Major League Soccer - Game Week 22 29 Aug 2026 - 16:30 Lumen Field

Today's game between Seattle Sounders FC and Chicago Fire FC will kick-off at Aug 29, 2026, 4:30 PM.

Seattle Sounders FC vs Chicago Fire FC is available to watch live on Apple TV, which holds the broadcast rights to every MLS regular-season match, playoff game, and Leagues Cup fixture. The match is included as part of a standard Apple TV subscription, with no separate purchase required. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Seattle Sounders FC host Chicago Fire FC at Lumen Field in Seattle in a Major League Soccer regular-season fixture that carries different weight for each side. Brian Schmetzer's team are in a difficult stretch, while Gregg Berhalter's Fire arrive with genuine momentum behind them.

Seattle have been struggling for consistency since the Leagues Cup ended. The Sounders sit 13th in the Western Conference, a position that puts them well outside the playoff places, and their recent results have done little to suggest a turnaround is imminent.

Chicago, by contrast, are one of the form sides in MLS right now. Berhalter's squad finished the Leagues Cup as one of the competition's standout performers and carried that energy back into league play. They sit third in the Eastern Conference and have the look of a team with genuine postseason ambitions.

Robert Lewandowski has been the focal point of everything Chicago do going forward. The Polish striker has transformed the Fire's attack since his arrival, and the goals have flowed consistently across both MLS and Leagues Cup action this summer.

For Seattle, this match at Lumen Field represents a chance to arrest a damaging run in front of their own supporters. The Sounders have not put together a convincing sequence of results in league play for some time, and the pressure on Schmetzer to find a response is building.

Lumen Field gives Seattle a genuine advantage. The Sounders have historically been difficult to beat on home soil, and the atmosphere the stadium generates can shift a game. Whether that is enough to contain a Chicago side in this kind of form is the central question.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Seattle Sounders FC vs Chicago Fire FC live, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Seattle Sounders FC vs Chicago Fire FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Brian Schmetzer takes charge of Seattle Sounders FC for this fixture. No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side, and no probable starting lineup has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as further details become available.

Gregg Berhalter manages Chicago Fire FC, though no confirmed absences, suspensions, or projected XI have been announced for the away side either. Check back for the latest team news as the match approaches.

Form

Seattle Sounders FC head into this fixture with one win, one draw, and three defeats from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with FC Cincinnati in MLS on August 22, which followed back-to-back defeats to Austin FC (1-2) and Vancouver Whitecaps (0-2). The Sounders also lost 1-2 to CD Guadalajara in the Leagues Cup, with their only win in this run a 3-0 victory over Queretaro FC on August 9. Seattle have scored four goals and conceded seven across those five matches.

Chicago Fire FC arrive with three wins, one draw, and one defeat from their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 2-1 Leagues Cup loss to Monterrey on August 25, which ended a strong run. Before that, Chicago drew 1-1 with Red Bull New York in MLS on August 22 and won 1-2 at Orlando City on August 19. The Fire also beat Portland Timbers 2-1 and Cruz Azul 1-2 in that stretch, scoring eight goals and conceding five across the five matches.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these clubs came in MLS on June 30, 2024, when Seattle Sounders FC beat Chicago Fire FC 2-1 at Lumen Field. Before that, Chicago won 1-0 at home against Seattle on July 17, 2022. Across the last five recorded meetings, Chicago hold two wins to Seattle's two, with one additional Seattle victory in March 2019 when the Sounders won 4-2 at Chicago.

Standings

In the MLS Western Conference, Seattle Sounders FC currently sit 13th. Chicago Fire FC are placed third in the Eastern Conference.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Seattle Sounders FC vs Chicago Fire FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: