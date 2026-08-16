Major League Soccer - Game Week 19 16 Aug 2026 - 22:30 Lumen Field

Today's game between Seattle Sounders FC and Vancouver Whitecaps will kick-off at Aug 16, 2026, 10:30 PM.

Seattle Sounders FC vs Vancouver Whitecaps is available to live stream on Apple TV. Every MLS regular-season match is included as part of a standard Apple TV subscription, priced at $12.99 per month or $99.99 per year. Existing subscribers can watch at no extra cost. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Seattle Sounders FC host Vancouver Whitecaps at Lumen Field in a Western Conference MLS fixture that arrives at a critical point in the season for both clubs.

Brian Schmetzer's side return to league action carrying serious baggage. The Sounders have won just one of their last five matches across all competitions, with their Leagues Cup campaign ending in elimination after a 1-2 defeat to CD Guadalajara on August 13. Seattle have struggled for consistency since the World Cup break and will be looking to use home advantage to arrest a damaging run.

Vancouver arrive as the Western Conference leaders, sitting top of the table and in a position of genuine strength. Jesper Soerensen's side have shown resilience in MLS play, grinding out draws against Los Angeles FC and Minnesota United, and they will be confident of extending their lead at the summit.

The Whitecaps' Leagues Cup campaign was difficult. Three defeats in the group stage, including losses to Atlante and FC Juarez, exposed a side that could not find its best form in cross-border competition. Soerensen will be eager to put that tournament behind them and refocus on the league.

For Seattle, the table tells a sobering story. The Sounders sit ninth in the Western Conference standings, and the gap to the top is growing. A win here is not just desirable — it is close to necessary if they want to stay in genuine contention for a playoff place.

This fixture has a history of producing competitive, closely contested football. Both coaches will know exactly what is at stake. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Seattle Sounders FC vs Vancouver Whitecaps live, including the TV channel, live stream, and kick-off time.

How to watch Seattle Sounders FC vs Vancouver Whitecaps with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Brian Schmetzer oversees Seattle Sounders FC for this MLS fixture. No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side, and no probable starting lineup has been released by the club.

Jesper Soerensen takes charge of Vancouver Whitecaps, though no confirmed absences or suspensions are on record for the away side either. No projected XI has been announced. Further updates for both sides will be added closer to kick-off as information becomes available.

Form

Seattle Sounders FC carry a W-L-L-L-L record into this match across their last five outings in all competitions. Their most recent result was a 1-2 Leagues Cup defeat to CD Guadalajara on August 13, which ended their tournament campaign. The sole win in that run came against Queretaro FC, a 3-0 victory on August 9. Seattle also lost 3-0 to Toluca in the Leagues Cup, fell 2-1 to Portland Timbers in MLS, and were beaten 1-0 by Philadelphia Union. The Sounders have found goals difficult to come by during this stretch.

Vancouver Whitecaps have gone W-D-L-L-L across their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 Leagues Cup loss to Tigres on August 12, following earlier defeats to FC Juarez and Atlante in the same competition. Their two MLS results in the run — a 1-1 draw with Los Angeles FC and a 0-0 stalemate with Minnesota United — reflect a side that is hard to break down in league play. Vancouver have scored two goals and conceded three across those five fixtures.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these clubs came in the CONCACAF Champions Cup on March 19, 2026, when Seattle Sounders FC beat Vancouver Whitecaps 2-1 at Lumen Field. Vancouver had won the first leg 3-0 at home on March 13, 2026, meaning the Whitecaps progressed on aggregate. Across the last five competitive meetings, the record is closely balanced: Seattle have won twice, Vancouver twice, and one match ended in a draw — a 2-2 MLS result in September 2025. Vancouver have scored eight goals across those five fixtures, while Seattle have scored eight as well.

Standings

In the current MLS Western Conference standings, Vancouver Whitecaps sit first while Seattle Sounders FC are placed ninth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Seattle Sounders FC vs Vancouver Whitecaps today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: