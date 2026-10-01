Major League Soccer - Game Week 24 1 Oct 2026 - 21:30 Lumen Field

Today's game between Seattle Sounders FC and Sporting Kansas City will kick off at Oct 1, 2026, 9:30 PM.

Seattle Sounders FC vs Sporting Kansas City is available to watch live on Apple TV, which holds exclusive streaming rights to every MLS regular-season match, playoff game, and Leagues Cup fixture. The match is included as part of a standard Apple TV subscription. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Seattle Sounders FC host Sporting Kansas City at Lumen Field in a Major League Soccer Western Conference fixture that carries contrasting weight for each side as the regular season draws toward its close.

Brian Schmetzer's Sounders arrive in good form. Back-to-back wins over Minnesota United and Real Salt Lake have lifted the mood at Lumen Field, and Seattle will be looking to build on that momentum against a visiting side that has been struggling for consistency.

Raphael Wicky's Sporting Kansas City come into this match in a difficult position. Three defeats in their last five MLS outings have kept them rooted in the lower half of the Western Conference, and a run of results away from home has done little to ease the pressure on the squad.

The contrast in trajectory between these two teams is clear. Seattle are pushing to consolidate their place in the top half of the conference, while Kansas City are fighting to avoid finishing the season without any meaningful reward.

For Wicky, a positive result on the road would be a genuine statement. For Schmetzer, three points at home would keep the Sounders moving in the right direction ahead of the playoff push.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Seattle Sounders FC vs Sporting Kansas City live, including the TV channel, live stream, and kick-off time.

How to watch Seattle Sounders FC vs Sporting Kansas City with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Brian Schmetzer has not confirmed a projected XI or released injury and suspension information ahead of this fixture for Seattle Sounders FC. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as further information becomes available.

Raphael Wicky is similarly without confirmed team news at this stage. No injuries, suspensions, or lineup details have been confirmed for Sporting Kansas City, and further updates are expected as the match approaches.

Form

Seattle Sounders FC head into this match with two wins, two draws, and one defeat from their last five MLS outings. Their most recent result was a 3-1 win over Minnesota United, which followed a 2-0 victory over Real Salt Lake. Across the five matches, the Sounders have scored nine goals and conceded five, with three consecutive draws preceding their back-to-back wins.

Sporting Kansas City arrive with a record of two wins and three defeats from their last five MLS games. Their most recent outing ended in a 0-2 defeat to Houston Dynamo FC, and they also suffered a 3-4 loss to Philadelphia Union during this run. Kansas City's two wins came against Los Angeles FC and Houston, though the overall pattern reflects a side that has struggled to string results together.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in MLS on May 2, 2026, when the sides drew 1-1 with Sporting Kansas City as the home side. Before that, Seattle won 5-2 at home against Kansas City in August 2025, and Sporting KC won 2-1 at home in June 2024. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Seattle hold two wins to Kansas City's one, with two draws, giving the Sounders a slight edge in the recent series.

Standings

Seattle sit ninth in the Western Conference, placing them within reach of the playoff positions as the regular season approaches its conclusion. Sporting Kansas City are 15th in the West, a position that leaves them well outside the playoff picture and in need of a significant turnaround.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Seattle Sounders FC vs Sporting Kansas City today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: