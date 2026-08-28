Serie A - Game Week 25 29 Aug 2026 - 19:00

Today's game between Sao Paulo and Red Bull Bragantino will kick-off at Aug 29, 2026, 7:00 PM.

Sao Paulo vs Red Bull Bragantino is available to watch live via Fanatiz and Premiere. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Sao Paulo host Red Bull Bragantino in a Serie A fixture that finds both clubs at very different points in their seasons. The Morumbis will stage this meeting of two sides with contrasting ambitions in the Brazilian top flight.

Dorival Junior's side sit 13th in the table and are carrying the weight of a two-front campaign. Sao Paulo have been active in the Copa Sudamericana, and their domestic form has suffered for it. Back-to-back league defeats to Gremio and Chapecoense have piled pressure on a squad stretched across competitions.

The most recent of those setbacks was a 1-0 home loss to Chapecoense on August 23, a result that will have stung given the visitors' position at the foot of the division. Sao Paulo will want a response, and quickly.

Bragantino arrive in seventh place and with something to play for in the top half. Vagner Mancini's side beat Gremio 1-0 in their last Serie A outing, a clean sheet that offered some defensive solidity after a difficult run of results that included two defeats in the Copa Sudamericana.

The visitors have struggled for goals of late, scoring just twice across their last five matches in all competitions. Mancini needs more from his attackers if Bragantino are to sustain a push up the table.

This is a fixture with recent history between the clubs, and Sao Paulo will be looking to use home advantage to arrest a poor run of league form. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this Serie A game live.

How to watch Sao Paulo vs Red Bull Bragantino with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Dorival Junior takes charge of Sao Paulo for this Serie A fixture. No confirmed injuries or suspensions are currently listed for the home side, and no probable starting lineup has been released. Team news will be updated closer to kick-off as the squad picture becomes clearer.

Vagner Mancini leads Red Bull Bragantino into this match. No injury or suspension information has been confirmed for the away side at this stage, and no projected XI has been published. Further updates are expected in the build-up to the fixture.

Form

Sao Paulo have recorded one win, two draws, and two defeats from their last five matches across Serie A and the Copa Sudamericana. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 Serie A defeat to Chapecoense on August 23, continuing a difficult run of domestic results. Prior to that, a 3-1 Copa Sudamericana win over Bolivar on August 19 had offered some encouragement, though it was sandwiched between league draws and defeats. Sao Paulo scored seven goals and conceded five across those five fixtures.

Red Bull Bragantino have taken one win, two draws, and two defeats from their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 1-0 Serie A win over Gremio on August 23, a positive end to a run that included back-to-back Copa Sudamericana draws and defeats. A 2-2 draw with Atletico MG and a 1-1 draw at Athletico Paranaense also feature in the stretch. Bragantino scored four goals and conceded four across those five matches.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these clubs came on March 15, 2026, when Red Bull Bragantino hosted Sao Paulo in Serie A and lost 1-2. Before that, Sao Paulo also won 1-2 at Bragantino in the Paulista A1 on February 21, 2026. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Sao Paulo hold the stronger record with three wins to Bragantino's one, with one draw — a 2-2 Serie A encounter in July 2025 — completing the set.

Standings

In the current Serie A table, Sao Paulo sit 13th while Red Bull Bragantino are placed seventh.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Sao Paulo vs Red Bull Bragantino today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: