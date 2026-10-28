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Major League Soccer
team-logoSeattle Sounders FC
Lumen Field
team-logoHouston Dynamo FC
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Watch Seattle Sounders FC vs Houston Dynamo FC Major League Soccer soccer game LIVE: Team news, TV channels, online streams, kick off time

TV Guide & Streaming
Seattle Sounders FC vs Houston Dynamo FC
Seattle Sounders FC
Houston Dynamo FC
Major League Soccer

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Seattle Sounders FC and Houston Dynamo FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Major League Soccer - Game Week 32
Lumen Field

Today's game between Seattle Sounders FC and Houston Dynamo FC will kick off at Oct 28, 2026, 10:30 PM.

Seattle Sounders FC vs Houston Dynamo FC is available to watch live on Apple TV. Every MLS regular-season match, playoff game, and Leagues Cup fixture is included as part of a standard Apple TV subscription at no additional cost.

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Seattle Sounders FC host Houston Dynamo FC at Lumen Field in a Western Conference fixture that carries real weight for both sides as the MLS regular season draws toward its conclusion.

Brian Schmetzer's Sounders sit seventh in the West and have work to do to firm up their playoff position. Their last five matches have brought two wins, two draws, and a defeat, a sequence that suggests a team capable of results but not yet consistent enough to feel safe.

Houston arrive in Seattle in uncertain shape. Ben Olsen's side are fifth in the Western Conference, still inside the playoff picture, but their form has gone flat at the worst possible time. The Dynamo have not won any of their last five league matches, collecting four draws and one defeat across that stretch.

For Olsen, a road trip to Lumen Field is a stern test of whether his side can rediscover their winning touch. For Schmetzer, this is a chance to build momentum at home and strengthen Seattle's standing in the West.

Neither team can afford to drop points carelessly at this stage. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this fixture live.

How to watch Seattle Sounders FC vs Houston Dynamo FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Seattle Sounders FC vs Houston Dynamo FC Probable lineups

Manager

  • B. Schmetzer

Brian Schmetzer has not confirmed a starting lineup for Seattle Sounders FC ahead of this fixture. No injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side, and updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Ben Olsen has similarly not released a projected XI for Houston Dynamo FC. No confirmed absences or suspensions have been reported for the travelling squad at this stage, and further team news is expected in the build-up to the match.

Form

SEA

SEA - Form

SKC
W2-1
NER
W0-3
DAL
L1-0
MTL
D1-1
SDI
D2-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5
HOU

HOU - Form

SKC
L0-2
MIN
D2-2
SDI
D3-3
DAL
D2-2
MIN
D0-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/9
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Seattle Sounders FC have taken two wins, two draws, and one defeat from their last five MLS outings. Their most recent result was a 2-2 draw with San Diego FC, which followed a 1-1 draw with CF Montreal. The Sounders also recorded a 1-0 defeat to FC Dallas during the run, though wins against New England Revolution (3-0) and Sporting Kansas City (2-1) show they retain the ability to control matches. Seattle have scored seven goals and conceded four across those five fixtures.

Houston Dynamo FC have gone winless across their last five MLS matches, recording four draws and one defeat. Their most recent outing ended in a goalless draw with Minnesota United, and they also drew 2-2 with FC Dallas and 3-3 with San Diego FC earlier in the run. The Dynamo's only defeat came in a 0-2 loss to Sporting Kansas City. Houston have scored seven goals and conceded seven across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Seattle Sounders FCDrawHouston Dynamo FC
4
1
0
Major League Soccer
Houston Dynamo FC badge
Houston Dynamo FC
HOU
0
Seattle Sounders FC badge
Seattle Sounders FC
SEA
1
FT
Major League Soccer
Houston Dynamo FC badge
Houston Dynamo FC
HOU
1
Seattle Sounders FC badge
Seattle Sounders FC
SEA
3
FT
Major League Soccer
Seattle Sounders FC badge
Seattle Sounders FC
SEA
0
Houston Dynamo FC badge
Houston Dynamo FC
HOU
0
FT
Major League Soccer
Houston Dynamo FC badge
Houston Dynamo FC
HOU
1
Seattle Sounders FC badge
Seattle Sounders FC
SEA
1
FT
Major League Soccer
Seattle Sounders FC badge
Seattle Sounders FC
SEA
0
Houston Dynamo FC badge
Houston Dynamo FC
HOU
0
FT
5Goals Scored2
Games over 2.5 goals1/5
Both teams scored2/5

The most recent meeting between these sides came in April 2026, when Houston Dynamo FC hosted Seattle Sounders FC and lost 0-1 at home. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Seattle hold the advantage, with the Sounders winning three of those fixtures to Houston's none, with two draws. Previous meetings include a 1-3 Houston home defeat in May 2025 and back-to-back goalless draws in March 2025 and October 2024.

Standings

Western

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Vancouver WhitecapsVancouver WhitecapsVAN
3116786332+3155
L
W
D
D
L
2
FC DallasFC DallasDAL
3115975847+1154
W
D
W
L
W
3
St. Louis CitySt. Louis CitySTL
3114985644+1251
L
L
D
W
W
4
San Jose EarthquakesSan Jose EarthquakesSJE
3113995245+748
L
D
D
D
W
5
Houston Dynamo FCHouston Dynamo FCHOU
3113994139+248
D
D
D
D
L
6
Los Angeles FCLos Angeles FCLAF
32121195035+1547
D
D
W
D
L
7
Seattle Sounders FCSeattle Sounders FCSEA
311110104139+243
D
D
L
W
W
8
Colorado RapidsColorado RapidsCLR
31126134241+142
W
D
D
D
L
9
LA GalaxyLA GalaxyLAG
321011114554-941
D
D
W
L
W
10
Real Salt LakeReal Salt LakeRSL
31116144848039
W
W
D
L
W
11
Portland TimbersPortland TimbersPOT
31107145458-437
W
D
L
D
L
12
San Diego FCSan Diego FCSDI
31811125558-335
D
D
D
L
D
13
Minnesota UnitedMinnesota UnitedMIN
31811124755-835
D
W
D
D
L
14
Austin FCAustin FCAUS
31810134057-1734
W
L
L
L
D
15
Sporting Kansas CitySporting Kansas CitySKC
3164213777-4022
L
L
L
D
L
Championship Western Conference Playoff
CONCACAF Champions League

In the Western Conference, Houston Dynamo FC sit fifth while Seattle Sounders FC are seventh.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Seattle Sounders FC vs Houston Dynamo FC today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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