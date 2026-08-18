Copa Sudamericana - 1/8 18 Aug 2026 - 20:30

Today's game between Sao Paulo and Bolivar will kick-off at Aug 18, 2026, 8:30 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Sao Paulo vs Bolivar in the United States are listed below.

Sao Paulo and Bolivar meet in the Copa Sudamericana, with both sides carrying the weight of a first-leg draw into this second encounter. The tie is finely balanced after a 1-1 result in Bolivia, leaving everything to play for on Brazilian soil.

Dorival Junior's side have found consistent results hard to come by. Sao Paulo have not won in their last four matches across all competitions, drawing three and losing one, and the pressure on the squad is real as it juggles continental and domestic obligations simultaneously.

Bolivar arrive in decent domestic form. Vladimir Soria's side beat San Antonio Bulo Bulo 4-1 in their most recent Primera Division outing and have won three of their last five matches overall. The Bolivian champions are no strangers to South American competition and will not be intimidated by the occasion.

The Copa Sudamericana context adds further edge. Sao Paulo top Group C, but with the tie level on aggregate, a second draw could still complicate the picture depending on how the group table settles. Neither side can afford to be passive.

For Sao Paulo, the home crowd will be expected to play its part. The squad has shown it can score — five goals in five matches — but the defensive record tells a more uncomfortable story, with five conceded in that same run.

Bolivar's away goal from the first leg gives them a degree of security, but a side travelling from altitude to Brazil will need to be sharp from the first whistle if they are to protect that advantage.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Sao Paulo vs Bolivar, including TV channel and live stream options and kick-off time.

How to watch Sao Paulo vs Bolivar with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Sao Paulo head coach Dorival Junior has no confirmed injuries or suspensions listed ahead of this fixture, and no probable starting lineup has been released at this stage. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Bolivar manager Vladimir Soria also has no confirmed absences or disciplinary concerns reported from the away camp, and no projected XI has been published. Further squad information will be provided as the match approaches.

Form

Sao Paulo have taken no wins, three draws, and two defeats from their last five matches across all competitions, a run that spans both Serie A and Copa Sudamericana. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 Serie A draw with Coritiba on August 16, following the 1-1 Copa Sudamericana draw with Bolivar four days earlier. A 2-1 Serie A defeat to Gremio also features in that stretch. Across the five matches, Sao Paulo scored five goals and conceded five, with no back-to-back wins recorded.

Bolivar have won three, drawn one, and lost one of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a commanding 4-1 Primera Division victory over San Antonio Bulo Bulo on August 15, and they also beat Aurora 4-2 away from home earlier in the run. The 1-1 Copa Sudamericana draw with Sao Paulo on August 12 represents their only dropped points in their last four outings. Bolivar scored 12 goals across the five matches and conceded four.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides took place on August 12, 2026, when Bolivar hosted Sao Paulo in the Copa Sudamericana first leg, with the match ending 1-1. The only other recorded meetings came in the 2013 Copa Libertadores qualification rounds: Bolivar won 4-3 at home on January 31, 2013, while Sao Paulo won 5-0 at home in the first leg on January 24, 2013. Across the three head-to-head matches on record, each side has claimed one win, with one draw.

Standings

Grp. C Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Sao Paulo SAP 6 3 3 0 6 1 +5 12 W D D D W 2 O'Higgins OHI 6 3 1 2 8 6 +2 10 W L D W L 3 Millonarios MIL 6 2 2 2 7 7 0 8 L D W D W 4 Boston River BOR 6 1 0 5 5 12 -7 3 L W L L L Qualification to next stage

In Group C of the Copa Sudamericana, Sao Paulo currently sit in first place.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Sao Paulo vs Bolivar today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: