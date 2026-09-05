Major League Soccer - Game Week 23 5 Sept 2026 - 20:30 Lumen Field

Today's game between Seattle Sounders FC and Red Bull New York will kick off at Sep 5, 2026, 8:30 PM.

Seattle Sounders FC vs Red Bull New York is available to watch live on Apple TV, which holds exclusive streaming rights to every MLS regular-season match, playoff game, and Leagues Cup fixture. The match is included as part of a standard Apple TV subscription, with no separate purchase required. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Seattle Sounders FC host Red Bull New York at Lumen Field in Seattle in a Major League Soccer regular-season fixture that matters for contrasting reasons on each side of the country.

Brian Schmetzer's Sounders are in a difficult run. Three defeats from their last five matches have left Seattle sitting 12th in the Western Conference, well outside the playoff positions, and the pressure on the home side to produce a result in front of their own supporters is real.

New York arrive in no better shape. Michael Bradley's side have lost three of their last four MLS outings and sit eighth in the Eastern Conference, clinging to a playoff spot rather than building toward one. A trip to the Pacific Northwest is far from the fixture the Red Bulls needed at this point in the season.

Seattle's most recent result was a 2-2 draw with Chicago Fire FC on August 29, a point that did little to lift the mood after consecutive league defeats. The Sounders have been searching for the kind of consistent home performance that Lumen Field has historically produced.

New York's last outing ended in a 1-3 defeat to Philadelphia Union on August 29, a result that extended their poor run and reinforced the sense that Bradley's squad needs something to change quickly.

Both teams come into this match with confidence low and points desperately needed. The standings offer little comfort for either side, and the margin for error is shrinking.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Seattle Sounders FC vs Red Bull New York live, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Seattle Sounders FC vs Red Bull New York with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Brian Schmetzer takes charge of Seattle Sounders FC for this fixture. No injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side, and no probable starting lineup has been confirmed. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as further details emerge.

Michael Bradley manages Red Bull New York, though no confirmed absences, suspensions, or projected XI have been released for the visitors at this stage. Check back for the latest team news as the match approaches.

Form

Seattle Sounders FC head into this match with one win, two draws, and two defeats from their last five games across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 2-2 draw with Chicago Fire FC in MLS on August 29, which followed back-to-back league defeats to Austin FC (1-2) and Vancouver Whitecaps (0-2). The Sounders also lost 1-2 to CD Guadalajara in the Leagues Cup during this stretch. Seattle have scored five goals and conceded nine across the five matches.

Red Bull New York arrive with one win, one draw, and three defeats from their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 1-3 loss to Philadelphia Union in MLS on August 29, which extended a difficult run. Before that, New York drew 1-1 with Chicago Fire FC and lost 0-1 to Nashville SC and 2-1 to Atlanta United. Their only win in this period came against Orlando City on August 1, a 3-2 victory. The Red Bulls have scored five goals and conceded eight across the five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in MLS on May 28, 2023, when Seattle Sounders FC beat Red Bull New York 1-0 at Lumen Field. Before that, Seattle won 4-2 at home in September 2019 and 3-1 at home in March 2017. New York have claimed victories in two of the last five meetings, winning 2-1 at home in June 2018 and 2-0 at home in June 2016. Across the last five recorded fixtures, Seattle hold three wins to New York's two.

Standings

In the MLS Western Conference, Seattle Sounders FC currently sit 12th. Red Bull New York are placed eighth in the Eastern Conference.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Seattle Sounders FC vs Red Bull New York today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: