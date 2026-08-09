NWSL 9 Aug 2026 - 21:00

Today's game between Seattle Reign FC and Angel City FC will kick-off at Aug 9, 2026, 9:00 PM.

Seattle Reign FC vs Angel City FC will be broadcast live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Seattle Reign FC host Angel City FC in an NWSL regular season fixture, with both sides sitting in the bottom half of the table and looking to push up the standings.

Laura Harvey's Reign have been inconsistent of late but showed real quality in their most recent outing, winning away at Bay FC. They have won three of their last five league games and will feel the pressure of playing in front of their home support.

Angel City arrive in Seattle off the back of a draw with Kansas City Current, a result that followed a defeat to Racing Louisville. Alexander Straus's side have nonetheless picked up three wins in their last five matches and carry enough attacking threat to trouble any opponent.

The two clubs are separated by just one position in the NWSL table, with Angel City sitting eighth and Seattle ninth. A win for either side would provide a meaningful boost to their respective seasons.

With the stakes clear on both ends, this is a fixture neither team can afford to treat lightly. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch the game live.

How to watch Seattle Reign FC vs Angel City FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Seattle Reign FC are managed by Laura Harvey, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. There is also no projected starting XI listed at this stage, and updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Angel City FC head coach Alexander Straus is similarly without confirmed squad news at this point. No injuries or suspensions have been reported, and a probable lineup has yet to be released. Further information is expected ahead of the match.

Form

Seattle Reign FC have recorded three wins, no draws, and two losses across their last five NWSL matches. Their most recent result was a 2-3 away victory over Bay FC on August 2, a positive performance on the road. Earlier in that run, they beat San Diego Wave FC 2-0 and Portland Thorns 2-0, though losses to Gotham FC, who scored three, and North Carolina Courage, who also scored three, highlighted some defensive vulnerability. Seattle scored seven goals and conceded nine across those five games.

Angel City FC have won three, drawn one, and lost one of their last five outings. Their most recent game ended 1-1 against Kansas City Current on August 1. They beat Chicago Stars 2-0 and San Diego Wave FC 2-0 in back-to-back away victories in mid-July, and opened that five-match run with a 2-0 win over Orlando Pride. Their only defeat came against Racing Louisville, who won 2-1.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two clubs came on August 2, 2025, when Seattle Reign FC beat Angel City FC 2-0 at home in an NWSL fixture. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Seattle have won three times and Angel City have won twice, with no draws recorded. The five games have produced 11 goals in total, with the contests often decided by a single goal.

Standings

In the NWSL table, Angel City FC sit eighth and Seattle Reign FC are ninth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Seattle Reign FC vs Angel City FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: