Championship - Game Week 1 15 Aug 2026 - 12:30 Bramall Lane

Today's game between Sheffield United and Birmingham City will kick-off at Aug 15, 2026, 12:30 PM.

Paramount+ holds the rights to broadcast this Championship fixture. You can watch the game live via the streaming platform using the link below.

Sheffield United open their 2026/27 Championship campaign at Bramall Lane against Birmingham City, with Chris Wilder's side looking to lay down an early marker in what promises to be a competitive season in the second tier.

Wilder has assembled a squad with genuine promotion ambitions, and the Blades will be eager to make home advantage count from the first weekend. Bramall Lane, the oldest major stadium in the world still hosting professional football, provides a formidable backdrop for a season opener.

Birmingham arrive in Sheffield sitting top of the Championship table and carrying impressive momentum. Chris Davies' side have won all five of their pre-season and competitive outings heading into this fixture, a run that included a Carabao Cup victory over Swansea City.

The Blues have not been short of attention in recent years. Under the ownership of Knighthead Capital Management, with NFL icon Tom Brady serving as chairman of the advisory board, the club has attracted significant interest, and their early-season form suggests the new campaign could be one to watch.

Sheffield United claimed a 3-0 Championship win over Birmingham at Bramall Lane in December, but the sides drew 1-1 at St Andrew's in March, suggesting Davies' team have improved their resilience on the road since that heavy defeat.

Both managers will be keen to start with three points, and the contrast in league positions adds an extra edge to proceedings. Sheffield United sit 16th in the early standings, while Birmingham head into the match as league leaders.

Read on for everything you need to know about how and where to watch this Championship fixture live.

How to watch Sheffield United vs Birmingham City with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Sheffield United are managed by Chris Wilder heading into the new Championship season. No injury or suspension information is currently available for the Blades, and no confirmed starting lineup has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Birmingham City are under the charge of Chris Davies. As with the home side, no injury, suspension, or lineup data has been confirmed at this stage. Further team news is expected ahead of the match.

Form

Sheffield United go into this fixture with four wins and one draw from their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 3-0 victory over Mansfield Town in the Carabao Cup on August 9. Prior to that, they drew 0-0 with Bochum in a friendly, and beat Rotherham United 2-0, Huddersfield Town 3-1, and Levante 2-1. The Blades scored nine goals across those five games and conceded just one.

Birmingham City arrive with a perfect record across their last five, winning all five matches. Their most recent result was a 1-0 Carabao Cup win at Swansea City on August 8. The Blues also claimed a notable 2-2 draw against Barcelona in a pre-season friendly on July 31, which counted as a win on their record. They scored seven goals and conceded four across the five outings.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides ended 1-1 at St Andrew's in the Championship on March 14, 2026. Before that, Sheffield United beat Birmingham 3-0 at Bramall Lane in December 2025. Across the last five encounters, each side has claimed two wins with one draw, and Birmingham have won two of the three matches played at their own ground in that span.

Standings

In the early Championship standings, Birmingham City sit top of the table in first place, while Sheffield United are placed 16th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Sheffield United vs Birmingham City today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: