Liga MX - Game Week 12 17 Oct 2026 - 19:00 Estadio Nuevo Corona

Today's game between Santos Laguna and Queretaro FC will kick off at Oct 17, 2026, 7:00 PM.

Santos Laguna vs Queretaro FC is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Santos Laguna host Queretaro FC at Estadio Nuevo Corona in Torreon in an Apertura 2026 Liga MX fixture with contrasting ambitions on either side of the pitch.

Renato Paiva's side have found serious momentum in recent weeks. Los Guerreros have won four of their last five Liga MX matches and arrive at this fixture with the confidence of a team that knows how to grind out results.

Queretaro FC come into this game in strong form of their own. Esteban Gonzalez's Gallos Blancos have picked up four wins from their last five outings and sit fourth in the Apertura standings, making this a genuine test of their top-four credentials on the road.

The visitors beat Atlante 2-0 in their most recent match and have shown they can win away from home, taking points from CD Guadalajara and Tijuana in recent weeks.

Santos will look to the Estadio Nuevo Corona crowd to give them an edge. Their record against Queretaro at home has been strong in recent seasons, and Paiva will expect his side to build on that.

This is a meeting between two sides in form, with Santos protecting home advantage and Queretaro looking to push their Liguilla challenge further.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Santos Laguna vs Queretaro FC live.

How to watch Santos Laguna vs Queretaro FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Renato Paiva takes charge of Santos Laguna for this fixture, though no confirmed lineup, injury, or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Queretaro FC are managed by Esteban Gonzalez, and similarly, no probable lineup, injury, or suspension data has been confirmed for the visiting squad at this stage. Further team news will be provided as it becomes available.

Form

Santos Laguna have been in excellent domestic form, recording four wins and one loss across their last five Liga MX matches. Paiva's side beat Atletico de San Luis 1-2 in their most recent outing and also overcame Pachuca 1-0 and Toluca 2-3 in that run. Their only defeat came against Cruz Azul, where they failed to score. Santos scored seven goals and conceded four across those five fixtures.

Queretaro FC have also been difficult to stop, winning four of their last five Liga MX games with one draw. Their most recent match ended in a 2-0 win over Atlante, and they also beat CD Guadalajara and Atlas during that stretch. The draw came against Leon, finishing 1-1. Gonzalez's side scored seven goals and conceded three across those five outings.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides took place in February 2026, when the two clubs drew 2-2 in a Liga MX fixture at Queretaro. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Santos Laguna hold a slight edge, winning two to Queretaro's two, with one draw. Santos won 3-1 when hosting Queretaro in October 2025, while Queretaro claimed a 3-2 victory at home in November 2024.

Standings

In the Apertura 2026 standings, Santos Laguna sit 14th while Queretaro FC are fourth, with the visitors firmly in contention for the Liguilla playoff positions.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Santos Laguna vs Queretaro FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: