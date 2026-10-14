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Champions League
team-logoShakhtar Donetsk
Stamford Bridge
team-logoAEK Athens
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Watch Shakhtar Donetsk vs AEK Athens Champions League soccer game LIVE: Online streams, TV channel, early teams news, start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Shakhtar Donetsk vs AEK Athens
Shakhtar Donetsk
AEK Athens
Champions League

How to watch the Champions League match between Shakhtar Donetsk and AEK Athens, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Champions League - Game Week 2
Stamford Bridge

Today's game between Shakhtar Donetsk and AEK Athens will kick off at Oct 14, 2026, 3:00 PM.

Shakhtar Donetsk vs AEK Athens is available to stream live in the US. Paramount+ holds exclusive English-language streaming rights, while ViX carries the match for Spanish-language viewers.

Paramount+

Paramount+

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ViX

ViX

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Shakhtar Donetsk host AEK Athens at Stamford Bridge in London in a Champions League group stage fixture, with both sides looking to climb the table from the lower half of the standings.

Shakhtar arrive in strong domestic form, having won three straight Ukrainian Premier League matches ahead of this European test. Their most recent Champions League outing ended in a 1-1 draw against PSV Eindhoven, a result that underlines the challenge Arda Turan's side face at this level.

AEK Athens come into the match with momentum of their own. Marko Nikolic's side beat LASK 1-0 in their previous Champions League outing and have been dominant in the Greek Super League, including a 3-0 win over OFI Crete last weekend.

With both clubs sitting in the bottom half of the Champions League table, this is a fixture that carries real weight for their European ambitions. A win for either side would provide a significant boost to their qualification hopes.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Shakhtar Donetsk vs AEK Athens live.

How to watch Shakhtar Donetsk vs AEK Athens with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Shakhtar Donetsk vs AEK Athens Probable lineups

4-1-4-1
Shakhtar Donetsk crest
Shakhtar Donetsk
SHK
page.match.formation.title
AEK Athens crest
AEK Athens
AEK
4-4-2
D. RiznykD. RiznykV. TobiasV. TobiasP. HenriqueP. HenriqueM. MatviyenkoM. MatviyenkoV. BondarV. BondarA. SantanaA. SantanaM. GomesM. GomesO. OcheretkoO. OcheretkoIsaqueIsaqueG. MendozaG. MendozaKaua EliasKaua EliasA. BrignoliA. BrignoliF. RelvasF. RelvasH. MoukoudiH. MoukoudiS. PiliosS. PiliosL. RotaL. RotaM. VitalisM. VitalisR. MarinR. MarinA. KoitaA. KoitaL. MajerL. MajerZiniZiniL. JovicL. Jovic
AEK Athens crest
AEK Athens
AEK
4-1-4-1
Shakhtar Donetsk

Starting XI

AEK Athens

Manager

  • A. Turan
  • M. Nikolic

Shakhtar Donetsk manager Arda Turan is without Eguinaldo and Irakli Azarovi through injury, with no suspensions affecting his selection. The projected XI features Dmytro Riznyk in goal, with Vinicius Tobias, Pedro Henrique, Mykola Matviyenko, and Valeriy Bondar forming the defensive line, and Kaua Elias leading the attack.

AEK Athens head coach Marko Nikolic has a fully fit squad available, with no injuries or suspensions reported. The expected lineup includes Alberto Brignoli in goal, Luka Jovic as the central striker, and Lovro Majer operating in midfield. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

SHK

SHK - Form

KAR
W1-2
PSV
D1-1
CHO
W2-0
LNZ
W3-0
VRI
W0-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/2
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5
AEK

AEK - Form

LAS
W1-0
ATT
D1-1
PAF
W8-1
VOL
W1-2
OFI
W3-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
15/3
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Shakhtar Donetsk have recorded four wins and one draw from their last five matches across all competitions. They have not lost in that run, with their only dropped points coming in a 1-1 Champions League draw against PSV Eindhoven. Their most recent outing was a 0-3 win over Veres Rivne in the Ukrainian Premier League. Across the five matches, they have scored eight goals and conceded two.

AEK Athens have also been in strong form, winning four of their last five and drawing one. Their most recent result was a 3-0 Super League win over OFI Crete, and they recorded an 8-1 Cup victory over Panserraikos FC earlier in the run. The only blemish was a 1-1 draw with Asteras Tripolis. AEK have scored 13 goals and conceded three across those five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Shakhtar Donetsk and AEK Athens. This fixture will provide the first recorded data point between the two clubs in this dataset.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
220092+76
W
W
2
Sporting CPSporting CPSCP
220051+46
W
W
3
ArsenalArsenalARS
220040+46
W
W
4
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
211083+54
D
W
5
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
110061+53
W
6
ComoComoCOM
110041+33
W
7
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
210142+23
L
W
8
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
110031+23
W
9
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
110020+23
W
10
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
210154+13
W
L
11
Real BetisReal BetisBET
110032+13
W
11
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
110032+13
W
13
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
210132+13
W
L
14
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
110032+13
W
15
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
110021+13
W
15
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
110021+13
W
17
AEK AthensAEK AthensAEK
110010+13
W
18
Club BruggeClub BruggeCLB
21016603
W
L
19
LensLensRCL
210134-13
L
W
20
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
210124-23
W
L
21
Sabah FKSabah FKSAB
210124-23
W
L
22
RomaRomaROM
10101101
D
22
Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar DonetskSHK
10101101
D
24
FenerbahceFenerbahceFB
10101101
D
25
PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV
201112-11
L
D
26
VikingVikingVIK
201146-21
D
L
27
LASKLASKLAS
100101-10
L
28
InterInterINT
200246-20
L
L
29
FC PortoFC PortoPOR
100102-20
L
30
Slavia PragueSlavia PragueSLP
200225-30
L
L
31
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
200214-30
L
L
32
LilleLilleLIL
200226-40
L
L
33
FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY
100115-40
L
34
GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
200227-50
L
L
35
Slovan BratislavaSlovan BratislavaSLB
100116-50
L
36
Bodoe/GlimtBodoe/GlimtBOD
100105-50
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

In the Champions League table, Shakhtar Donetsk sit 18th and AEK Athens are placed 15th, meaning both clubs are under pressure and need points to avoid falling further adrift of the qualification places.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Shakhtar Donetsk vs AEK Athens today

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  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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