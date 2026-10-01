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Serie A
team-logoSao Paulo
team-logoSantos FC
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Watch Sao Paulo vs Santos FC Serie A soccer game LIVE: Online streams, TV channel, early teams news, start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Sao Paulo vs Santos FC
Sao Paulo
Santos FC
Serie A

How to watch the Serie A match between Sao Paulo and Santos FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Serie A - Game Week 21

Today's game between Sao Paulo and Santos FC will kick off at Oct 2, 2026, 7:00 PM.

Sao Paulo vs Santos FC is available to watch live. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

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Sao Paulo host Santos FC in a Serie A fixture that carries real weight for both clubs as the Brazilian top flight heads into its final stretch of the season.

Dorival Junior's side sit 11th in the table, a position that demands points if they are to avoid being dragged into a relegation battle. Their recent form has been inconsistent, with wins over Internacional and Atletico MG offset by defeats to Palmeiras and Boca Juniors in continental competition.

Santos arrive in better shape. Cuca's side are eighth in Serie A and have won four of their last five matches across all competitions, showing a consistency that makes them a genuine threat on the road.

The visitors have also been busy off the pitch. Santos recently confirmed a new kit partnership with Adidas, set to begin from the 2028 season, signalling the club's ambitions to grow their commercial profile on a global scale.

Head-to-head history adds further edge to this fixture. The two clubs have met four times in the past 18 months across Serie A and the Paulista, with Santos holding the stronger recent record.

For Sao Paulo, this is a match they cannot afford to lose. For Santos, a win would push them firmly into the conversation for a continental qualification spot.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Sao Paulo vs Santos FC, including TV channel, live stream details and kick-off time.

How to watch Sao Paulo vs Santos FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Sao Paulo vs Santos FC Probable lineups

Manager

  • D. Junior

Dorival Junior has not confirmed his starting lineup ahead of the match, and no injury or suspension information has been provided for the Sao Paulo squad. Updates are expected to be added closer to kick-off.

For Santos, Cuca has similarly kept his cards close to his chest, with no probable lineup, injuries, or suspensions listed at this stage. Further team news will be confirmed in the build-up to the game.

Form

SAP

SAP - Form

CAM
W2-0
BOC
L1-0
SEP
L2-0
BOC
D1-1
INT
W1-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/4
Games over 2.5 goals
0/5
Both teams scored
1/5
SAN

SAN - Form

INT
W2-3
CAM
W2-0
CRU
W2-1
CAM
L4-2
REM
W1-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/8
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Sao Paulo head into this match with a mixed recent record of two wins, one draw, and two defeats from their last five outings across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 1-0 Serie A win over Internacional, and they also beat Atletico MG 2-0 earlier in September. The defeats came against Palmeiras, who beat them 2-0 in the league, and Boca Juniors in the Copa Sudamericana. Across those five matches, Sao Paulo scored five goals and conceded four.

Santos have been in strong form, winning four of their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 1-2 Serie A win away at Remo, and they also beat Internacional 2-3 on the road and claimed back-to-back Copa Sudamericana results against Atletico MG before a 4-2 reverse in the second leg. Santos scored ten goals across those five games while conceding eight, reflecting an attacking approach that has produced results.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Sao PauloDrawSantos FC
2
1
2
Serie A
Santos FC badge
Santos FC
SAN
1
Sao Paulo badge
Sao Paulo
SAP
1
FT
Paulista A1
Sao Paulo badge
Sao Paulo
SAP
2
Santos FC badge
Santos FC
SAN
0
FT
Serie A
Santos FC badge
Santos FC
SAN
1
Sao Paulo badge
Sao Paulo
SAP
0
FT
Serie A
Sao Paulo badge
Sao Paulo
SAP
2
Santos FC badge
Santos FC
SAN
1
FT
Paulista A1
Santos FC badge
Santos FC
SAN
3
Sao Paulo badge
Sao Paulo
SAP
1
FT
6Goals Scored6
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored3/5

The most recent meeting between these two clubs ended 1-1, a Serie A draw at Santos' ground in February 2026. Santos have the stronger record across the last five encounters, winning three of those matches compared to one win for Sao Paulo, with one draw. The series has been closely contested across both Serie A and the Paulista A1, and Santos' 3-1 win at Vila Belmiro in February 2025 stands as the most decisive result in recent memory.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
FlamengoFlamengoFLA
2818645523+3260
W
W
W
W
W
2
PalmeirasPalmeirasSEP
2816934721+2657
D
W
D
D
W
3
Athletico ParanaenseAthletico ParanaenseAPR
2814774332+1149
W
D
L
D
W
4
FluminenseFluminenseFLU
2813964436+848
W
L
W
D
W
5
BahiaBahiaBAH
28121064335+846
L
W
W
W
W
6
CruzeiroCruzeiroCRU
2813694240+245
W
L
W
L
W
7
Atletico MGAtletico MGCAM
2711793632+440
D
W
L
W
D
8
Santos FCSantos FCSAN
2710894140+138
W
W
W
W
D
9
CoritibaCoritibaCOR
28108103743-638
L
D
L
W
W
10
Red Bull BragantinoRed Bull BragantinoBGT
27106113331+236
L
D
L
L
W
11
Sao PauloSao PauloSAP
27106113230+236
W
L
W
W
L
12
Botafogo RJBotafogo RJBRJ
2898114145-435
L
W
D
D
L
13
VitoriaVitoriaVIT
2896132842-1433
L
D
W
L
L
14
CorinthiansCorinthiansCOR
2888122932-332
L
L
L
L
L
15
MirassolMirassolMIR
2888123342-932
W
D
W
L
D
16
Vasco da GamaVasco da GamaVAS
2787123441-731
W
W
L
W
L
17
GremioGremioGRE
2878133038-829
D
L
L
L
W
18
InternacionalInternacionalINT
28610123036-628
L
W
L
L
D
19
RemoRemoREM
2858153247-1523
L
L
L
L
L
20
Chapecoense AFChapecoense AFCHA
2739152953-2418
D
L
W
L
W
Copa Libertadores
Copa Libertadores Qualification
Copa Sudamericana
Relegation

In Serie A, Sao Paulo sit 11th while Santos are eighth. The gap between the sides is narrow but meaningful, with Santos in a stronger position to push for a top-half finish and the continental places that come with it.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Sao Paulo vs Santos FC today

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  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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