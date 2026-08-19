Major League Soccer - Game Week 20 19 Aug 2026 - 21:30 Lumen Field

Today's game between Seattle Sounders FC and Austin FC will kick-off at Aug 19, 2026, 9:30 PM.

Seattle Sounders FC vs Austin FC is available to watch live on Apple TV in the United States. Every MLS regular-season match is included as part of a standard Apple TV subscription, meaning existing subscribers can stream the game at no additional cost. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Seattle Sounders FC host Austin FC at Lumen Field in a Major League Soccer Western Conference fixture that finds both clubs returning from the Leagues Cup in very different states of mind.

Brian Schmetzer's side have had a difficult few weeks. The Sounders won just one of their last five matches across all competitions, and their Leagues Cup campaign ended with a 1-2 defeat to CD Guadalajara. Seattle then fell 0-2 to Vancouver Whitecaps in their most recent MLS outing, a result that has left them 11th in the Western Conference and in real need of a response on home turf.

Austin FC arrive having shown more life in the Leagues Cup, winning three straight fixtures in the tournament — over Tijuana, Puebla, and CF America — before returning to MLS action. That run offered Davy Arnaud's squad a confidence boost, though a 1-2 defeat to FC Dallas on August 17 was a reminder that translating cup form into league points is never straightforward.

Los Verdes sit 14th in the Western Conference, deep in the lower half of the table. The gap between Austin and the playoff places means they cannot afford to treat any road fixture lightly, even against a Sounders side that is struggling for form.

The head-to-head record adds another layer of context. Austin beat Seattle 3-1 at home as recently as July 23, and they have won three of the last five meetings between these clubs. Lumen Field has not been the fortress it once was, and the visitors will travel north with genuine belief.

For Seattle, this is a match that carries real weight. A home defeat to a side sitting below them in the table would deepen the pressure on Schmetzer and make an already difficult playoff push feel even more remote.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Seattle Sounders FC vs Austin FC live, including the TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Seattle Sounders FC vs Austin FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Brian Schmetzer oversees Seattle Sounders FC for this fixture. No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side, and no probable starting lineup has been released by the club. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as further information becomes available.

Davy Arnaud takes charge of Austin FC, though no confirmed absences or suspensions are on record for the away side either. No projected XI has been announced. Check back for the latest team news as the match approaches.

Form

Seattle Sounders FC carry a W-L-L-L-L record into this match across their last five outings in all competitions. Their most recent result was a 0-2 MLS defeat to Vancouver Whitecaps on August 17, extending a difficult run that also included a 1-2 Leagues Cup loss to CD Guadalajara. The sole win in that stretch came against Queretaro FC, a 3-0 victory on August 9. The Sounders also lost 3-0 to Toluca in the Leagues Cup and 2-1 to Portland Timbers in MLS. Seattle have scored seven goals and conceded seven across those five matches.

Austin FC head into this fixture having won three and lost two of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 1-2 MLS defeat to FC Dallas on August 17. Before that, Austin recorded a Leagues Cup win over CF America on August 14, following victories over Puebla (3-0) and Tijuana (2-0) in the same competition. Their other loss in this run came against Colorado Rapids in MLS. Austin have scored eight goals and conceded five across those five outings.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these clubs came on July 23, 2026, when Austin FC beat Seattle Sounders FC 3-1 at home in MLS. Before that, Austin won 2-1 at home in September 2025, while Seattle's most recent victory in the series was a 2-0 home win in June 2025. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Austin FC have won three and Seattle Sounders have won one, with one match ending goalless — a 0-0 draw at Lumen Field in March 2024.

Standings

In the MLS Western Conference, Seattle Sounders FC sit 11th while Austin FC are placed 14th heading into this fixture.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Seattle Sounders FC vs Austin FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: