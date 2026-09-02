Coppa Italia - 1/16 2 Sept 2026 - 09:00

Today's game between Sassuolo and Frosinone will kick-off at Sep 2, 2026, 9:00 AM.

Sassuolo vs Frosinone is available to watch live in the United States via Paramount+. Details of how to stream the match are listed below.

Sassuolo and Frosinone meet in the Coppa Italia, with both clubs carrying the momentum of their Serie A campaigns into cup competition. Alberto Aquilani's side host Massimiliano Alvini's Frosinone in what shapes up as a competitive second-round fixture.

Sassuolo arrive on the back of a 2-1 Serie A win over Torino, a result that steadied the ship after a difficult opening-day defeat to Atalanta. Aquilani's squad has shown enough in the early weeks to suggest they can be a threat in both competitions this season.

Frosinone come in with real confidence. Their 3-0 victory at Fiorentina was one of the results of the Serie A weekend, with Raimondo outstanding in a display that announced Alvini's side as a genuine force this term.

Both clubs have already navigated their respective Coppa Italia openers. Sassuolo beat Cesena 3-0, while Frosinone dispatched Juve Stabia 4-1, so neither side is short of cup rhythm heading into this tie.

The Serie A context adds weight to this fixture. Frosinone's flying start — a point dropped against Juventus aside — puts them in good shape, and they will not be treating the Coppa Italia lightly. Sassuolo, playing at home, will want to avoid an early exit in front of their own supporters.

Scroll down for everything you need to know about how to watch Sassuolo vs Frosinone live, including TV channel, live stream details, kick-off time, and the latest team news.

How to watch Sassuolo vs Frosinone with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Sassuolo head coach Alberto Aquilani has no confirmed injuries or suspensions reported ahead of this fixture, and no probable lineup has been released at this stage. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the squad picture becomes clearer.

Frosinone manager Massimiliano Alvini is similarly without confirmed absentees in the available data. No probable lineup has been submitted for the away side either. Further team news will be provided as it emerges before the match.

Form

Sassuolo have won two and lost three of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 Serie A win over Torino, and they also beat Cesena 3-0 in the Coppa Italia during that run. The defeats came against Atalanta in Serie A and in two pre-season friendlies against Augsburg and Celta Vigo. Across those five matches, Sassuolo scored nine goals and conceded nine.

Frosinone have taken three wins, one defeat, and one draw from their last five outings. Their latest result was a commanding 3-0 away win at Fiorentina in Serie A, following a 4-1 cup victory over Juve Stabia. The only competitive defeat in that sequence was a 1-0 loss at home to Juventus. Frosinone scored ten goals and conceded four across those five matches, with their attacking output standing out as a clear pattern.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in Serie B on May 13, 2025, when Frosinone won 1-0 at Sassuolo's ground. Before that, Sassuolo claimed a 2-1 victory when the sides met in December 2024. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Frosinone hold two wins to Sassuolo's two, with one draw, and the goals are split fairly evenly across those encounters.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Sassuolo vs Frosinone today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: