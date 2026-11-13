Team news & squads

Serbia head coach Veljko Paunovic is without Aleksandar Stankovic and Aleksa Terzic through injury, while Nemanja Maksimovic serves a suspension. Paunovic's projected XI is expected to line up with Vanja Milinkovic-Savic in goal plus a back four of Stefan Gudelj, Petar Sukacev, Srdjan Babic, and Kosta Nedeljkovic. Strahinja Erakovic and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic star in central midfield, Lazar Samardzic and Sasa Lukic are supporting, and Aleksandar Mitrovic leads the attack with Mihajlo Cvetkovic.

Germany haven't reported any fresh injuries or suspensions ahead of the trip to Belgrade. Klopp's projected XI features Marc-Andre ter Stegen in goal, a back four of Nathaniel Brown, Jonathan Tah, Philipp Treu, and Nico Schlotterbeck, Said El Mala and Joshua Kimmich in midfield alongside Lennart Karl and Felix Nmecha, and lastly Florian Wirtz and Kai Havertz ahead of them.

Serbia vs Germany Match Preview

UEFA Nations League A - Game Week 5 13 Nov 2026 - 14:45 Stadion Rajko Mitic

Germany travel to Belgrade's Stadion Rajko Mitic on Friday for a UEFA Nations League Group A2 fixture against Serbia that carries real weight in the standings. Jurgen Klopp's side sit third in the group and need a win to keep pressure on the top two ahead of Monday's home game against the Netherlands.

The match will be played behind closed doors following a UEFA sanction for discriminatory incidents at previous Serbia home games. A limited number of children under 15 will be permitted inside the ground, meaning the atmosphere will bear little resemblance to the partisan cauldron that usually greets visiting sides at this stadium.

Klopp has made no secret of what he wants from his squad this week. He has called the Berlin fixture against the Netherlands a "final" and stressed that Friday's result in Serbia is the prerequisite. Germany must win here to make that decider meaningful.

Serbia arrive at this game having lost all four of their Nations League matches so far and are fighting to avoid relegation from League A. Head coach Veljko Paunovic has called for his players to show resistance and purpose, welcoming back striker Aleksandar Mitrovic to lead the attack.

Germany have recalled Niclas Fullkrug, who leads the Bundesliga scoring charts with nine goals for Werder Bremen this season. Marc-Andre ter Stegen starts in goal after being handed the number one shirt by Klopp following years spent as Manuel Neuer's deputy.

Read on below for all the details on how to watch Serbia vs Germany live.

Form

Serbia have lost all five of their most recent fixtures across all competitions, recording no wins and no draws in that run. Their last outing was a 2-1 defeat to the Netherlands in the Nations League, and they also fell 2-0 to Germany earlier in the group stage. Across those five matches, Serbia have scored just four goals and conceded 12, with their heaviest loss coming in a 5-1 friendly defeat to Mexico.

Germany's last five matches show two wins, two draws, and one loss. Their most recent result was a 0-0 draw against Greece in the Nations League, and they beat Serbia 2-0 in the reverse fixture earlier in the group stage. Germany have scored four goals and conceded three across those five games, keeping two clean sheets in the process.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in this same Nations League group stage, with Germany winning 2-0 at home on October 1, 2026. Across the last five head-to-head matches on record, Germany have won three, drawn one, and lost one, with Serbia's only victory coming at the 2010 World Cup.

Standings

Grp. 2 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Netherlands NED 5 3 2 0 14 5 +9 11 W W D W D 2 Greece GRE 5 2 2 1 5 10 -5 8 L D D W W 3 Germany GER 5 2 2 1 6 3 +3 8 W D W L D 4 Serbia SER 5 0 0 5 4 11 -7 0 L L L L L Championship Playoff Relegation Playoff Relegation

In UEFA Nations League Group A2, Serbia currently sit fourth and Germany third ahead of this fixture.