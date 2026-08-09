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Leagues Cup
team-logoSeattle Sounders FC
team-logoQueretaro FC
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Watch Seattle Sounders FC vs Queretaro FC Leagues Cup soccer game LIVE: Online streams, TV channel, early teams news, start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Seattle Sounders FC vs Queretaro FC
Seattle Sounders FC
Queretaro FC
Leagues Cup

How to watch the Leagues Cup match between Seattle Sounders FC and Queretaro FC, as well as kick-off time and team news

crest
Leagues Cup - Game Week 2

Today's game between Seattle Sounders FC and Queretaro FC will kick-off at Aug 9, 2026, 3:30 PM.

Seattle Sounders FC vs Queretaro FC is available to stream live through Apple TV. Every Leagues Cup fixture is included as part of a standard Apple TV subscription, meaning existing subscribers can watch at no extra cost. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

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Seattle Sounders FC host Queretaro FC in the 2026 Leagues Cup, as the cross-border continental tournament brings Liga MX opposition to the Pacific Northwest.

For Brian Schmetzer's side, the timing could hardly be more difficult. The Sounders have lost all five of their most recent matches across all competitions, a run that includes a 3-0 defeat to Toluca in their opening Leagues Cup group stage game on August 6. Seattle have been unable to find a foothold in any competition since the World Cup break.

Queretaro arrive in Seattle off the back of a Leagues Cup group stage defeat of their own. Esteban Gonzalez's side fell 2-0 to FC Dallas on August 6, ending a run of two consecutive Liga MX wins that had included a 3-2 victory over Tigres. The Gallos Blancos have shown they can score goals, but their results in the Leagues Cup have not matched their domestic form.

Both clubs enter this fixture having lost their opening group stage games, which sharpens the stakes considerably. A second defeat would make progression from the group stage extremely difficult for either side.

For Seattle, playing at home offers their best chance of ending a damaging losing run. Schmetzer's squad will need a sharp improvement on what they produced against Toluca if they are to get a result against a Queretaro side that, despite their Dallas defeat, still carries genuine attacking threat.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Seattle Sounders FC vs Queretaro FC, including the live stream, TV channel, and kick-off time.

How to watch Seattle Sounders FC vs Queretaro FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Seattle Sounders FC vs Queretaro FC lineups

4-2-3-1
Seattle Sounders FC crest
Seattle Sounders FC
SEA
Formation
Queretaro FC crest
Queretaro FC
QFC
4-2-3-1
24S. Frei5N. Tolo25J. Ragen85K. Rienzi35A. Lopez90S. Gomez11A. Rusnak16A. Roldan45P. Kingston14P. Rothrock19D. Musovski1J. Hernandez15C. Villanueva188D. Rodriguez13D. Reyes199S. Garcia Brothers28J. Arellano22J. Unjanque18E. Duenas29W. Madrid30J. Martinez26E. Perez
Queretaro FC crest
Queretaro FC
QFC
4-2-3-1
Seattle Sounders FC

Starting XI

Queretaro FC

Substitutes

Manager

  • B. Schmetzer
  • E. Gonzalez

Seattle Sounders FC head coach Brian Schmetzer has no confirmed injuries or suspensions listed ahead of this fixture. No probable starting lineup has been released by the club at this stage.

Queretaro FC manager Esteban Gonzalez is similarly without confirmed absences or suspensions on record. No projected XI has been announced. Further updates for both sides will be added closer to kick-off as information becomes available.

Form

SEA

SEA - Form

POT
L1-5
AUS
L3-1
PHI
L1-0
POT
L2-1
TOL
L3-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
3/14
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5
QFC

QFC - Form

PUE
W1-2
CFA
L0-1
PAC
W1-2
TIG
W3-2
DAL
L2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Seattle Sounders FC have lost all five of their last five matches across all competitions, recording an L-L-L-L-L record. Their most recent defeat was a 3-0 loss to Toluca in the Leagues Cup on August 6. Earlier in the run, they suffered a 1-5 defeat to Portland Timbers in MLS, their heaviest result across the five games. Seattle also lost 2-1 to Portland, 1-0 to Philadelphia Union, and 3-1 to Austin FC. The Sounders have scored just two goals while conceding ten across those five fixtures.

Queretaro FC carry a W-W-L-L-W record into this match. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-0 defeat to FC Dallas in the Leagues Cup on August 6. Prior to that, they beat Tigres 3-2 and won 1-2 at Pachuca in Liga MX. Their other defeat in the run came against CF America. Queretaro have scored seven goals and conceded seven across their last five games.


Head-to-Head Record


No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Seattle Sounders FC and Queretaro FC. This fixture is a cross-league encounter in the Leagues Cup format, and historical records between the two clubs are not on file.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Charlotte FCCharlotte FCCLT
220050+56
W
W
2
Columbus CrewColumbus CrewCOL
220052+36
W
W
3
FC CincinnatiFC CincinnatiCIN
220051+46
W
W
4
FC JuarezFC JuarezJUA
220052+36
W
W
5
FC DallasFC DallasDAL
220030+36
W
W
6
LeonLeonLEO
220031+26
W
W
7
Los Angeles FCLos Angeles FCLAF
211021+15
W
W
8
Real Salt LakeReal Salt LakeRSL
211051+44
W
L
9
TigresTigresTIG
20201104
W
W
10
Inter Miami CFInter Miami CFMIA
210154+13
L
W
11
Portland TimbersPortland TimbersPOT
110052+33
W
12
CF AmericaCF AmericaCFA
110031+23
W
13
MonterreyMonterreyMON
21013303
W
L
14
Orlando CityOrlando CityORL
21013303
L
W
15
TolucaTolucaTOL
210131+23
L
W
16
Austin FCAustin FCAUS
110020+23
W
17
Chicago Fire FCChicago Fire FCCHI
110020+23
W
18
New York City FCNew York City FCNYC
110020+23
W
19
AtlanteAtlanteATL
210114-33
L
W
20
Cruz AzulCruz AzulCRU
110010+13
W
21
CD GuadalajaraCD GuadalajaraCDG
201112-11
L
L
22
Minnesota UnitedMinnesota UnitedMIN
201112-11
L
L
23
Atletico de San LuisAtletico de San LuisSAN
100124-20
L
24
PachucaPachucaPAC
200225-30
L
L
25
PueblaPueblaPUE
100125-30
L
26
AtlasAtlasATL
200215-40
L
L
27
San Diego FCSan Diego FCSDI
100113-20
L
28
Vancouver WhitecapsVancouver WhitecapsVAN
200214-30
L
L
29
Club Universidad NacionalClub Universidad NacionalCUN
200205-50
L
L
30
Nashville SCNashville SCNSC
100101-10
L
31
NecaxaNecaxaNEC
100102-20
L
32
Philadelphia UnionPhiladelphia UnionPHI
100101-10
L
33
Queretaro FCQueretaro FCQFC
100102-20
L
34
Santos LagunaSantos LagunaSAN
100102-20
L
35
Seattle Sounders FCSeattle Sounders FCSEA
100103-30
L
36
TijuanaTijuanaTIJ
100102-20
L
Qualification to next stage

In the current 2026 Leagues Cup standings, Seattle Sounders FC sit 35th while Queretaro FC are placed 33rd.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Seattle Sounders FC vs Queretaro FC today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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