Major League Soccer - Game Week 32 28 Oct 2026 - 22:30 Lumen Field

Today's game between Seattle Sounders FC and Houston Dynamo FC will kick off at Oct 28, 2026, 10:30 PM.

Seattle Sounders FC vs Houston Dynamo FC is available to watch live on Apple TV. Every MLS regular-season match, playoff game, and Leagues Cup fixture is included as part of a standard Apple TV subscription at no additional cost.

Seattle Sounders FC host Houston Dynamo FC at Lumen Field in a Western Conference fixture that carries real weight for both sides as the MLS regular season draws toward its conclusion.

Brian Schmetzer's Sounders sit seventh in the West and have work to do to firm up their playoff position. Their last five matches have brought two wins, two draws, and a defeat, a sequence that suggests a team capable of results but not yet consistent enough to feel safe.

Houston arrive in Seattle in uncertain shape. Ben Olsen's side are fifth in the Western Conference, still inside the playoff picture, but their form has gone flat at the worst possible time. The Dynamo have not won any of their last five league matches, collecting four draws and one defeat across that stretch.

For Olsen, a road trip to Lumen Field is a stern test of whether his side can rediscover their winning touch. For Schmetzer, this is a chance to build momentum at home and strengthen Seattle's standing in the West.

Neither team can afford to drop points carelessly at this stage. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this fixture live.

How to watch Seattle Sounders FC vs Houston Dynamo FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Brian Schmetzer has not confirmed a starting lineup for Seattle Sounders FC ahead of this fixture. No injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side, and updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Ben Olsen has similarly not released a projected XI for Houston Dynamo FC. No confirmed absences or suspensions have been reported for the travelling squad at this stage, and further team news is expected in the build-up to the match.

Form

Seattle Sounders FC have taken two wins, two draws, and one defeat from their last five MLS outings. Their most recent result was a 2-2 draw with San Diego FC, which followed a 1-1 draw with CF Montreal. The Sounders also recorded a 1-0 defeat to FC Dallas during the run, though wins against New England Revolution (3-0) and Sporting Kansas City (2-1) show they retain the ability to control matches. Seattle have scored seven goals and conceded four across those five fixtures.

Houston Dynamo FC have gone winless across their last five MLS matches, recording four draws and one defeat. Their most recent outing ended in a goalless draw with Minnesota United, and they also drew 2-2 with FC Dallas and 3-3 with San Diego FC earlier in the run. The Dynamo's only defeat came in a 0-2 loss to Sporting Kansas City. Houston have scored seven goals and conceded seven across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in April 2026, when Houston Dynamo FC hosted Seattle Sounders FC and lost 0-1 at home. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Seattle hold the advantage, with the Sounders winning three of those fixtures to Houston's none, with two draws. Previous meetings include a 1-3 Houston home defeat in May 2025 and back-to-back goalless draws in March 2025 and October 2024.

Standings

In the Western Conference, Houston Dynamo FC sit fifth while Seattle Sounders FC are seventh.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Seattle Sounders FC vs Houston Dynamo FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: