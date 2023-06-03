WATCH: Sergio Ramos heads PSG in front against Clermont in final appearance for PSG

PSG and Sergio Ramos will part ways at the end the season, but the defender signed off with a goal in his last appearance for the club.

Ramos leaving PSG after two seasons

Scored opener against Clermont

Defender's future unclear

WHAT HAPPENED? Ramos and PSG announced ahead of Saturday's final game of the season that the defender will leave the club at the end of the campaign. The centre-back was named in the starting XI against Clermont and went on to head home the opening goal on his final outing for the Ligue 1 champions.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ramos leaves with a goal and a league title under his belt this season but has struggled to consistently impress during his two seasons in the French capital. The defender has made 57 appearances in all competitions during his time in France but could not help deliver the club the Champions League.

WHAT NEXT? Ramos has yet to confirm where he will play next season but has already been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia.