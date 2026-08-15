Club Friendlies - Game Week 1 16 Aug 2026 - 11:00

Today's game between Schalke 04 and Real Madrid will kick-off at Aug 16, 2026, 11:00 AM.

Schalke 04 vs Real Madrid is available to watch live in the United States across several platforms. Fubo and Paramount+ both carry the match, with CBS Sports Golazo Network also streaming the game. Spanish-language coverage is available via FOX Deportes, while Fox One and DAZN round out the broadcast options.

Real Madrid round off their preseason schedule with a trip to face Schalke 04 in a Club Friendly, giving Jose Mourinho one final opportunity to assess his squad before the La Liga season gets underway.

Mourinho has been clear about where his priorities lie. After watching his side edge past Deportivo de A Coruña in their penultimate warm-up fixture, the Portuguese manager made no secret that the real business starts imminently, with the new La Liga campaign just days away.

For Real Madrid, this is the last chance to fine-tune combinations and shake off any remaining rust. Mourinho has a talented group at his disposal, headlined by Kylian Mbappe, who arrives into the new season fresh from winning the Golden Boot at the 2026 World Cup with 10 goals as France reached the semi-finals.

Jude Bellingham also features prominently in Mourinho's plans. The England midfielder is regarded as one of the most complete players in the squad, though debate continues about where he is most effective — whether operating as a box-to-box No.8 or in a more advanced role.

Schalke, meanwhile, have used their own preseason to rebuild confidence and rhythm. The German side head into this fixture off the back of a heavy defeat to Atalanta but had previously strung together four wins from four, showing enough quality to make this a competitive warm-up.

For viewers looking to catch the action, TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

How to watch Schalke 04 vs Real Madrid with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

No team news has been provided for either side ahead of this fixture. Full injury, suspension, and squad details for both Schalke 04 and Real Madrid will be added closer to kick-off as information becomes available.

Form

Schalke head into this match with a record of four wins and one defeat from their last five games. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-0 loss to Atalanta, but prior to that they had won four straight, including a 5-0 thrashing of Hessen Kassel and a 3-1 victory over Fagiano Okayama FC. Across those five matches, Schalke scored 14 goals and conceded four, with the Atalanta result the clear outlier in an otherwise productive preseason.

Real Madrid arrive in excellent shape, winning four of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 1-0 victory over Deportivo de A Coruña, following a 2-1 win against Ferencvaros. The only dropped points in that run came in a 2-2 draw with Fiorentina. Madrid have scored 12 goals across their last five outings while conceding six, with their attacking players showing sharp form heading into the new season.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in March 2015, when Real Madrid won 3-4 at their own ground in the Champions League round of 16 second leg. Schalke had lost the first leg 0-2 in Gelsenkirchen. Across the four recorded meetings, Real Madrid have won all four, scoring 16 goals to Schalke's five, with the most emphatic result a 6-1 Real Madrid victory in the February 2014 first leg.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Schalke 04 vs Real Madrid today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: