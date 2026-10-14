Champions League - Game Week 2 14 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Stamford Bridge

Today's game between Shakhtar Donetsk and AEK Athens will kick off at Oct 14, 2026, 3:00 PM.

Shakhtar Donetsk vs AEK Athens is available to stream live in the US. Paramount+ holds exclusive English-language streaming rights, while ViX carries the match for Spanish-language viewers.

Shakhtar Donetsk host AEK Athens at Stamford Bridge in London in a Champions League group stage fixture, with both sides looking to climb the table from the lower half of the standings.

Shakhtar arrive in strong domestic form, having won three straight Ukrainian Premier League matches ahead of this European test. Their most recent Champions League outing ended in a 1-1 draw against PSV Eindhoven, a result that underlines the challenge Arda Turan's side face at this level.

AEK Athens come into the match with momentum of their own. Marko Nikolic's side beat LASK 1-0 in their previous Champions League outing and have been dominant in the Greek Super League, including a 3-0 win over OFI Crete last weekend.

With both clubs sitting in the bottom half of the Champions League table, this is a fixture that carries real weight for their European ambitions. A win for either side would provide a significant boost to their qualification hopes.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Shakhtar Donetsk vs AEK Athens live.

How to watch Shakhtar Donetsk vs AEK Athens with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Shakhtar Donetsk manager Arda Turan is without Eguinaldo and Irakli Azarovi through injury, with no suspensions affecting his selection. The projected XI features Dmytro Riznyk in goal, with Vinicius Tobias, Pedro Henrique, Mykola Matviyenko, and Valeriy Bondar forming the defensive line, and Kaua Elias leading the attack.

AEK Athens head coach Marko Nikolic has a fully fit squad available, with no injuries or suspensions reported. The expected lineup includes Alberto Brignoli in goal, Luka Jovic as the central striker, and Lovro Majer operating in midfield. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Shakhtar Donetsk have recorded four wins and one draw from their last five matches across all competitions. They have not lost in that run, with their only dropped points coming in a 1-1 Champions League draw against PSV Eindhoven. Their most recent outing was a 0-3 win over Veres Rivne in the Ukrainian Premier League. Across the five matches, they have scored eight goals and conceded two.

AEK Athens have also been in strong form, winning four of their last five and drawing one. Their most recent result was a 3-0 Super League win over OFI Crete, and they recorded an 8-1 Cup victory over Panserraikos FC earlier in the run. The only blemish was a 1-1 draw with Asteras Tripolis. AEK have scored 13 goals and conceded three across those five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Shakhtar Donetsk and AEK Athens. This fixture will provide the first recorded data point between the two clubs in this dataset.

Standings

In the Champions League table, Shakhtar Donetsk sit 18th and AEK Athens are placed 15th, meaning both clubs are under pressure and need points to avoid falling further adrift of the qualification places.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Shakhtar Donetsk vs AEK Athens today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: