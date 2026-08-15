Liga Profesional - Game Week 5 16 Aug 2026 - 14:00

Today's game between Sarmiento and Huracan will kick-off at Aug 16, 2026, 2:00 PM.

Sarmiento vs Huracan is available to watch live via Fanatiz and ViX. Both platforms offer live streaming access to the match.

Sarmiento host Huracan in the Liga Profesional, with both clubs looking to build momentum in what is a meaningful fixture in the Argentine top flight.

Facundo Sava's Sarmiento arrive at this match having strung together back-to-back league wins. That run has injected some confidence into a squad that had struggled for consistency earlier in the campaign.

Huracan, managed by Diego Martinez, head into this fixture off the back of a 2-0 win over San Lorenzo in their most recent Liga Profesional outing. That result snapped a difficult run and gave the visiting side a timely boost ahead of this trip.

The two clubs occupy contrasting positions in the Clausura Group B standings, with Huracan sitting fourth and Sarmiento placed tenth. That gap makes this a match Huracan will be eager to extend, while Sarmiento need the points to close the distance.

For those looking to catch the action, TV channel and live stream options are available below.

How to watch Sarmiento vs Huracan with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Sarmiento head coach Facundo Sava has not confirmed a probable starting XI ahead of this match, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the squad picture becomes clearer.

Diego Martinez's Huracan are in a similar position, with no confirmed lineup, injuries, or suspensions listed at this stage. Further team news is expected to emerge in the build-up to the match.

Form

Sarmiento have won two and lost three of their last five matches across all competitions. Their two most recent results were Liga Profesional wins: a 1-2 victory away to Atletico Tucuman on August 8 and a 2-1 home win over Independiente Rivadavia on August 3. Prior to that run, they suffered defeats to Banfield (3-2), Argentinos Juniors (2-3), and Boca Juniors (0-2) in the Copa Argentina. Across the five matches, Sarmiento scored six goals and conceded eight.

Huracan have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 2-0 win over San Lorenzo in the Liga Profesional on August 9, and they also drew 0-0 with Atletico Tucuman on August 4. Their only defeat in Liga Profesional action during this stretch came against Independiente Rivadavia (2-1). They scored three goals and conceded two across their four most recent competitive fixtures.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two sides took place on February 14, 2026, when Huracan beat Sarmiento 1-0 in the Liga Profesional. Before that, Huracan won 3-1 when the two met in October 2024. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures in the Liga Profesional, Huracan have won three, with two matches ending level and Sarmiento yet to claim a victory in this run.

Standings

In the Clausura Group B, Huracan sit fourth while Sarmiento are tenth. In the Apertura Group B, Huracan occupy seventh place and Sarmiento are eleventh.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Sarmiento vs Huracan today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: