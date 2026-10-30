Liga Profesional - Game Week 15 30 Oct 2026 - 20:15

Today's game between Sarmiento and Rosario Central will kick off at Oct 30, 2026, 8:15 PM.

US viewers can watch Sarmiento vs Rosario Central live on Fanatiz and ViX. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Rosario Central travel to face Sarmiento in a Liga Profesional fixture that pits the competition's form team against a side searching for consistency.

Jorge Almiron's Central arrive in exceptional shape. Four wins from their last five league games, including a 5-0 dismantling of Independiente Rivadavia and a 2-3 away win at Atletico Tucuman, have placed them at the top of Clausura Group B and firmly in the title conversation.

Sarmiento, managed by Facundo Sava, find themselves in a more difficult position. Seventh in Clausura Group B and eleventh in Apertura Group B, they have struggled for momentum and come into this match off the back of a 2-0 defeat to Gimnasia LP.

The head-to-head record offers Sarmiento little comfort. Central have won three of the last five meetings between these clubs, and their most recent clash ended 2-1 in Central's favour back in April 2026.

For US viewers looking to catch this Liga Profesional clash live, here is everything you need to know about how to watch.

How to watch Sarmiento vs Rosario Central with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Facundo Sava has not yet confirmed his projected XI for Sarmiento, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Jorge Almiron is similarly yet to name his lineup for Rosario Central, with no injury or suspension news available for the visitors at this stage. Further squad details are expected in the build-up to the match.

Form

Sarmiento head into this fixture in mixed form, recording one win, two draws, and two defeats from their last five Liga Profesional outings. Their most recent match ended in a 2-0 loss to Gimnasia LP, and they also lost 3-1 to Racing Club earlier in the run. A draw against River Plate and a win away at Aldosivi show they are capable of picking up points, but consistency has been a problem.

Rosario Central arrive with four wins and one draw from their last five league games, dropping no points in their most recent four outings. They beat Independiente Rivadavia 5-0 and followed that with a 2-3 win at Atletico Tucuman. Central have scored ten goals across this five-match run and have not lost since September.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in April 2026, when Rosario Central beat Sarmiento 2-1 in a Liga Profesional fixture. Across the last five recorded head-to-head matches, Central have won three compared to Sarmiento's one, with one draw. Sarmiento's sole win in this run came in March 2023, when they beat Central 4-1.

Standings

Rosario Central sit top of Clausura Group B and fourth in Apertura Group B, placing them firmly among the frontrunners in both competitions. Sarmiento are seventh in Clausura Group B and eleventh in Apertura Group B, meaning they arrive at this fixture with ground to make up on the sides above them.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Sarmiento vs Rosario Central today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: