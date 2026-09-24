UEFA Nations League A - Game Week 1 24 Sept 2026 - 14:45 Stadion Rajko Mitic

Today's game between Serbia and Greece will kick off at Sep 24, 2026, 2:45 PM.

Serbia vs Greece is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Serbia host Greece at Stadion Rajko Mitic in Belgrade in a UEFA Nations League A group-stage fixture that carries real weight for both sides.

Serbia come into this match under Veljko Paunovic having endured a difficult run of results. Three defeats in their last five outings, including a heavy 5-1 loss to Mexico, have raised questions about their consistency, though they have shown the ability to grind out results when needed.

One notable development heading into this camp is the return of Dusan Tadic, who has confirmed he is coming out of international retirement after a two-year absence. The veteran playmaker's experience could prove significant as Serbia look to rebuild momentum in the Nations League.

Greece arrive in Belgrade under Ivan Jovanovic without a win in their last five matches. A run of three draws and two defeats, including a 0-1 loss to Italy, reflects a side that has been difficult to beat but has struggled to impose themselves going forward.

In the group standings, Serbia sit fourth while Greece occupy second place, meaning this fixture has direct implications for both teams' ambitions in the group.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Serbia vs Greece live.

How to watch Serbia vs Greece with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Veljko Paunovic's projected XI for Serbia includes Vanja Milinkovic-Savic in goal, with a back line featuring Strahinja Pavlovic, Nikola Simic, and Strahinja Erakovic. Filip Kostic, Lazar Samardzic, Sasa Lukic, and Andrija Zivkovic are expected to feature in midfield, with Dusan Tadic and Vanja Dragojevic supporting Dusan Vlahovic in attack. No injuries or suspensions are currently reported for the home side.

For Greece, Ivan Jovanovic is expected to line up with Konstantinos Tzolakis between the posts, a back four of Georgios Vagiannidis, Konstantinos Koulierakis, Konstantinos Mavropanos, and Konstantinos Tsimikas, and a midfield and attack built around Christos Tzolis, Christos Mouzakitis, Giorgos Masouras, Christos Zafeiris, Konstantinos Karetsas, and Anastasios Douvikas. No injuries or suspensions are currently reported for the away side.

Form

Serbia have won two and lost three of their last five matches, scoring eight goals and conceding 14 across that run. Their most recent outing ended in a 5-1 defeat to Mexico, and they also suffered a 3-0 loss to Spain in that sequence. Their two wins both came by a 2-1 scoreline, against Saudi Arabia and Latvia.

Greece have gone five matches without a win, recording three draws and two defeats. Their most recent result was a 0-1 loss to Italy, and they also drew 0-0 with both Hungary and Belarus in that run. Greece failed to score in three of those five games, conceding just three goals in total across the sequence.

Head-to-Head Record

The head-to-head record between these sides is short but clear in its direction. The most recent meeting came in November 2014, when Serbia won 2-0 in a friendly played in Greece. Before that, Serbia hosted Greece in August 2010 and lost 0-1. Across both recorded meetings, each side has claimed one victory, and the series offers little to separate them on paper heading into this Nations League encounter.

Standings

Grp. 2 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Germany GER 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Greece GRE 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Netherlands NED 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Serbia SER 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Championship Playoff Relegation Playoff Relegation

Serbia currently sit at the foot of their Nations League A group, while Greece are placed second. That gap means Serbia are under pressure to take points from this fixture, while Greece have the chance to consolidate their position near the top of the table.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Serbia vs Greece today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: