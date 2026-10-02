CONCACAF Nations League - Game Week 3 3 Oct 2026 - 17:00

Today's game between Sint Maarten and Saint Vincent and The Grenadines will kick off at Oct 3, 2026, 5:00 PM.

Sint Maarten vs Saint Vincent and The Grenadines is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options for this CONCACAF Nations League fixture are listed below.

Sint Maarten host Saint Vincent and The Grenadines in CONCACAF Nations League Group B4, with the group's top side travelling to face a home team that has yet to pick up a point in this campaign.

Saint Vincent and The Grenadines arrive as group leaders, having won both of their opening fixtures. Back-to-back wins have put them in control of the table, and a third straight result would all but seal their position at the top.

Sint Maarten's Nations League campaign has been difficult. Defeats in both of their opening matches leave them at the bottom of the group, and they need a result here to keep any hope of climbing the standings alive.

The visitors have shown real attacking output across recent matches, scoring freely in both competitive and friendly fixtures. Sint Maarten, by contrast, have relied on friendly wins to show what they can do, with competitive results proving harder to come by.

This fixture shapes up as a stern test for the hosts. Saint Vincent and The Grenadines carry confidence and momentum, while Sint Maarten must find a way to turn home advantage into something tangible.

Read on for full details on how to watch Sint Maarten vs Saint Vincent and The Grenadines, including live stream options and kick-off time.

How to watch Sint Maarten vs Saint Vincent and The Grenadines with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

No confirmed team news is currently available for Sint Maarten ahead of this fixture. Details on injuries, suspensions, and the probable lineup will be added closer to kick-off.

Saint Vincent and The Grenadines have also not released official squad information at this stage. Updates on their availability and expected starting XI will follow as the match approaches.

Form

Sint Maarten have won two and lost two of their last five matches, with one draw in that run. Their most recent competitive outing ended in a 1-0 defeat to French Guiana in the CONCACAF Nations League, following an earlier 0-1 loss to Belize. They did show positive signs in friendlies, including a 3-2 win over Belize and a 3-2 win over Dominica. Across their last five matches, Sint Maarten scored eight goals and conceded seven.

Saint Vincent and The Grenadines have won three and lost two of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 1-0 win over Belize in the CONCACAF Nations League, and they also beat French Guiana 2-1 in their previous competitive fixture. A 3-2 friendly win over Barbados further underlines their recent scoring form. Across five matches, Saint Vincent have scored nine goals and conceded eight, with consecutive competitive wins standing out as a clear pattern.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for Sint Maarten and Saint Vincent and The Grenadines from the provided records. This fixture will add to the historical record between the two sides.

Standings

B Grp. 4 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Saint Vincent and The Grenadines VCT 2 2 0 0 3 1 +2 6 W W 2 French Guiana GUF 2 1 0 1 2 2 0 3 W L 3 Belize BLZ 2 1 0 1 1 1 0 3 L W 4 Sint Maarten SIM 2 0 0 2 0 2 -2 0 L L Promotion Relegation

Saint Vincent and The Grenadines lead Group B4 going into this match, while Sint Maarten sit at the foot of the table. The gap between the sides means the hosts must win to give themselves any chance of moving off the bottom, while the visitors can extend their advantage at the top with a positive result.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Sint Maarten vs Saint Vincent and The Grenadines today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: