Serie A - Game Week 21 29 Jul 2026 - 11:00

Today's game between Sao Paulo and Santos FC will kick-off at Jul 29, 2026, 11:00 AM.

READ MORE: Today's FW2026 TV schedule

TV channel and live stream options for Sao Paulo vs Santos FC are listed below. Fanatiz and Premiere are both carrying the match.

Sao Paulo host Santos FC in a Serie A fixture that brings two of São Paulo state's most storied clubs together with both sides needing points from the wrong end of the table.

Dorival Junior's Sao Paulo have struggled for consistency through the middle stretch of the campaign. Back-to-back Serie A defeats to Athletico Paranaense and Remo, either side of a draw with Flamengo, have left them sitting 12th and well short of where their ambitions demand.

Santos arrive carrying their own turbulence. Cuca's side drew 2-2 with Chapecoense in their most recent Serie A outing, a result that felt like two points dropped against the division's bottom club. The noise around the squad has been considerable, with Neymar scoring both goals in that game before publicly denying reports of a dressing room fallout with younger team-mates.

The 34-year-old captain has been at the centre of several headlines in recent weeks. He missed Santos's Copa Sudamericana win in Venezuela after being spotted at a poker tournament in São Paulo, returned to training, scored twice against Chapecoense, and then took to social media to dismiss allegations that he had insulted Gabriel Bontempo and João Ananias during half-time. He later posted a sarcastic photo with Bontempo, appearing to make light of the episode.

On the pitch, Santos sit 14th in the table, two places and a handful of points behind their city rivals. Neither side can afford to treat this as anything other than a must-win.

For details on how and where to watch this Serie A clash, including TV channel and live stream options, read on.

How to watch Sao Paulo vs Santos FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Sao Paulo are managed by Dorival Junior for this fixture. No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side, and no probable lineup has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the squad picture becomes clearer.

Santos head into the match under Cuca. As with Sao Paulo, no injury, suspension, or projected XI data has been confirmed at this stage. Further team news will be provided as it becomes available.

Form

Sao Paulo have recorded one win, two draws, and two defeats across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 1-1 Serie A draw with Flamengo on July 26, and they also lost 1-2 to Athletico Paranaense in the league. A 2-0 Copa Sudamericana win over Boston River was their only victory in the run, with a 1-0 league defeat to Remo and a 1-1 draw with Botafogo RJ completing the picture. Sao Paulo scored five goals and conceded five across those five fixtures.

Santos have won two and lost two of their last five matches, with one draw. Their most recent result was a 2-2 Serie A draw with Chapecoense on July 25, and they followed a 1-4 Copa Sudamericana win over Universidad Central with a 2-1 league defeat to Botafogo RJ. A 3-1 Serie A victory over Vitoria and a 3-0 Copa Sudamericana win over Deportivo Cuenca round out the run. Santos scored 13 goals and conceded seven across those five games.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides came in the Serie A on February 4, 2026, when the two clubs drew 1-1 at Santos. Before that, Sao Paulo beat Santos 2-0 in the Paulista A1 on January 31, 2026. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Santos have won two, Sao Paulo have won one, and two matches have ended level. Santos's most recent win in the series came in September 2025, when they beat Sao Paulo 1-0 at home in the Serie A.

Standings

In the current Serie A table, Sao Paulo sit 12th while Santos FC are placed 14th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Sao Paulo vs Santos FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: