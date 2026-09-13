Liga MX - Game Week 8 13 Sept 2026 - 21:00 Estadio Nuevo Corona

Today's game between Santos Laguna and FC Juarez will kick off at Sep 13, 2026, 9:00 PM.

Santos Laguna vs FC Juárez is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Santos Laguna host FC Juárez at Estadio Nuevo Corona in Torreón in a Liga MX Apertura fixture that brings together two clubs scrapping at the wrong end of the table.

Renato Paiva's Santos side sit 17th in the Apertura standings and are in desperate need of points. Their Liga MX form has been poor, with three defeats in their last four league outings, and they have scored just once in their last three competitive matches.

FC Juárez arrive in even worse shape. Pedro Caixinha's side are 18th in the table and have lost all five of their most recent competitive matches, conceding 16 goals in the process. Their last Liga MX outing ended in a 0-2 defeat to Pachuca.

For Santos, this is a match they will feel they must win. Playing at home against a side without a win in five, Paiva's squad has the opportunity to pull clear of the relegation zone and ease some of the pressure that has been building.

Juárez have no such luxury. A sixth straight defeat would deepen the crisis around Caixinha's squad and leave them isolated at the foot of the table with the Apertura campaign already at a critical stage.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Santos Laguna vs FC Juárez live, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Santos Laguna vs FC Juarez with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Santos Laguna are managed by Renato Paiva for this fixture. No injury or suspension information has been confirmed for the home side, and no probable lineup has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

FC Juárez head into the match under coach Pedro Caixinha. As with Santos, no injury, suspension, or lineup data is currently available for the away side. Check back for the latest squad news as the match approaches.

Form

Santos Laguna have recorded one win, one draw, and three losses across their last five competitive matches. Their most recent result was a 1-0 defeat to Cruz Azul in Liga MX, following a goalless draw with Tigres. Earlier in the run, they lost 3-2 to Puebla and 0-1 to CD Guadalajara, with their only win coming against Philadelphia Union in the Leagues Cup. Across those five matches, Santos scored three goals and conceded five.

FC Juárez have lost all five of their last competitive matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 0-2 defeat to Pachuca in Liga MX, following a 4-0 loss to Toluca. The heaviest result in the run was a 6-1 defeat to Monterrey. Juárez scored just two goals across the five matches and conceded 15.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in January 2026, when the two clubs drew 2-2 at Estadio Nuevo Corona in a Liga MX fixture. Across the last five encounters, FC Juárez have won three times, Santos Laguna have won once, and one match has ended level. Juárez won 2-1 and 1-0 in their last two home fixtures against Santos in August 2025 and January 2025 respectively, while Santos' only victory in this run came at home in October 2024, when they beat Juárez 2-0.

Standings

In the Liga MX Apertura table, Santos Laguna sit 17th and FC Juárez are placed 18th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Santos Laguna vs FC Juarez today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: