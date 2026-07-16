Major League Soccer - Game Week 9 Seattle Stadium

Today's game between Seattle Sounders FC and Portland Timbers will kick-off at Jul 16, 2026, 10:30 PM.

READ MORE: Today's FW2026 TV schedule

Seattle Sounders vs Portland Timbers is available to watch live on Apple TV. MLS Season Pass on Apple TV is the home of Major League Soccer, giving subscribers access to every match across the season. You can sign up and stream the game live via Apple TV.

Seattle Sounders FC host Portland Timbers at Seattle Stadium in a Cascadia derby that carries real weight in the Western Conference standings this MLS season.

The Sounders arrive at this fixture having lost back-to-back league games, falling to Los Angeles FC and LA Galaxy without scoring in either. Brian Schmetzer's side will be eager to arrest that slide in front of their own supporters.

Portland come in with their own problems. Jack Cassidy's team have lost three of their last five MLS matches and sit 13th in the West, well adrift of the playoff positions. Their last outing ended in a 1-3 defeat to San Jose Earthquakes.

That said, Portland showed they can produce in this period, putting six past Sporting Kansas City earlier in May. The question is whether that kind of performance can be replicated against a Seattle side that, despite recent struggles, remains in sixth place and inside the playoff picture.

This is a fixture that rarely lacks edge. The two clubs have met four times in the last two seasons alone, and the results have been tight throughout. Seattle edged the most recent meeting 1-0 last October.

For everything you need to know about how to watch this Cascadia derby live, read on.

How to watch Seattle Sounders FC vs Portland Timbers with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Seattle Sounders head coach Brian Schmetzer has no injury or suspension concerns listed ahead of this fixture, and no probable starting lineup has been confirmed at this stage. Portland Timbers manager Jack Cassidy is similarly without any reported absentees, with no injuries or suspensions on record for the visitors. Lineup confirmations for both sides will be added closer to kick-off.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Seattle Sounders have recorded one win, two draws, and two losses across their last five MLS matches, scoring six goals and conceding six in that run. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 defeat to Los Angeles FC, and they also lost 0-2 to LA Galaxy the week before. Their only win in this stretch came against San Jose Earthquakes, a 3-2 result in mid-May. The two draws, both finishing 1-1, came against San Diego FC and Sporting Kansas City.

Portland Timbers have won one, drawn one, and lost three of their last five MLS games. Their most recent result was a 1-3 home defeat to San Jose Earthquakes, and they also lost 2-0 to Inter Miami CF. The standout result in Portland's recent run was a commanding 6-0 win over Sporting Kansas City on May 10. They have scored 11 goals across these five matches but conceded 11 as well, pointing to a side that is far from settled at either end.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two clubs ended in a 1-0 win for Seattle Sounders at Seattle Stadium in the MLS on October 5, 2025. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Seattle have won twice, Portland have won once, and two matches have ended level. Goals have been relatively scarce in this rivalry, with the majority of encounters decided by a single goal.

Standings

In the MLS Western Conference, Seattle Sounders currently sit sixth while Portland Timbers are 13th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Seattle Sounders FC vs Portland Timbers today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: