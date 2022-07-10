Watch: ‘I don’t want to say the words’ – City new boy Haaland fuels Manchester derby rivalry with dig at United

The Norwegian striker has been busy endearing himself to Blues supporters on the back of a big-money summer transfer from Borussia Dortmund

Erling Haaland has only been a Manchester City player for a matter of days, but he is fully aware of what it means to be a Blue and has endeared himself to a new fan base by stating that he does not want to mention arch-rivals by name.

He was referring to Manchester United, with the Red Devils having been heavily linked with moves of their own to secure his signature in the not-too-distant past.

Haaland is now in England, after completing a £51 million ($61m) transfer from Borussia Dortmund, and is ready to immerse himself in what it means to be part of Pep Guardiola’s squad – with a derby date against old adversaries already registering on his radar.

Article continues below

Watch Haaland aim dig at Man Utd?

The 21-year-old Norway international was asked at his official presentation with the Blues which game he is most looking forward to during a debut campaign in the Premier League.

Haaland responded, as he played to the crowd in front of him, by saying: “I don't want to say the words, but... Manchester United.”

Q: Which team are you most looking forward to playing? 🤔@ErlingHaaland "I don't like to say the words but..." 💬 pic.twitter.com/4gYWecYYxE — Manchester City (@ManCity) July 10, 2022

He added on taking on a new adventure in England: “I'm looking forward to it, I'm sure we are going to have a good time together.

“The expectations for this season is to come into the team, to get to know everyone and to make connections. And to have fun - when I have fun I score goals.”

Who was Haaland’s boyhood idol?

The highly-rated Norwegian has become one of the most reliable goalscorers in European football, with 86 efforts recorded through 89 appearances for Bundesliga giants Dortmund.

He is now one of the most fearsome No.9s on the planet, with some illustrious footsteps being followed in when it comes to mastering the art of goalscoring.

One of his predecessors at City, the club’s all-time leading marksman Sergio Aguero, was among the best before being forced into retirement, and the Argentine is a player that Haaland holds in high regard.

He said when asked to pick out his childhood heroes: “My dad of course, but Aguero too.

“I have loads of t-shirts at home of Aguero!”

Haaland’s father, Alf Inge, spent three years with City between 2000 and 2003, while Aguero left the Etihad Stadium in 2021 with four Premier League titles and 260 goals to his name.

Further reading