Champions League - Game Week 1 10 Sept 2026 - 15:00 Fortuna Arena

Today's game between Slavia Prague and Lens will kick off at Sep 10, 2026, 3:00 PM.

Slavia Prague vs Lens is available to watch live in the United States on ViX. Details on how to access the stream are listed below.

Slavia Prague host Lens at Fortuna Arena in Prague in a Champions League group stage fixture. Both sides enter the match level on points, sitting seventh in the table, making this a match with real weight for both clubs.

Slavia Prague arrive in good domestic form, having won their last two Czech First League matches. A 3-0 victory at Sparta Prague was the standout result, underlining their credentials at home and away.

Coach Jindrich Trpisovsky will be confident his side can impose themselves on a Lens outfit that has struggled in recent weeks. Slavia have conceded just twice across their last three league outings.

Lens, managed by Dino Toppmoeller, come into this fixture having lost back-to-back Ligue 1 matches. A 1-0 defeat to Lorient on September 5 was the latest setback, and the French side will need a sharp response on Czech soil.

That said, Lens showed they can beat elite opposition earlier in the season, defeating Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 in the Super Cup. Toppmoeller will look to his squad to rediscover that level.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Slavia Prague vs Lens live.

How to watch Slavia Prague vs Lens with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Slavia Prague coach Jindrich Trpisovsky is expected to name a projected XI featuring Jakub Markovic, Tomas Vlcek, Stepan Chaloupek, Mikulas Konecny, Michal Sadilek, Wiktor Nowak, Samuel Isife, David Jurasek, Danijel Sturm, Emmanuel Ayaosi, and Tomas Chory. No injuries or suspensions are currently reported for the home side.

For Lens, Dino Toppmoeller's projected lineup includes Robin Risser, Pierre Ganiou, Jean-Clair Todibo, Kyllian Antonio, Andrija Bulatovic, Ruben Aguilar, Franjo Ivanovic, Michal Skoras, Michael Cuisance, Florian Thauvin, and Odsonne Edouard. No absences are listed at this stage, though updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Slavia Prague head into this match with a record of three wins and two draws from their last five games across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 4-0 win over FC Zbrojovka Brno on September 5. They also claimed a 3-0 win at Sparta Prague on August 30, with their only dropped points coming in draws against Bohemians 1905 and Slovan Liberec. Slavia have scored 10 goals and conceded four across that five-match run.

Lens have a more mixed record, winning two and losing three of their last five. The most recent result was a 1-0 loss to Lorient on September 5, following a 2-1 defeat to Strasbourg the week before. Their best result in the period was a 5-2 win over Auxerre on August 22. Lens have scored eight goals and conceded six across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is currently available for Slavia Prague and Lens. Further historical context will be added when records become available.

Standings

In the Champions League table, both Slavia Prague and Lens are currently level, with each side sitting seventh.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Slavia Prague vs Lens today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: