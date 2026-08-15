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Championship
team-logoSheffield United
Bramall Lane
team-logoBirmingham City
Watch it on Paramount+
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Watch Sheffield United vs Birmingham City Championship soccer game LIVE: Online streams, TV channel, early teams news, start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Sheffield United vs Birmingham City
Sheffield United
Birmingham City
Championship

How to watch the Championship match between Sheffield United and Birmingham City, as well as kick-off time and team news

crest
Championship - Game Week 1
Bramall Lane

Today's game between Sheffield United and Birmingham City will kick-off at Aug 15, 2026, 12:30 PM.

Paramount+ holds the rights to broadcast this Championship fixture. You can watch the game live via the streaming platform using the link below.

Paramount+

Paramount+

Click here

Sheffield United open their 2026/27 Championship campaign at Bramall Lane against Birmingham City, with Chris Wilder's side looking to lay down an early marker in what promises to be a competitive season in the second tier.

Wilder has assembled a squad with genuine promotion ambitions, and the Blades will be eager to make home advantage count from the first weekend. Bramall Lane, the oldest major stadium in the world still hosting professional football, provides a formidable backdrop for a season opener.

Birmingham arrive in Sheffield sitting top of the Championship table and carrying impressive momentum. Chris Davies' side have won all five of their pre-season and competitive outings heading into this fixture, a run that included a Carabao Cup victory over Swansea City.

The Blues have not been short of attention in recent years. Under the ownership of Knighthead Capital Management, with NFL icon Tom Brady serving as chairman of the advisory board, the club has attracted significant interest, and their early-season form suggests the new campaign could be one to watch.

Sheffield United claimed a 3-0 Championship win over Birmingham at Bramall Lane in December, but the sides drew 1-1 at St Andrew's in March, suggesting Davies' team have improved their resilience on the road since that heavy defeat.

Both managers will be keen to start with three points, and the contrast in league positions adds an extra edge to proceedings. Sheffield United sit 16th in the early standings, while Birmingham head into the match as league leaders.

Read on for everything you need to know about how and where to watch this Championship fixture live.

How to watch Sheffield United vs Birmingham City with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Sheffield United vs Birmingham City Probable lineups

Sheffield United crest
Sheffield United
SHU
Formation
Birmingham City crest
Birmingham City
BIR
Birmingham City crest
Birmingham City
BIR

Manager

  • C. Wilder

Sheffield United are managed by Chris Wilder heading into the new Championship season. No injury or suspension information is currently available for the Blades, and no confirmed starting lineup has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Birmingham City are under the charge of Chris Davies. As with the home side, no injury, suspension, or lineup data has been confirmed at this stage. Further team news is expected ahead of the match.

Form

SHU

SHU - Form

LEV
W1-2
HUD
W3-1
ROT
W0-2
BOC
D0-0
MAN
W0-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/2
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5
BIR

BIR - Form

BUR
W0-1
NOR
W0-2
CRE
W1-2
BAR
W2-2
SWA
W0-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/3
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Sheffield United go into this fixture with four wins and one draw from their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 3-0 victory over Mansfield Town in the Carabao Cup on August 9. Prior to that, they drew 0-0 with Bochum in a friendly, and beat Rotherham United 2-0, Huddersfield Town 3-1, and Levante 2-1. The Blades scored nine goals across those five games and conceded just one.

Birmingham City arrive with a perfect record across their last five, winning all five matches. Their most recent result was a 1-0 Carabao Cup win at Swansea City on August 8. The Blues also claimed a notable 2-2 draw against Barcelona in a pre-season friendly on July 31, which counted as a win on their record. They scored seven goals and conceded four across the five outings.


Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Sheffield UnitedDrawBirmingham City
2
2
1
Championship
Birmingham City badge
Birmingham City
BIR
1
Sheffield United badge
Sheffield United
SHU
1
FT
Championship
Sheffield United badge
Sheffield United
SHU
3
Birmingham City badge
Birmingham City
BIR
0
FT
Carabao Cup
Birmingham City badge
Birmingham City
BIR
2
Sheffield United badge
Sheffield United
SHU
1
FT
Championship
Birmingham City badge
Birmingham City
BIR
1
Sheffield United badge
Sheffield United
SHU
2
FT
Championship
Sheffield United badge
Sheffield United
SHU
1
Birmingham City badge
Birmingham City
BIR
1
FT
8Goals Scored5
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored4/5


The most recent meeting between these sides ended 1-1 at St Andrew's in the Championship on March 14, 2026. Before that, Sheffield United beat Birmingham 3-0 at Bramall Lane in December 2025. Across the last five encounters, each side has claimed two wins with one draw, and Birmingham have won two of the three matches played at their own ground in that span.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Blackburn RoversBlackburn RoversBLB
10102201
D
2
Wolverhampton WanderersWolverhampton WanderersWOL
10102201
D
3
Birmingham CityBirmingham CityBIR
00000000
4
Bolton WanderersBolton WanderersBOL
00000000
5
Bristol CityBristol CityBRC
00000000
6
BurnleyBurnleyBUR
00000000
7
Cardiff CityCardiff CityCAC
00000000
8
Charlton AthleticCharlton AthleticCHA
00000000
9
Derby CountyDerby CountyDER
00000000
10
Lincoln CityLincoln CityLIN
00000000
11
MiddlesbroughMiddlesbroughMID
00000000
12
MillwallMillwallMIL
00000000
13
Norwich CityNorwich CityNOR
00000000
14
PortsmouthPortsmouthPOR
00000000
15
Preston North EndPreston North EndPNE
00000000
16
Queens Park RangersQueens Park RangersQPR
00000000
17
Sheffield UnitedSheffield UnitedSHU
00000000
18
Stoke CityStoke CitySTK
00000000
19
Swansea CitySwansea CitySWA
00000000
20
WatfordWatfordWAT
00000000
21
West Bromwich AlbionWest Bromwich AlbionWBA
00000000
22
West Ham UnitedWest Ham UnitedWHU
00000000
23
WrexhamWrexhamWRE
00000000
24
SouthamptonSouthamptonSOU
0000000-4
Promotion
Promotion Playoff
Relegation

In the early Championship standings, Birmingham City sit top of the table in first place, while Sheffield United are placed 16th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Sheffield United vs Birmingham City today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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