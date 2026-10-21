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Liga MX
team-logoSantos Laguna
Estadio Nuevo Corona
team-logoClub Universidad Nacional
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Watch Santos Laguna vs Club Universidad Nacional Liga MX soccer game LIVE: Online streams, TV channel, early teams news, start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Santos Laguna vs Club Universidad Nacional
Santos Laguna
Club Universidad Nacional
Liga MX

How to watch the Liga MX match between Santos Laguna and Club Universidad Nacional, as well as kick-off time and team news.

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Liga MX - Game Week 13
Estadio Nuevo Corona

Today's game between Santos Laguna and Club Universidad Nacional will kick off at Oct 21, 2026, 11:10 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Santos Laguna vs Pumas in the United States are listed below. The match is available to watch live on TUDN, with streaming access through DirecTV Stream.

TUDN

TUDN

Click here

DirecTV Stream

DirecTV Stream

Click here

Santos Laguna host Club Universidad Nacional at Estadio Nuevo Corona in Torreon in an Apertura 2026 Liga MX fixture that pits a side in blistering form against a Pumas team searching for consistency.

Renato Paiva's side have been one of the standout teams in recent Liga MX weeks. Los Guerreros have won all five of their last Liga MX matches and arrive at this fixture with the kind of momentum that makes them formidable at home.

Pumas come into this game in far more uncertain territory. Esteban Solari's side have managed just one win, two draws, and two losses in their last five Liga MX outings, and the pressure on the squad has grown with each dropped point.

The head-to-head record between these clubs heavily favours Pumas in recent seasons, but Santos' current form and home advantage make this a genuinely open contest.

For Paiva, maintaining this winning run at Estadio Nuevo Corona would cement Santos' push up the Apertura standings. For Solari, a result away from home is becoming a necessity.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Santos Laguna vs Pumas live, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Santos Laguna vs Club Universidad Nacional with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Santos Laguna vs Club Universidad Nacional Probable lineups

Manager

  • R. Paiva

Renato Paiva has not confirmed his starting lineup ahead of this fixture, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for Santos Laguna. Further squad updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Esteban Solari is similarly yet to name a probable XI for Pumas, with no injuries or suspensions confirmed for the away side at this stage. Team news will be updated as it becomes available.

Form

SAN

SAN - Form

JUA
W2-1
TOL
W2-3
PAC
W1-0
SAN
W1-2
QFC
W5-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/4
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5
CUN

CUN - Form

CDG
L3-0
ATL
D1-1
SAN
L2-3
CRU
D3-3
ATL
W1-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/11
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Santos Laguna arrive in outstanding domestic form, winning all five of their last Liga MX matches. Paiva's side beat Queretaro FC 5-0 in their most recent outing and also overcame Atletico de San Luis 2-1 away from home during that run. Santos scored 11 goals and conceded just two across those five fixtures, a record that underlines their attacking output and defensive solidity.

Pumas have recorded one win, two draws, and two losses from their last five Liga MX games. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-1 defeat at Atlante, and they were beaten 3-0 by CD Guadalajara in the same stretch. The standout result was a 3-3 draw with Cruz Azul. Pumas scored seven goals and conceded nine across those five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Santos LagunaDrawClub Universidad Nacional
1
1
3
Liga MX
Club Universidad Nacional badge
Club Universidad Nacional
CUN
4
Santos Laguna badge
Santos Laguna
SAN
0
FT
Liga MX
Santos Laguna badge
Santos Laguna
SAN
3
Club Universidad Nacional badge
Club Universidad Nacional
CUN
0
FT
Liga MX
Club Universidad Nacional badge
Club Universidad Nacional
CUN
2
Santos Laguna badge
Santos Laguna
SAN
0
FT
Liga MX
Santos Laguna badge
Santos Laguna
SAN
1
Club Universidad Nacional badge
Club Universidad Nacional
CUN
1
FT
Liga MX
Club Universidad Nacional badge
Club Universidad Nacional
CUN
3
Santos Laguna badge
Santos Laguna
SAN
0
FT
4Goals Scored10
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored1/5

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in January 2026, when Club Universidad Nacional beat Santos Laguna 4-0 in a Liga MX fixture with Pumas as the home side. Across the five recorded head-to-head matches, Pumas hold a clear advantage, winning three, with one draw and one Santos Laguna win. The five fixtures produced a combined 14 goals, and Pumas have kept Santos scoreless in three of those meetings.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
CF AmericaCF AmericaCFA
117312714+1324
W
D
W
D
L
2
CD GuadalajaraCD GuadalajaraCDG
136522012+823
W
D
D
L
D
3
TolucaTolucaTOL
126332616+1021
D
L
D
L
W
4
LeonLeonLEO
136342017+321
W
L
D
W
D
5
AtlasAtlasATL
126331918+121
W
D
W
D
L
6
Cruz AzulCruz AzulCRU
126242721+620
W
D
D
L
W
7
Queretaro FCQueretaro FCQFC
126241615+120
L
L
W
W
D
8
MonterreyMonterreyMON
115241916+317
W
D
L
W
D
9
Santos LagunaSantos LagunaSAN
125161716+116
W
W
W
W
W
10
TijuanaTijuanaTIJ
114431514+116
D
D
L
D
L
11
Club Universidad NacionalClub Universidad NacionalCUN
124441920-116
W
D
L
D
L
12
PueblaPueblaPUE
124441213-116
D
D
L
D
L
13
Atletico de San LuisAtletico de San LuisSAN
134451822-416
W
D
L
W
W
14
TigresTigresTIG
133551418-414
L
D
W
W
L
15
AtlanteAtlanteATL
133551419-514
W
L
L
W
D
16
PachucaPachucaPAC
123451916+313
L
D
L
D
W
17
NecaxaNecaxaNEC
132381526-119
L
L
D
L
L
18
FC JuarezFC JuarezJUA
131111832-244
L
L
D
L
W
Qualification to next stage

In the current Apertura standings, Santos Laguna sit ninth and Pumas are placed 11th, with both clubs in the top half of the table but separated by two positions.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Santos Laguna vs Club Universidad Nacional today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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