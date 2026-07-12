Today's game between Seattle Reign FC and Portland Thorns will kick-off at Jul 12, 2026, 4:00 PM.

READ MORE: Today's FW2026 TV schedule

TV channel and live stream options for Seattle Reign FC vs Portland Thorns are listed below.

Seattle Reign FC host Portland Thorns in an NWSL regular-season fixture, with the Pacific Northwest rivals meeting again in what has become one of the division's most consistent matchups.

Seattle come into this game in poor form. Laura Harvey's side have lost four of their last five league outings and sit near the foot of the NWSL standings, making this a match they badly need to win.

Portland arrive in far better shape. The Thorns are third in the table and have been one of the more consistent sides in the league this season. They are coming off a commanding 4-0 win over Racing Louisville, a result in which Sophia Wilson scored her 50th NWSL regular-season goal.

Robert Vilahamn's side have shown they can hurt teams on the counter and control games when needed. That balance will be tested against a Seattle team that, despite their struggles, will be motivated by the occasion.

For the Reign, this is a chance to stop the rot at home and give their supporters something to cheer. Four defeats in five is a run that demands a response.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Seattle Reign FC vs Portland Thorns, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Seattle Reign FC vs Portland Thorns with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Seattle Reign FC are managed by Laura Harvey, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. There is also no confirmed probable lineup at this stage, and updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Portland Thorns head coach Robert Vilahamn is similarly without confirmed team news ahead of the trip to Seattle. No injuries or suspensions have been reported, and further squad details are expected in the lead-up to the match.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Seattle Reign FC have struggled badly in recent weeks, recording one win from their last five NWSL matches. Their only victory in that run came away at Boston Legacy FC, winning 2-1, but they have lost the other four, including a 3-1 defeat to North Carolina Courage on July 4 and a 2-1 loss to Washington Spirit. Seattle have scored just three goals across those five games and conceded eight, a return that reflects their difficult run of form.

Portland Thorns have been far more consistent, posting a record of two wins, two draws, and one defeat across their last five. Their most recent result was a dominant 4-0 victory over Racing Louisville on July 5. They also beat Bay FC 2-0 earlier in the run and were held to draws by Utah Royals and Angel City FC. Portland scored nine goals in those five matches and conceded three, with their only defeat coming against Kansas City Current.





Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in March 2026, when Portland Thorns beat Seattle Reign FC 2-0 at home in the NWSL. Portland also won the previous encounter, a 4-2 home victory in August 2025. Across the last five head-to-head meetings, Portland hold three wins to Seattle's one, with one draw, and have outscored their rivals 10 goals to 3 across those fixtures.

Standings

In the current NWSL standings, Portland Thorns sit third while Seattle Reign FC are 12th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Seattle Reign FC vs Portland Thorns today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: