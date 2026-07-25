Liga MX - Game Week 2 Estadio Nuevo Corona

Today's game between Santos Laguna and Atlas will kick-off at Jul 25, 2026, 11:00 PM.

READ MORE: Today's FW2026 TV schedule

Santos Laguna vs Atlas is available to watch live in the United States on ViX. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Santos Laguna host Atlas at the Estadio Nuevo Corona in Torreon in a Liga MX Apertura fixture that carries real significance for both clubs heading into the midpoint of the season.

Renato Paiva's side come into this match under pressure. Santos have lost three of their last four Liga MX games, including a 3-2 defeat to Monterrey in their most recent outing, and the home crowd will be looking for a response on their own turf.

Atlas arrive in considerably better shape. Hernan Crespo's side sit fourth in the Apertura standings and opened their campaign with a 3-2 win away at Leon, a result that underlines their capacity to pick up points on the road.

The visitors do carry some inconsistency from earlier in the year. Back-to-back losses to Cruz Azul in May disrupted their rhythm, but that win at Leon suggests Atlas have recalibrated ahead of this trip north.

This fixture has recent history worth noting. When the sides met in April, Atlas won 1-0 at the Estadio Nuevo Corona, making Santos Laguna particularly motivated to reverse that result on home soil.

For Santos, three points would breathe life into a difficult run. For Atlas, a positive result would consolidate their position in the top half and build momentum through the Apertura.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Santos Laguna vs Atlas, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Santos Laguna vs Atlas with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Santos Laguna are managed by Renato Paiva. No confirmed injuries or suspensions have been reported for the home side ahead of this fixture, and no projected XI is currently available. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Atlas head coach Hernan Crespo also has no confirmed injury or suspension news listed at this stage. A projected lineup has not been confirmed, and further squad updates are expected as the match approaches.

Form

Santos Laguna have won one and lost three of their last five Liga MX matches, with one draw not recorded in that run. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-2 defeat to Monterrey, and they also lost 2-0 to Atletico de San Luis and 4-2 to Pachuca in that stretch. Their sole win came against Monterrey, a 3-0 victory in April. Santos have scored seven goals and conceded ten across those five games, a return that reflects their defensive vulnerability during this period.

Atlas have recorded two wins, one draw, and two losses across their last five Liga MX fixtures. Their most recent match was a 3-2 win away at Leon, and they also claimed a 1-0 victory at CF America earlier in the run. The losses came against Cruz Azul — 1-0 and 3-2 in consecutive fixtures — while a goalless draw against Tigres completed the five-match sequence. Atlas have scored six goals and conceded six across those games.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides took place on April 19, 2026, when Atlas won 1-0 at the Estadio Nuevo Corona in a Liga MX fixture. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Atlas hold the stronger record with three wins to Santos Laguna's one, with one match ending in a draw. The sides drew 2-2 when they met at the Estadio Jalisco in September 2025, while Atlas have also won 1-0 and 3-0 in Guadalajara across earlier meetings in this dataset.

Standings

In the Liga MX Apertura standings, Atlas sit fourth while Santos Laguna are eleventh.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Santos Laguna vs Atlas today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: