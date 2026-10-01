Serie A - Game Week 21 2 Oct 2026 - 19:00

Today's game between Sao Paulo and Santos FC will kick off at Oct 2, 2026, 7:00 PM.

Sao Paulo vs Santos FC is available to watch live. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Sao Paulo host Santos FC in a Serie A fixture that carries real weight for both clubs as the Brazilian top flight heads into its final stretch of the season.

Dorival Junior's side sit 11th in the table, a position that demands points if they are to avoid being dragged into a relegation battle. Their recent form has been inconsistent, with wins over Internacional and Atletico MG offset by defeats to Palmeiras and Boca Juniors in continental competition.

Santos arrive in better shape. Cuca's side are eighth in Serie A and have won four of their last five matches across all competitions, showing a consistency that makes them a genuine threat on the road.

The visitors have also been busy off the pitch. Santos recently confirmed a new kit partnership with Adidas, set to begin from the 2028 season, signalling the club's ambitions to grow their commercial profile on a global scale.

Head-to-head history adds further edge to this fixture. The two clubs have met four times in the past 18 months across Serie A and the Paulista, with Santos holding the stronger recent record.

For Sao Paulo, this is a match they cannot afford to lose. For Santos, a win would push them firmly into the conversation for a continental qualification spot.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Sao Paulo vs Santos FC, including TV channel, live stream details and kick-off time.

How to watch Sao Paulo vs Santos FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Dorival Junior has not confirmed his starting lineup ahead of the match, and no injury or suspension information has been provided for the Sao Paulo squad. Updates are expected to be added closer to kick-off.

For Santos, Cuca has similarly kept his cards close to his chest, with no probable lineup, injuries, or suspensions listed at this stage. Further team news will be confirmed in the build-up to the game.

Form

Sao Paulo head into this match with a mixed recent record of two wins, one draw, and two defeats from their last five outings across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 1-0 Serie A win over Internacional, and they also beat Atletico MG 2-0 earlier in September. The defeats came against Palmeiras, who beat them 2-0 in the league, and Boca Juniors in the Copa Sudamericana. Across those five matches, Sao Paulo scored five goals and conceded four.

Santos have been in strong form, winning four of their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 1-2 Serie A win away at Remo, and they also beat Internacional 2-3 on the road and claimed back-to-back Copa Sudamericana results against Atletico MG before a 4-2 reverse in the second leg. Santos scored ten goals across those five games while conceding eight, reflecting an attacking approach that has produced results.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs ended 1-1, a Serie A draw at Santos' ground in February 2026. Santos have the stronger record across the last five encounters, winning three of those matches compared to one win for Sao Paulo, with one draw. The series has been closely contested across both Serie A and the Paulista A1, and Santos' 3-1 win at Vila Belmiro in February 2025 stands as the most decisive result in recent memory.

Standings

In Serie A, Sao Paulo sit 11th while Santos are eighth. The gap between the sides is narrow but meaningful, with Santos in a stronger position to push for a top-half finish and the continental places that come with it.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Sao Paulo vs Santos FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: