Major League Soccer - Game Week 30 17 Oct 2026 - 22:30 Lumen Field

Today's game between Seattle Sounders FC and CF Montreal will kick off at Oct 17, 2026, 10:30 PM.

Seattle Sounders FC vs CF Montreal is available to watch live on Apple TV. Every MLS regular-season match, playoff game, and Leagues Cup fixture is included as part of a standard Apple TV subscription, with no additional fee required.

Seattle Sounders FC host CF Montreal at Lumen Field in a Major League Soccer regular-season fixture that carries weight for both clubs as the campaign enters its final weeks.

Brian Schmetzer's side come into this one having lost their most recent outing, a 1-0 defeat to FC Dallas on October 15. That result snapped a strong run that included a 3-0 win over New England Revolution and back-to-back victories over Sporting Kansas City and Minnesota United.

The Sounders sit seventh in the Western Conference. A win at Lumen Field would help them close the gap on the sides above them with the playoff race tightening.

CF Montreal arrive in Seattle in poor form. Philippe Eullaffroy's side have lost three of their last five matches, including a 3-0 defeat to Atlanta United on October 14 and a 2-1 loss to Toronto FC four days earlier.

Montreal sit 15th in the Eastern Conference, well outside the playoff positions, which gives this trip west a different kind of significance — a chance to salvage some momentum before the season closes out.

For full details on how to watch Seattle Sounders FC vs CF Montreal live, including TV channel and live stream information, read on.

How to watch Seattle Sounders FC vs CF Montreal with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Brian Schmetzer has not confirmed a probable lineup for Seattle Sounders FC ahead of this fixture, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the club releases official squad news.

Philippe Eullaffroy is similarly without a confirmed lineup for CF Montreal at this stage. No injuries or suspensions have been listed for the visiting side, and the projected XI will be published when available ahead of the game.

Form

Seattle Sounders FC head into this fixture with four wins and one loss from their last five MLS matches. Their most recent result was a 1-0 defeat to FC Dallas on October 15, which ended a run of four consecutive victories. Earlier in that stretch, the Sounders beat New England Revolution 3-0 and defeated Sporting Kansas City 2-1. Seattle scored nine goals and conceded two across those five matches, with three clean sheets underlining their defensive solidity during that run.

CF Montreal have recorded two wins and three losses from their last five outings across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 3-0 MLS defeat to Atlanta United on October 14, and they also lost 2-1 to Toronto FC on October 10. The positives include a 3-1 win over FC Cincinnati and a 2-1 Canadian Championship victory over Vancouver Whitecaps. Montreal scored six goals and conceded nine across the five-match sample.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in April 2024, when Seattle Sounders FC beat CF Montreal 5-0 at home in MLS. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures on record, Seattle have won two matches, CF Montreal have won two, and one match ended level — a 2-2 draw in March 2017.

Standings

In the Western Conference, Seattle Sounders FC sit seventh. CF Montreal are 15th in the Eastern Conference.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Seattle Sounders FC vs CF Montreal today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: