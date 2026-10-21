Liga MX - Game Week 13 21 Oct 2026 - 23:10 Estadio Nuevo Corona

Today's game between Santos Laguna and Club Universidad Nacional will kick off at Oct 21, 2026, 11:10 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Santos Laguna vs Pumas in the United States are listed below. The match is available to watch live on TUDN, with streaming access through DirecTV Stream.

Santos Laguna host Club Universidad Nacional at Estadio Nuevo Corona in Torreon in an Apertura 2026 Liga MX fixture that pits a side in blistering form against a Pumas team searching for consistency.

Renato Paiva's side have been one of the standout teams in recent Liga MX weeks. Los Guerreros have won all five of their last Liga MX matches and arrive at this fixture with the kind of momentum that makes them formidable at home.

Pumas come into this game in far more uncertain territory. Esteban Solari's side have managed just one win, two draws, and two losses in their last five Liga MX outings, and the pressure on the squad has grown with each dropped point.

The head-to-head record between these clubs heavily favours Pumas in recent seasons, but Santos' current form and home advantage make this a genuinely open contest.

For Paiva, maintaining this winning run at Estadio Nuevo Corona would cement Santos' push up the Apertura standings. For Solari, a result away from home is becoming a necessity.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Santos Laguna vs Pumas live, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Santos Laguna vs Club Universidad Nacional with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Renato Paiva has not confirmed his starting lineup ahead of this fixture, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for Santos Laguna. Further squad updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Esteban Solari is similarly yet to name a probable XI for Pumas, with no injuries or suspensions confirmed for the away side at this stage. Team news will be updated as it becomes available.

Form

Santos Laguna arrive in outstanding domestic form, winning all five of their last Liga MX matches. Paiva's side beat Queretaro FC 5-0 in their most recent outing and also overcame Atletico de San Luis 2-1 away from home during that run. Santos scored 11 goals and conceded just two across those five fixtures, a record that underlines their attacking output and defensive solidity.

Pumas have recorded one win, two draws, and two losses from their last five Liga MX games. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-1 defeat at Atlante, and they were beaten 3-0 by CD Guadalajara in the same stretch. The standout result was a 3-3 draw with Cruz Azul. Pumas scored seven goals and conceded nine across those five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in January 2026, when Club Universidad Nacional beat Santos Laguna 4-0 in a Liga MX fixture with Pumas as the home side. Across the five recorded head-to-head matches, Pumas hold a clear advantage, winning three, with one draw and one Santos Laguna win. The five fixtures produced a combined 14 goals, and Pumas have kept Santos scoreless in three of those meetings.

Standings

In the current Apertura standings, Santos Laguna sit ninth and Pumas are placed 11th, with both clubs in the top half of the table but separated by two positions.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Santos Laguna vs Club Universidad Nacional today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: