almost entirely by their World Cup campaign. They claimed three points with a 1-0 win over Haiti before back-to-back defeats to Morocco and Brazil, the latter a heavy 3-0 loss. Prior to the tournament, Scotland had recorded back-to-back wins against Bolivia and Curaçao, scoring five goals without reply across those two matches, suggesting attacking intent that they were unable to sustain at the highest level.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides came in October 2017, when Slovenia and Scotland drew 2-2 in a UEFA World Cup qualifier in Ljubljana. Scotland had won the reverse fixture earlier that same year, a 1-0 victory at home. Across the five meetings on record, the sides have been closely matched, with results split and goals relatively scarce, reflecting the competitive nature of their qualifying encounters over the years.

Standings

Grp. 1 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 North Macedonia MKD 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Scotland SCO 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Slovenia SVN 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Switzerland SUI 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Promotion Promotion Playoff Relegation Playoff Relegation

In UEFA Nations League B Group 1, Scotland currently sit second while Slovenia are third, making this a direct contest between two sides with ground to make up in the group.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Slovenia vs Scotland today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: