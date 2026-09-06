NWSL - Game Week 21 6 Sept 2026 - 21:00

Today's game between Seattle Reign FC and San Diego Wave FC will kick off at Sep 6, 2026, 9:00 PM.

Seattle Reign FC vs San Diego Wave FC is available to watch live in the United States on ESPN, ESPN 2, and Fubo. You can live stream the match through Fubo or watch via the ESPN platforms.

Seattle Reign FC host San Diego Wave FC in an NWSL regular season fixture, with Laura Harvey's side looking to build on recent home form against a Wave team that arrives in strong shape.

Seattle sit ninth in the NWSL standings and need points to push up the table. Their recent run has been inconsistent, mixing wins over Houston Dash and Chicago Stars with a defeat to Racing Louisville and a draw against Kansas City Current.

San Diego Wave, coached by Jonas Eidevall, come into this game in fourth place and have won three of their last five league matches. A 4-2 victory over Utah Royals and a 3-2 win against Racing Louisville show a team capable of scoring freely.

The head-to-head record adds extra edge to this contest. Seattle won 2-0 when the sides last met in July 2026, and the Reign have generally edged this rivalry in recent seasons.

For those looking to watch the action, TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

How to watch Seattle Reign FC vs San Diego Wave FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Seattle Reign FC are managed by Laura Harvey. No probable lineup, injury, or suspension information is currently available for the home side, and further updates are expected closer to kick-off.

San Diego Wave FC head coach Jonas Eidevall also has no confirmed lineup or fitness news listed at this stage. Updates on both squads will be added as they become available.

Form

Seattle Reign FC have recorded two wins, two draws, and one defeat across their last five NWSL matches. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 win over Houston Dash on August 30, and they also beat Chicago Stars 1-0 earlier in the run. Seattle scored seven goals and conceded six across those five games, with their only loss coming against Racing Louisville by a 2-1 scoreline.

San Diego Wave FC have won three, drawn one, and lost one of their last five NWSL fixtures. Their most recent result was a 3-2 win over Racing Louisville on August 29, and they put four past Utah Royals in a 4-2 victory on August 22. The Wave scored nine goals across the five matches, conceding six, with their only defeat a 1-0 loss to Gotham FC.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in July 2026, when San Diego Wave FC hosted Seattle Reign FC and lost 2-0 in an NWSL fixture. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Seattle have won three times, San Diego have won once, and one match ended level. Seattle have scored eight goals in those meetings, with San Diego netting four.

Standings

In the current NWSL standings, Seattle Reign FC are ninth and San Diego Wave FC are fourth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Seattle Reign FC vs San Diego Wave FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: