Bundesliga - Game Week 2 5 Sept 2026 - 12:30 VELTINS-Arena

Today's game between Schalke 04 and Bayern Munich will kick off at Sep 5, 2026, 12:30 PM.

Schalke 04 vs Bayern Munich is available to watch live in the United States across several platforms. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Bayern Munich travel to the VELTINS-Arena in Gelsenkirchen to face Schalke 04 in Matchday 2 of the 2026/27 Bundesliga season. Vincent Kompany's side arrive as the defending champions and current league leaders, looking to build on a dominant opening weekend.

Schalke return to the top flight after earning promotion and suffered an immediate reality check on Matchday 1, losing 3-0 at home to Augsburg. Head coach Miron Muslic will need a significant response from his squad if Königsblau are to avoid back-to-back defeats at the start of their Bundesliga comeback.

Bayern began the season with a 5-1 win over VfB Stuttgart and have since progressed through the DFB-Pokal with a 4-1 victory at Osnabrück. Harry Kane scored twice in that cup tie, taking his tally to 148 goals in 150 appearances for the club — a rate of nearly one per game.

Schalke made a flurry of summer signings to prepare for life back in the Bundesliga, including the last-gasp loan of South Korean forward Hwang Hee-chan from Wolverhampton Wanderers. The deal was completed just 35 seconds before the transfer deadline, according to the club's sporting director. Hwang could make his debut in this fixture.

Kompany is without several key players through injury, including Jamal Musiala, while Schalke's own squad has its own absentees to manage. Both sides have had disrupted build-ups, though Bayern's depth makes them clear favourites to collect three points.

For those unable to make the trip to Gelsenkirchen, here is everything you need to know about how to watch Schalke 04 vs Bayern Munich live.

How to watch Schalke 04 vs Bayern Munich with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Schalke head coach Miron Muslic is without Bryan Lasme, Adrian Gantenbein, and Kenan Karaman through injury, while Ron Schallenberg is suspended. The projected XI features Loris Karius in goal, with a back four of Timo Becker, Hasan Kurucay, Nikola Katic, and Soufian El-Faouzi. Dejan Ljubicic, Adil Aouchiche, and Vitalie Becker are set to operate in midfield, with Maximilian Woeber, Chukwubuike Adamu, and Moussa Sylla leading the attack.

Vincent Kompany names a strong Bayern side despite the absences of Jamal Musiala, Serge Gnabry, Tarek Buchmann, and David Santos Daiber through injury. Manuel Neuer starts in goal behind a back four of Alphonso Davies, Dayot Upamecano, Min-Jae Kim, and Konrad Laimer. Joshua Kimmich, Aleksandar Pavlovic, and Luis Diaz form the midfield, with Michael Olise, Nathaniel Brown, and Harry Kane completing the projected XI. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Schalke have won two and lost three of their last five matches across all competitions, scoring seven goals and conceding nine. Their most recent outing was a 3-0 home defeat to Augsburg in the Bundesliga on August 30. They did beat Hallescher FC 5-2 in the DFB-Pokal on August 24, but losses to Real Madrid (0-3) and Atalanta (0-3) in pre-season friendlies underline the gap in quality they face this weekend.

Bayern have won all five of their last five matches, scoring 16 goals and conceding just seven. Their most recent result was a 4-1 win at Osnabrück in the DFB-Pokal on September 2. They also beat VfB Stuttgart 5-1 on Matchday 1 and defeated Borussia Dortmund 2-1 to claim the Super Cup in August. Bayern have not dropped a point across any of their five most recent outings.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came on May 13, 2023, when Bayern beat Schalke 6-0 at the Allianz Arena in the Bundesliga. Across the last five encounters, Bayern have won all five, scoring 21 goals and conceding none. That run includes an 8-0 home win in September 2020 and a 4-0 victory at the VELTINS-Arena in January 2021.

Standings

In the Bundesliga table, Bayern Munich sit top after Matchday 1, while Schalke are bottom in 17th place.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Schalke 04 vs Bayern Munich today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: