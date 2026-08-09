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NWSL
team-logoSeattle Reign FC
team-logoAngel City FC
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Watch Seattle Reign FC vs Angel City FC NWSL soccer game LIVE: Online streams, TV channel, early teams news, start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Seattle Reign FC vs Angel City FC
Seattle Reign FC
Angel City FC
NWSL

How to watch the NWSL match between Seattle Reign FC and Angel City FC, as well as kick-off time and team news

crest
NWSL

Today's game between Seattle Reign FC and Angel City FC will kick-off at Aug 9, 2026, 9:00 PM.

Seattle Reign FC vs Angel City FC will be broadcast live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Fubo

Fubo

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ESPN

ESPN

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ESPN Deportes

ESPN Deportes

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ESPN Select

ESPN Select

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Seattle Reign FC host Angel City FC in an NWSL regular season fixture, with both sides sitting in the bottom half of the table and looking to push up the standings.

Laura Harvey's Reign have been inconsistent of late but showed real quality in their most recent outing, winning away at Bay FC. They have won three of their last five league games and will feel the pressure of playing in front of their home support.

Angel City arrive in Seattle off the back of a draw with Kansas City Current, a result that followed a defeat to Racing Louisville. Alexander Straus's side have nonetheless picked up three wins in their last five matches and carry enough attacking threat to trouble any opponent.

The two clubs are separated by just one position in the NWSL table, with Angel City sitting eighth and Seattle ninth. A win for either side would provide a meaningful boost to their respective seasons.

With the stakes clear on both ends, this is a fixture neither team can afford to treat lightly. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch the game live.

How to watch Seattle Reign FC vs Angel City FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Seattle Reign FC vs Angel City FC Probable lineups

Seattle Reign FC crest
Seattle Reign FC
OLR
Formation
Angel City FC crest
Angel City FC
ANG
Angel City FC crest
Angel City FC
ANG

Manager

  • L. Harvey

Seattle Reign FC are managed by Laura Harvey, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. There is also no projected starting XI listed at this stage, and updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Angel City FC head coach Alexander Straus is similarly without confirmed squad news at this point. No injuries or suspensions have been reported, and a probable lineup has yet to be released. Further information is expected ahead of the match.

Form

OLR

OLR - Form

NCC
L3-1
POT
W2-0
GOT
L3-2
SDW
W0-2
BAY
W2-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/8
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5
ANG

ANG - Form

ORL
W2-0
SDW
W0-2
CST
W0-2
RLO
L1-2
KAN
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/3
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Seattle Reign FC have recorded three wins, no draws, and two losses across their last five NWSL matches. Their most recent result was a 2-3 away victory over Bay FC on August 2, a positive performance on the road. Earlier in that run, they beat San Diego Wave FC 2-0 and Portland Thorns 2-0, though losses to Gotham FC, who scored three, and North Carolina Courage, who also scored three, highlighted some defensive vulnerability. Seattle scored seven goals and conceded nine across those five games.

Angel City FC have won three, drawn one, and lost one of their last five outings. Their most recent game ended 1-1 against Kansas City Current on August 1. They beat Chicago Stars 2-0 and San Diego Wave FC 2-0 in back-to-back away victories in mid-July, and opened that five-match run with a 2-0 win over Orlando Pride. Their only defeat came against Racing Louisville, who won 2-1.


Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Seattle Reign FCDrawAngel City FC
3
0
2
NWSL
Seattle Reign FC badge
Seattle Reign FC
OLR
2
Angel City FC badge
Angel City FC
ANG
0
FT
NWSL
Angel City FC badge
Angel City FC
ANG
2
Seattle Reign FC badge
Seattle Reign FC
OLR
1
FT
NWSL
Seattle Reign FC badge
Seattle Reign FC
OLR
0
Angel City FC badge
Angel City FC
ANG
1
FT
NWSL
Angel City FC badge
Angel City FC
ANG
2
Seattle Reign FC badge
Seattle Reign FC
OLR
3
FT
NWSL
Seattle Reign FC badge
Seattle Reign FC
OLR
1
Angel City FC badge
Angel City FC
ANG
0
FT
7Goals Scored5
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored2/5


The most recent meeting between these two clubs came on August 2, 2025, when Seattle Reign FC beat Angel City FC 2-0 at home in an NWSL fixture. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Seattle have won three times and Angel City have won twice, with no draws recorded. The five games have produced 11 goals in total, with the contests often decided by a single goal.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Gotham FCGotham FCGOT
1912432412+1240
W
W
W
D
W
2
Washington SpiritWashington SpiritWAS
1911352917+1236
L
L
W
W
W
3
Utah RoyalsUtah RoyalsUTA
1910363221+1133
L
W
L
W
W
4
San Diego Wave FCSan Diego Wave FCSDW
1910272420+432
L
W
L
D
L
5
North Carolina CourageNorth Carolina CourageNCC
189363226+630
W
W
W
L
L
6
Kansas City CurrentKansas City CurrentKAN
199373026+430
D
D
W
L
D
7
Portland ThornsPortland ThornsPOT
188462825+328
L
D
L
L
W
8
Angel City FCAngel City FCANG
167272417+723
D
L
W
W
W
9
Denver Summit FCDenver Summit FCDNS
186572424023
W
L
D
L
W
10
Seattle Reign FCSeattle Reign FCOLR
167272021-123
W
W
L
W
L
11
Orlando PrideOrlando PrideORL
1972102329-623
L
L
W
L
L
12
Boston Legacy FCBoston Legacy FCBOL
185581924-520
D
W
L
W
W
13
Houston DashHouston DashHOD
185582026-620
D
L
W
D
D
14
Bay FCBay FCBAY
175391824-618
L
L
L
W
W
15
Racing LouisvilleRacing LouisvilleRLO
1852112435-1117
W
W
L
W
D
16
Chicago StarsChicago StarsCST
174013933-2412
L
L
L
L
W
Championship Playoff

In the NWSL table, Angel City FC sit eighth and Seattle Reign FC are ninth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Seattle Reign FC vs Angel City FC today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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