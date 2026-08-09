Leagues Cup - Game Week 2 9 Aug 2026 - 15:30

Today's game between Seattle Sounders FC and Queretaro FC will kick-off at Aug 9, 2026, 3:30 PM.

Seattle Sounders FC vs Queretaro FC is available to stream live through Apple TV. Every Leagues Cup fixture is included as part of a standard Apple TV subscription, meaning existing subscribers can watch at no extra cost. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Seattle Sounders FC host Queretaro FC in the 2026 Leagues Cup, as the cross-border continental tournament brings Liga MX opposition to the Pacific Northwest.

For Brian Schmetzer's side, the timing could hardly be more difficult. The Sounders have lost all five of their most recent matches across all competitions, a run that includes a 3-0 defeat to Toluca in their opening Leagues Cup group stage game on August 6. Seattle have been unable to find a foothold in any competition since the World Cup break.

Queretaro arrive in Seattle off the back of a Leagues Cup group stage defeat of their own. Esteban Gonzalez's side fell 2-0 to FC Dallas on August 6, ending a run of two consecutive Liga MX wins that had included a 3-2 victory over Tigres. The Gallos Blancos have shown they can score goals, but their results in the Leagues Cup have not matched their domestic form.

Both clubs enter this fixture having lost their opening group stage games, which sharpens the stakes considerably. A second defeat would make progression from the group stage extremely difficult for either side.

For Seattle, playing at home offers their best chance of ending a damaging losing run. Schmetzer's squad will need a sharp improvement on what they produced against Toluca if they are to get a result against a Queretaro side that, despite their Dallas defeat, still carries genuine attacking threat.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Seattle Sounders FC vs Queretaro FC, including the live stream, TV channel, and kick-off time.

How to watch Seattle Sounders FC vs Queretaro FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Seattle Sounders FC head coach Brian Schmetzer has no confirmed injuries or suspensions listed ahead of this fixture. No probable starting lineup has been released by the club at this stage.

Queretaro FC manager Esteban Gonzalez is similarly without confirmed absences or suspensions on record. No projected XI has been announced. Further updates for both sides will be added closer to kick-off as information becomes available.

Form

Seattle Sounders FC have lost all five of their last five matches across all competitions, recording an L-L-L-L-L record. Their most recent defeat was a 3-0 loss to Toluca in the Leagues Cup on August 6. Earlier in the run, they suffered a 1-5 defeat to Portland Timbers in MLS, their heaviest result across the five games. Seattle also lost 2-1 to Portland, 1-0 to Philadelphia Union, and 3-1 to Austin FC. The Sounders have scored just two goals while conceding ten across those five fixtures.

Queretaro FC carry a W-W-L-L-W record into this match. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-0 defeat to FC Dallas in the Leagues Cup on August 6. Prior to that, they beat Tigres 3-2 and won 1-2 at Pachuca in Liga MX. Their other defeat in the run came against CF America. Queretaro have scored seven goals and conceded seven across their last five games.





Head-to-Head Record





No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Seattle Sounders FC and Queretaro FC. This fixture is a cross-league encounter in the Leagues Cup format, and historical records between the two clubs are not on file.

Standings

In the current 2026 Leagues Cup standings, Seattle Sounders FC sit 35th while Queretaro FC are placed 33rd.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Seattle Sounders FC vs Queretaro FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: