Major League Soccer - Game Week 27 26 Sept 2026 - 20:30 Lumen Field

Today's game between Seattle Sounders FC and Minnesota United will kick off at Sep 26, 2026, 8:30 PM.

Seattle Sounders FC vs Minnesota United is available to watch live on Apple TV, which holds exclusive streaming rights to every MLS regular-season match, playoff game, and Leagues Cup fixture. The match is included as part of a standard Apple TV subscription at no extra cost, with no blackouts. Fans can stream across smart TVs, iOS and Android devices, and gaming consoles including PlayStation and Xbox.

Seattle Sounders FC host Minnesota United at Lumen Field in a Major League Soccer Western Conference fixture with implications for both clubs as the regular season approaches its final weeks.

Brian Schmetzer's side come into this match without a win in their last five MLS outings. Four draws and a defeat across that run have left the Sounders sitting 10th in the Western Conference, and they will be looking to turn home advantage into three points.

Minnesota United arrive in Seattle in far worse shape. Cameron Knowles's side have lost four of their last five MLS matches, a damaging run that has left the Loons 14th in the West and well outside the playoff picture.

The Loons have been badly exposed defensively during this stretch, conceding freely across a run that has put their postseason hopes under serious pressure. Knowles will need a response from his squad on the road.

For the Sounders, a win here would do more than just end their own winless run. Three points against a struggling visiting side would help consolidate their position in the top half of the conference standings.

This is a fixture where both managers need a result, but for very different reasons. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Seattle Sounders FC vs Minnesota United live.

How to watch Seattle Sounders FC vs Minnesota United with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Brian Schmetzer has not confirmed a projected XI or released injury and suspension information ahead of this fixture for Seattle Sounders FC. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as further information becomes available.

Cameron Knowles is similarly without confirmed team news at this stage. No injuries, suspensions, or lineup details have been confirmed for the away side, and further updates are expected as the match approaches.

Form

Seattle Sounders FC head into this match with one win, four draws, and no defeats from their last five MLS outings. Their most recent result was a 2-0 home win over Real Salt Lake on September 24, which followed a 3-3 draw with Colorado Rapids. Across the five matches, the Sounders have scored eight goals and conceded six, with four consecutive draws preceding their latest victory.

Minnesota United arrive having lost four of their last five MLS matches, with one draw. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-3 defeat to LA Galaxy on September 20, and they also suffered a 4-2 loss to St. Louis City on September 13. The Loons drew 3-3 with Orlando City earlier in the run, but four defeats across five games tells a stark story about their current form.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in MLS on March 22, 2026, when the sides drew 0-0 at Allianz Field. Before that, a November 2025 fixture at Minnesota ended 3-3, while Seattle won 4-2 at home in another November 2025 meeting. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Seattle hold two wins to Minnesota's one, with two draws.

Standings

Seattle sit 10th in the Western Conference, placing them in the upper half of the table but outside the automatic playoff positions, while Minnesota are 14th, deep in the bottom half and in need of a turnaround to keep any postseason hopes alive.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Seattle Sounders FC vs Minnesota United today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: