LaLiga - Game Week 3 29 Aug 2026 - 15:30 Estadio R. Sanchez Pizjuan

Today's game between Sevilla and Atletico Madrid will kick-off at Aug 29, 2026, 3:30 PM.

Sevilla vs Atletico Madrid is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Sevilla host Atletico Madrid at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan in Seville in what promises to be one of LaLiga's more compelling early-season tests. Luis Garcia's side have made an impressive start to the campaign, winning both of their opening league matches, while Diego Simeone's visitors arrive carrying some off-field turbulence alongside their points tally.

Sevilla sit third in LaLiga after back-to-back wins, including a 3-1 victory away at Athletic Bilbao and a 2-1 home win over Rayo Vallecano. Garcia's team have looked sharp going forward and will carry genuine confidence into this fixture at the Pizjuan.

Atletico arrive in sixth place after a mixed start. Their 2-0 win over Malaga was followed by a 2-2 draw at Villarreal, a result that will have frustrated Simeone given his side led. The draw at El Madrigal exposed some defensive vulnerability that Sevilla will look to exploit.

Off the pitch, Atletico have been consumed by the Julian Alvarez saga. The club's board issued a statement blocking the Argentine's proposed move to Barcelona, describing the conduct of their La Liga rivals as unprofessional. Whether that distraction lingers in the dressing room remains a question only matchday will answer.

Sevilla, by contrast, appear settled and focused. Their two LaLiga wins have been achieved with a clear attacking identity under Garcia, and home advantage at the Pizjuan gives them a further edge. Atletico, for all their quality, have yet to find their best form this season.

For everything you need to know about how to watch Sevilla vs Atletico Madrid, including TV channel and live stream options, read on.

How to watch Sevilla vs Atletico Madrid with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Sevilla head coach Luis Garcia is without Alfon Gonzalez, Marcao, and Ruben Vargas through injury for this fixture. No suspensions are listed for the home side. Garcia's projected XI reads: Vlachodimos; Suazo, Iglesias, Kike Salas, Castrin; Gerard Fernandez, Julio Diaz, Guridi; Sierra, Agoume, Ure.

Diego Simeone is also dealing with an injury list, with Alexander Soerloth, Obed Vargas, and Thomas Lemar all sidelined. Defender Robin Le Normand is suspended and will miss the trip to Seville. Simeone's projected XI is: Oblak; Pubill, Llorente, Hancko, Grimaldo; G. Simeone, Cardoso, Barrios; Baena, Lookman, Kang-In Lee.

Form

Sevilla have won four of their last five matches across all competitions. Their two LaLiga results this season are both wins: a 3-1 victory away at Athletic Bilbao on August 22 and a 2-1 home win over Rayo Vallecano on August 15. Their only defeat in this run was a 2-1 friendly loss to Bayer Leverkusen on August 8. Sevilla also won pre-season games against FC Utrecht and NEC Nijmegen. Across the five matches, they scored seven goals and conceded five.

Atletico Madrid have recorded one win, one draw, and three defeats across their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 2-2 LaLiga draw at Villarreal on August 23, while their previous league game produced a 2-0 win over Malaga on August 19. Atletico beat Marseille 2-1 in a pre-season friendly but lost 3-1 to Manchester City and 2-1 to Manchester United. They scored eight goals and conceded seven across those five matches.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides came in LaLiga on April 11, 2026, when Sevilla won 2-1 at the Pizjuan. Before that, Atletico beat Sevilla 3-0 at the Metropolitano in November 2025. Across the last five LaLiga head-to-head fixtures, Atletico hold three wins to Sevilla's two, with the sides sharing 11 goals across those meetings.

Standings

In the current LaLiga table, Sevilla sit third while Atletico Madrid are placed sixth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Sevilla vs Atletico Madrid today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: