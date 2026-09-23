Major League Soccer - Game Week 7 23 Sept 2026 - 21:30 Lumen Field

Today's game between Seattle Sounders FC and Real Salt Lake will kick off at Sep 23, 2026, 9:30 PM.

Seattle Sounders FC vs Real Salt Lake is available to watch live on Apple TV, which holds exclusive streaming rights to every MLS regular-season match. The game is included as part of a standard Apple TV subscription, with no blackouts. The live stream option is listed below.

Seattle Sounders FC host Real Salt Lake at Lumen Field in Seattle in a Major League Soccer Western Conference fixture with contrasting implications for both sides.

Brian Schmetzer's Sounders arrive in desperate need of a win. Seattle have not won any of their last five MLS matches, drawing all five, and sit 13th in the Western Conference with the postseason picture growing increasingly distant.

Real Salt Lake travel north in no better shape. Pablo Mastroeni's side have lost three of their last five MLS games and sit 12th in the West, separated from Seattle by just one place in the standings.

With both clubs outside the playoff positions and the regular season nearing its end, this fixture carries genuine urgency. Three points could shift the picture for either side, though neither has shown the consistency to inspire confidence.

For Schmetzer, home advantage at Lumen Field offers a platform to finally end the winless run. For Mastroeni, a road result against a side that cannot buy a win would provide a much-needed boost.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Seattle Sounders FC vs Real Salt Lake, including the live stream, TV channel, and kick-off time.

How to watch Seattle Sounders FC vs Real Salt Lake with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Brian Schmetzer has not confirmed a projected XI or released injury and suspension information ahead of this fixture for Seattle Sounders FC. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as further details become available.

Pablo Mastroeni has similarly not released confirmed team news for Real Salt Lake. No injuries, suspensions, or lineup details have been confirmed for the away side at this stage.

Form

Seattle Sounders FC have drawn all five of their most recent MLS matches, recording zero wins and zero defeats across that run. Their most recent result was a 3-3 draw with Colorado Rapids, and they also drew 1-1 at LA Galaxy on September 13. Across the five games, Seattle have scored seven goals and conceded seven, reflecting a side that creates chances but cannot hold leads.

Real Salt Lake arrive with one draw and three defeats from their last four MLS fixtures, plus a loss to Vancouver Whitecaps on September 20. Their most recent MLS result before that was a 0-2 defeat to New York City FC, and they also lost 1-0 to Colorado Rapids. RSL drew 2-2 with Los Angeles FC during the run, but have otherwise struggled to pick up points on the road.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in March 2026, when Real Salt Lake beat Seattle Sounders FC 2-1 at home in MLS. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Real Salt Lake hold three wins to Seattle's one, with one draw. The series includes a 1-0 Seattle win at Lumen Field in October 2025 and a 2-0 RSL victory at home in March 2025.

Standings

In the MLS Western Conference, Seattle Sounders FC sit 13th and Real Salt Lake are placed 12th, with both clubs outside the playoff positions.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Seattle Sounders FC vs Real Salt Lake today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: