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NWSL
team-logoSeattle Reign FC
team-logoSan Diego Wave FC
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Watch Seattle Reign FC vs San Diego Wave FC NWSL soccer game LIVE: Online streams, TV channel, early teams news, start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Seattle Reign FC vs San Diego Wave FC
Seattle Reign FC
San Diego Wave FC
NWSL

How to watch the NWSL match between Seattle Reign FC and San Diego Wave FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
NWSL - Game Week 21

Today's game between Seattle Reign FC and San Diego Wave FC will kick off at Sep 6, 2026, 9:00 PM.

Seattle Reign FC vs San Diego Wave FC is available to watch live in the United States on ESPN, ESPN 2, and Fubo. You can live stream the match through Fubo or watch via the ESPN platforms.

Fubo

Fubo

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ESPN

ESPN

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ESPN 2

ESPN 2

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Seattle Reign FC host San Diego Wave FC in an NWSL regular season fixture, with Laura Harvey's side looking to build on recent home form against a Wave team that arrives in strong shape.

Seattle sit ninth in the NWSL standings and need points to push up the table. Their recent run has been inconsistent, mixing wins over Houston Dash and Chicago Stars with a defeat to Racing Louisville and a draw against Kansas City Current.

San Diego Wave, coached by Jonas Eidevall, come into this game in fourth place and have won three of their last five league matches. A 4-2 victory over Utah Royals and a 3-2 win against Racing Louisville show a team capable of scoring freely.

The head-to-head record adds extra edge to this contest. Seattle won 2-0 when the sides last met in July 2026, and the Reign have generally edged this rivalry in recent seasons.

For those looking to watch the action, TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

How to watch Seattle Reign FC vs San Diego Wave FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Seattle Reign FC vs San Diego Wave FC Probable lineups

Seattle Reign FC crest
Seattle Reign FC
OLR
Formation
San Diego Wave FC crest
San Diego Wave FC
SDW
San Diego Wave FC crest
San Diego Wave FC
SDW

Manager

  • L. Harvey

Seattle Reign FC are managed by Laura Harvey. No probable lineup, injury, or suspension information is currently available for the home side, and further updates are expected closer to kick-off.

San Diego Wave FC head coach Jonas Eidevall also has no confirmed lineup or fitness news listed at this stage. Updates on both squads will be added as they become available.

Form

OLR

OLR - Form

ANG
D2-2
CST
W1-0
RLO
L2-1
KAN
D1-1
HOD
W1-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/5
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5
SDW

SDW - Form

WAS
W0-1
GOT
L1-0
DNS
D1-1
UTA
W4-2
RLO
W3-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/6
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Seattle Reign FC have recorded two wins, two draws, and one defeat across their last five NWSL matches. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 win over Houston Dash on August 30, and they also beat Chicago Stars 1-0 earlier in the run. Seattle scored seven goals and conceded six across those five games, with their only loss coming against Racing Louisville by a 2-1 scoreline.

San Diego Wave FC have won three, drawn one, and lost one of their last five NWSL fixtures. Their most recent result was a 3-2 win over Racing Louisville on August 29, and they put four past Utah Royals in a 4-2 victory on August 22. The Wave scored nine goals across the five matches, conceding six, with their only defeat a 1-0 loss to Gotham FC.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Seattle Reign FCDrawSan Diego Wave FC
3
1
1
NWSL
San Diego Wave FC badge
San Diego Wave FC
SDW
0
Seattle Reign FC badge
Seattle Reign FC
OLR
2
FT
NWSL
Seattle Reign FC badge
Seattle Reign FC
OLR
0
San Diego Wave FC badge
San Diego Wave FC
SDW
0
FT
NWSL
San Diego Wave FC badge
San Diego Wave FC
SDW
1
Seattle Reign FC badge
Seattle Reign FC
OLR
2
FT
NWSL
Seattle Reign FC badge
Seattle Reign FC
OLR
2
San Diego Wave FC badge
San Diego Wave FC
SDW
1
FT
NWSL
San Diego Wave FC badge
San Diego Wave FC
SDW
1
Seattle Reign FC badge
Seattle Reign FC
OLR
0
FT
6Goals Scored3
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored2/5

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in July 2026, when San Diego Wave FC hosted Seattle Reign FC and lost 2-0 in an NWSL fixture. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Seattle have won three times, San Diego have won once, and one match ended level. Seattle have scored eight goals in those meetings, with San Diego netting four.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Gotham FCGotham FCGOT
2213632714+1345
D
D
W
W
W
2
Washington SpiritWashington SpiritWAS
2212463119+1240
W
L
D
L
L
3
Utah RoyalsUtah RoyalsUTA
2312384030+1039
L
W
L
W
L
4
San Diego Wave FCSan Diego Wave FCSDW
2212373225+739
W
W
D
L
W
5
Portland ThornsPortland ThornsPOT
2211563630+638
D
W
W
W
L
6
Kansas City CurrentKansas City CurrentKAN
2311483732+537
W
W
D
L
D
7
North Carolina CourageNorth Carolina CourageNCC
2211384033+736
L
W
W
L
W
8
Angel City FCAngel City FCANG
229583424+1032
W
W
L
D
D
9
Seattle Reign FCSeattle Reign FCOLR
219482626031
W
D
L
W
D
10
Denver Summit FCDenver Summit FCDNS
217683127+427
W
L
D
W
L
11
Houston DashHouston DashHOD
2275102830-226
L
L
W
W
D
12
Orlando PrideOrlando PrideORL
2282122633-726
L
W
L
L
L
13
Racing LouisvilleRacing LouisvilleRLO
2372143445-1123
L
L
L
W
W
14
Boston Legacy FCBoston Legacy FCBOL
2365122840-1223
W
L
L
L
L
15
Bay FCBay FCBAY
2264122230-822
L
L
W
L
D
16
Chicago StarsChicago StarsCST
2251161347-3416
L
W
L
L
D
Championship Playoff

In the current NWSL standings, Seattle Reign FC are ninth and San Diego Wave FC are fourth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Seattle Reign FC vs San Diego Wave FC today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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