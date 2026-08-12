Leagues Cup - Game Week 3 12 Aug 2026 - 22:30

Today's game between Seattle Sounders FC and CD Guadalajara will kick-off at Aug 12, 2026, 10:30 PM.

Seattle Sounders FC vs CD Guadalajara is available to live stream through Apple TV. Every Leagues Cup fixture is included as part of a standard Apple TV subscription, meaning existing subscribers can watch at no extra cost. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Seattle Sounders FC host CD Guadalajara in the 2026 Leagues Cup, with both clubs arriving at this Phase One fixture under pressure after losing their opening group stage games.

For Brian Schmetzer's side, the situation is stark. The Sounders have lost four of their last five matches across all competitions, and their Leagues Cup campaign began with a 3-0 defeat to Toluca on August 6. Seattle have struggled to build any momentum since the World Cup break, and a second group stage loss would seriously damage their chances of reaching the quarterfinals.

Chivas arrive carrying their own wounds. Gabriel Milito's side fell 1-0 to FC Dallas on August 9 in a result that stunned many observers, following an earlier 1-1 draw with Los Angeles FC. The Guadalajara club, who field only Mexican players or those with a Mexican connection, have yet to find their best form in this tournament.

The 2026 Leagues Cup format pits 18 MLS clubs against 18 Liga MX sides in Eastern and Western regions, with each team playing three Phase One matches against cross-border opposition. The top four clubs from each region advance to the quarterfinals, meaning every result carries real weight.

This edition of the tournament has already shown Liga MX sides are competing more seriously than in recent years. MLS holds a narrow 9-8 advantage across 17 matchups so far in 2026, and the opening week delivered several competitive fixtures that suggested the gap between the two leagues is closing.

For Seattle, playing at home gives them their best opportunity to end a damaging run. Chivas, despite their difficult start, remain a side with genuine quality and a passionate travelling support.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Seattle Sounders FC vs CD Guadalajara, including the live stream, TV channel, and kick-off time.

How to watch Seattle Sounders FC vs CD Guadalajara with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Brian Schmetzer oversees Seattle Sounders FC for this Leagues Cup fixture, but no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. No probable starting lineup has been released by the club at this stage.

Gabriel Milito takes charge of CD Guadalajara, though Chivas also have no confirmed absences or suspensions on record. No projected XI has been announced. Further updates for both sides will be added closer to kick-off as information becomes available.

Form

Seattle Sounders FC carry a W-L-L-L-L record into this match across their last five outings in all competitions. Their most recent result was a 3-0 Leagues Cup win over Queretaro FC on August 9, which snapped a run of four straight defeats. Before that, they lost 3-0 to Toluca in the Leagues Cup, fell 2-1 to Portland Timbers in MLS, and were beaten 1-0 by Philadelphia Union and 3-1 by Austin FC. Across those five matches, Seattle scored five goals and conceded nine.

CD Guadalajara head into this fixture with a W-D-L-L-L record from their last five games. Their most recent outing ended in a 0-1 defeat to FC Dallas in the Leagues Cup on August 9. Prior to that, Chivas drew 1-1 with Los Angeles FC in the same competition, drew 1-1 with Puebla in Liga MX, and recorded their sole win in the run with a 1-0 victory over FC Juarez. They were beaten 2-0 by Toluca in the other match. Guadalajara scored four goals and conceded five across those five fixtures.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent competitive meeting between these two clubs came in the CONCACAF Champions Cup on March 15, 2018, when CD Guadalajara beat Seattle Sounders FC 3-0. Seattle had won the first leg 1-0 on March 8, 2018. Across the two meetings on record, Guadalajara hold the advantage with three goals scored to Seattle's one.

Standings

In the current 2026 Leagues Cup standings, Seattle Sounders FC sit 21st while CD Guadalajara are placed 25th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Seattle Sounders FC vs CD Guadalajara today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: