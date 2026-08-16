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Liga MX
team-logoSantos Laguna
Estadio Nuevo Corona
team-logoCD Guadalajara
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Watch Santos Laguna vs CD Guadalajara Liga MX soccer game LIVE: Online streams, TV channel, early teams news, start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Santos Laguna vs CD Guadalajara
Santos Laguna
CD Guadalajara
Liga MX

How to watch the Liga MX match between Santos Laguna and CD Guadalajara, as well as kick-off time and team news

crest
Liga MX - Game Week 4
Estadio Nuevo Corona

Today's game between Santos Laguna and CD Guadalajara will kick-off at Aug 16, 2026, 9:10 PM.

Santos Laguna vs CD Guadalajara is available to watch live in the United States. The TV channel and live stream options for this Liga MX fixture are listed below.

TUDN

TUDN

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DirecTV Stream

DirecTV Stream

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ViX

ViX

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Santos Laguna host CD Guadalajara at Estadio Nuevo Corona in Torreon in what is a Liga MX Apertura fixture between two clubs arriving off the back of bruising Leagues Cup campaigns.

For Renato Paiva's Santos side, the timing of this domestic return could not be more pressing. Los Guerreros won just one of their five Leagues Cup group-stage matches, and their Liga MX form before that tournament offered little comfort — defeats to CF America and Atlas had already left them rooted near the bottom of the Apertura standings.

Chivas come to Torreon having closed out their own Leagues Cup run with a 1-2 win over Seattle Sounders on August 13, a result that provided some late relief for Gabriel Milito's squad after losses to Los Angeles FC and FC Dallas earlier in the tournament. The Dallas defeat in particular, described at the time as a stunning upset, underlined the inconsistency that has followed Guadalajara through the summer.

Milito's side carry a distinct identity into every competition. Chivas field only Mexican players or those with a Mexican connection, a policy that shapes their squad-building and gives their performances a particular edge when domestic pride is on the line.

Santos sit 17th in the Apertura table, while Guadalajara are placed 12th. Neither club is in a position to treat this fixture as anything other than urgent.

Read on for the TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time for Santos Laguna vs CD Guadalajara.

How to watch Santos Laguna vs CD Guadalajara with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Santos Laguna vs CD Guadalajara Probable lineups

Santos Laguna crest
Santos Laguna
SAN
Formation
CD Guadalajara crest
CD Guadalajara
CDG
CD Guadalajara crest
CD Guadalajara
CDG

Manager

  • R. Paiva

Santos Laguna head coach Renato Paiva has not released a projected XI ahead of this fixture. No injury or suspension information is currently listed for the home side, and updates will be added closer to kick-off.

CD Guadalajara manager Gabriel Milito has similarly not confirmed a probable lineup. No absences or suspensions are on record for the away squad at this stage. Further team news for both clubs will be added as it becomes available.

Form

SAN

SAN - Form

ATL
L0-1
CFA
L3-0
NYC
L2-0
CHI
L3-1
PHI
W0-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
3/9
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5
CDG

CDG - Form

JUA
W1-0
PUE
D1-1
LAF
L1-1
DAL
L0-1
SEA
W1-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/4
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Santos Laguna carry a W-L-L-L-L record into this match across their last five outings in all competitions. Their most recent result was a 0-2 win over Philadelphia Union in the Leagues Cup on August 13, which ended a run of four straight defeats. Those losses included a 3-1 reverse against Chicago Fire, a 2-0 defeat to New York City FC, a 3-0 loss to CF America, and a 1-0 defeat to Atlas. Santos scored three goals and conceded nine across those five matches.

CD Guadalajara arrive with a W-L-L-D-W record from their last five games. Their most recent outing was a 1-2 Leagues Cup win over Seattle Sounders on August 13, which followed a 0-1 defeat to FC Dallas. Prior to that, Chivas drew 1-1 with Los Angeles FC in the same competition, drew 1-1 with Puebla in Liga MX, and beat FC Juarez 1-0. Guadalajara scored five goals and conceded four across those five fixtures.


Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Santos LagunaDrawCD Guadalajara
1
1
3
Liga MX
CD Guadalajara badge
CD Guadalajara
CDG
3
Santos Laguna badge
Santos Laguna
SAN
0
FT
Liga MX
Santos Laguna badge
Santos Laguna
SAN
1
CD Guadalajara badge
CD Guadalajara
CDG
0
FT
Liga MX
CD Guadalajara badge
CD Guadalajara
CDG
1
Santos Laguna badge
Santos Laguna
SAN
0
FT
Liga MX
Santos Laguna badge
Santos Laguna
SAN
0
CD Guadalajara badge
CD Guadalajara
CDG
2
FT
Liga MX
CD Guadalajara badge
CD Guadalajara
CDG
1
Santos Laguna badge
Santos Laguna
SAN
1
FT
2Goals Scored7
Games over 2.5 goals1/5
Both teams scored1/5


The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in Liga MX on March 14, 2026, when CD Guadalajara beat Santos Laguna 3-0 at home. Before that, Santos won 1-0 as hosts in August 2025, while Guadalajara claimed a 1-0 victory at home in January 2025. Across the five most recent Liga MX meetings on record, Guadalajara hold the advantage with three wins to Santos's one, with one draw.

Standings

#
PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
MonterreyMonterreyMON
4301115+69
W
W
L
W
2
CF AmericaCF AmericaCFA
321051+47
W
D
W
3
TolucaTolucaTOL
421163+37
D
W
L
W
4
TijuanaTijuanaTIJ
321041+37
D
W
W
5
Club Universidad NacionalClub Universidad NacionalCUN
320175+26
W
W
L
6
Cruz AzulCruz AzulCRU
320176+16
L
W
W
7
Queretaro FCQueretaro FCQFC
320154+16
W
W
L
8
NecaxaNecaxaNEC
32015506
L
W
W
9
AtlasAtlasATL
32014406
L
W
W
10
AtlanteAtlanteATL
41215505
D
W
D
L
11
PueblaPueblaPUE
31113304
D
L
W
12
CD GuadalajaraCD GuadalajaraCDG
311123-14
D
W
L
13
PachucaPachucaPAC
310243+13
L
L
W
14
LeonLeonLEO
310234-13
W
L
L
15
Atletico de San LuisAtletico de San LuisSAN
302145-12
D
D
L
16
TigresTigresTIG
301258-31
L
D
L
17
Santos LagunaSantos LagunaSAN
300327-50
L
L
L
18
FC JuarezFC JuarezJUA
4004212-100
L
L
L
L
Qualification to next stage
Last updated 2026-08-16T02:29:23.000Z

In the current Liga MX Apertura standings, Santos Laguna sit 17th while CD Guadalajara are placed 12th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Santos Laguna vs CD Guadalajara today

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  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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