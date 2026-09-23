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Major League Soccer
team-logoSeattle Sounders FC
Lumen Field
team-logoReal Salt Lake
Watch it on Apple TV
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Watch Seattle Sounders FC vs Real Salt Lake Major League Soccer soccer game LIVE: Online streams, TV channel, early teams news, start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Seattle Sounders FC vs Real Salt Lake
Seattle Sounders FC
Real Salt Lake
Major League Soccer

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Seattle Sounders FC and Real Salt Lake, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Major League Soccer - Game Week 7
Lumen Field

Today's game between Seattle Sounders FC and Real Salt Lake will kick off at Sep 23, 2026, 9:30 PM.

Seattle Sounders FC vs Real Salt Lake is available to watch live on Apple TV, which holds exclusive streaming rights to every MLS regular-season match. The game is included as part of a standard Apple TV subscription, with no blackouts. The live stream option is listed below.

Apple TV

Apple TV

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Seattle Sounders FC host Real Salt Lake at Lumen Field in Seattle in a Major League Soccer Western Conference fixture with contrasting implications for both sides.

Brian Schmetzer's Sounders arrive in desperate need of a win. Seattle have not won any of their last five MLS matches, drawing all five, and sit 13th in the Western Conference with the postseason picture growing increasingly distant.

Real Salt Lake travel north in no better shape. Pablo Mastroeni's side have lost three of their last five MLS games and sit 12th in the West, separated from Seattle by just one place in the standings.

With both clubs outside the playoff positions and the regular season nearing its end, this fixture carries genuine urgency. Three points could shift the picture for either side, though neither has shown the consistency to inspire confidence.

For Schmetzer, home advantage at Lumen Field offers a platform to finally end the winless run. For Mastroeni, a road result against a side that cannot buy a win would provide a much-needed boost.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Seattle Sounders FC vs Real Salt Lake, including the live stream, TV channel, and kick-off time.

How to watch Seattle Sounders FC vs Real Salt Lake with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Seattle Sounders FC vs Real Salt Lake Probable lineups

Manager

  • B. Schmetzer

Brian Schmetzer has not confirmed a projected XI or released injury and suspension information ahead of this fixture for Seattle Sounders FC. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as further details become available.

Pablo Mastroeni has similarly not released confirmed team news for Real Salt Lake. No injuries, suspensions, or lineup details have been confirmed for the away side at this stage.

Form

SEA

SEA - Form

CIN
D1-1
CHI
D2-2
RNY
D0-0
LAG
D1-1
CLR
D3-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/7
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
4/5
RSL

RSL - Form

CLR
L1-0
LAF
D2-2
HOU
L2-1
NYC
L0-2
VAN
L0-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
3/10
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Seattle Sounders FC have drawn all five of their most recent MLS matches, recording zero wins and zero defeats across that run. Their most recent result was a 3-3 draw with Colorado Rapids, and they also drew 1-1 at LA Galaxy on September 13. Across the five games, Seattle have scored seven goals and conceded seven, reflecting a side that creates chances but cannot hold leads.

Real Salt Lake arrive with one draw and three defeats from their last four MLS fixtures, plus a loss to Vancouver Whitecaps on September 20. Their most recent MLS result before that was a 0-2 defeat to New York City FC, and they also lost 1-0 to Colorado Rapids. RSL drew 2-2 with Los Angeles FC during the run, but have otherwise struggled to pick up points on the road.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Seattle Sounders FCDrawReal Salt Lake
1
1
3
Major League Soccer
Real Salt Lake badge
Real Salt Lake
RSL
2
Seattle Sounders FC badge
Seattle Sounders FC
SEA
1
FT
Major League Soccer
Seattle Sounders FC badge
Seattle Sounders FC
SEA
1
Real Salt Lake badge
Real Salt Lake
RSL
0
FT
Major League Soccer
Real Salt Lake badge
Real Salt Lake
RSL
2
Seattle Sounders FC badge
Seattle Sounders FC
SEA
0
FT
Major League Soccer
Seattle Sounders FC badge
Seattle Sounders FC
SEA
1
Real Salt Lake badge
Real Salt Lake
RSL
1
FT
Major League Soccer
Real Salt Lake badge
Real Salt Lake
RSL
2
Seattle Sounders FC badge
Seattle Sounders FC
SEA
0
FT
3Goals Scored7
Games over 2.5 goals1/5
Both teams scored2/5

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in March 2026, when Real Salt Lake beat Seattle Sounders FC 2-1 at home in MLS. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Real Salt Lake hold three wins to Seattle's one, with one draw. The series includes a 1-0 Seattle win at Lumen Field in October 2025 and a 2-0 RSL victory at home in March 2025.

Standings

Western

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Vancouver WhitecapsVancouver WhitecapsVAN
2515465623+3349
W
L
W
L
W
2
Houston Dynamo FCHouston Dynamo FCHOU
2613583430+444
D
L
W
D
D
3
St. Louis CitySt. Louis CitySTL
2612864536+944
W
W
D
W
D
4
FC DallasFC DallasDAL
2612864942+744
D
W
W
W
D
5
San Jose EarthquakesSan Jose EarthquakesSJE
2612684638+842
D
W
W
D
D
6
Los Angeles FCLos Angeles FCLAF
2711884329+1441
D
L
W
D
D
7
Colorado RapidsColorado RapidsCLR
26113123635+136
D
W
D
L
W
8
LA GalaxyLA GalaxyLAG
2789103442-833
W
D
L
W
L
9
Portland TimbersPortland TimbersPOT
2695124748-132
L
L
D
W
L
10
San Diego FCSan Diego FCSDI
2687114444031
D
L
L
L
W
11
Austin FCAustin FCAUS
2679103244-1230
D
W
D
D
W
12
Real Salt LakeReal Salt LakeRSL
2585123742-529
L
L
L
D
L
13
Seattle Sounders FCSeattle Sounders FCSEA
247892833-529
D
D
D
D
D
14
Minnesota UnitedMinnesota UnitedMIN
2678113946-729
L
L
L
L
D
15
Sporting Kansas CitySporting Kansas CitySKC
2553172963-3418
L
W
L
L
L
Championship Western Conference Playoff
CONCACAF Champions League

In the MLS Western Conference, Seattle Sounders FC sit 13th and Real Salt Lake are placed 12th, with both clubs outside the playoff positions.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Seattle Sounders FC vs Real Salt Lake today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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