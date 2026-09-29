UEFA Nations League B - Game Week 2 29 Sept 2026 - 14:45 Hampden Park

Today's game between Scotland and Switzerland will kick off at Sep 29, 2026, 2:45 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Scotland vs Switzerland in the United States are listed below.

Scotland host Switzerland at Hampden Park in Glasgow on Tuesday, September 29, with a 7:45pm BST kick-off in UEFA Nations League B Group 1.

New Scotland head coach Sébastien Pocognoli takes charge of his first home fixture, looking to make an immediate impression on the Tartan Army after a difficult World Cup exit at the group stage this summer.

Switzerland arrive in Glasgow as the group leaders, buoyed by their best World Cup run in 72 years. Murat Yakin's side reached the quarter-finals in North America before falling to Argentina, and they opened their Nations League campaign with a 3-0 win over North Macedonia on Friday.

Scotland's Nations League campaign began with a 0-0 draw away to Slovenia on September 26, a result that leaves Pocognoli's side in second place and already three points behind their opponents tonight.

The two sides drew 1-1 at Euro 2024 in Cologne, a match remembered for Scott McTominay's opener and Xherdan Shaqiri's equaliser. Switzerland have also been rocked by off-field controversy this international window, with both captain Granit Xhaka and forward Breel Embolo withdrawn from the squad over legal issues related to forged COVID-19 certificates.

With maximum points already on the board for Switzerland and pressure mounting on the new Scotland regime, Hampden Park provides the backdrop for a Nations League fixture that carries real weight for both sides.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Scotland vs Switzerland live.

How to watch Scotland vs Switzerland with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Pocognoli names a projected XI that includes Angus Gunn in goal, with a back four of Jack Hendry, Scott McKenna, Stephen Welsh, and Aaron Hickey. Billy Gilmour and John McGinn are set to operate in central midfield alongside Lewis Ferguson, with Andrew Robertson expected on the left. Oli McBurnie and Kieron Bowie lead the attack. No injuries or suspensions are currently listed for the Scotland squad, though updates will be added closer to kick-off.

For Switzerland, Gregor Kobel starts in goal behind a back four of Zachary Athekame, Nico Elvedi, Manuel Akanji, and Ricardo Rodriguez. Ardon Jashari and Remo Freuler are projected in central midfield, with Fabian Rieder supporting. Johan Manzambi, Dan Ndoye, and Zeki Amdouni complete the projected XI. No injuries or suspensions are listed for the Swiss squad at this stage.

Form

Scotland have recorded one win, one draw, and three losses across their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 0-0 draw with Slovenia in the Nations League opener on September 26. Prior to that, Scotland lost 0-3 to Brazil and 0-1 to Morocco at the World Cup, though they did open the tournament with a 1-0 win over Haiti. Across those five matches, Scotland scored five goals and conceded seven.

Switzerland have won four of their last five, with one defeat. Their most recent result was a 3-0 Nations League victory over North Macedonia, and before that they lost 3-1 to Argentina in the World Cup quarter-final. Their four wins in this run include victories over Colombia on penalties, Algeria 2-0, and Canada 2-1. Switzerland scored 14 goals and conceded four across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between Scotland and Switzerland ended 1-1 in the group stage of UEFA Euro 2024 in June of that year. The only other recorded meeting in the dataset came in March 2006, when Switzerland won 3-1 in a friendly. Across those two matches, Scotland have one draw and Switzerland hold one win.

Standings

Grp. 1 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Switzerland SUI 1 1 0 0 3 0 +3 3 W 2 Scotland SCO 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 D 3 Slovenia SVN 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 D 4 North Macedonia MKD 1 0 0 1 0 3 -3 0 L Promotion Promotion Playoff Relegation Playoff Relegation

In UEFA Nations League B Group 1, Switzerland currently sit top while Scotland are second.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Scotland vs Switzerland today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: