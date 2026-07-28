Today's game between Santos FC and Universidad Central will kick-off at Jul 28, 2026, 8:30 PM.

READ MORE: Today's FW2026 TV schedule

TV channel and live stream options for Santos FC vs Universidad Central are listed below. Fubo, beIN SPORTS, Fanatiz, and beIN SPORTS Connect are all carrying the match.

Santos FC host Universidad Central in the Copa Sudamericana, with Cuca's side looking to press home the advantage they built in the first leg in Venezuela.

Santos went to Caracas and came away with a 4-1 win, a result that effectively put one foot in the next round. That performance was delivered without Neymar, who was absent after being spotted at a poker tournament in São Paulo rather than travelling with the squad. The 34-year-old has since returned to training, scored twice in the subsequent Serie A draw with Chapecoense, and publicly denied reports of a dressing room fallout with younger team-mates following that game.

The noise around Neymar has not stopped, but on the pitch Santos have enough to feel confident about their position in this tie. Cuca's side sit second in Copa Sudamericana Group D, and a home win would consolidate that standing.

Universidad Central arrive in difficult shape. Daniel Sasso's side have won just one of their last five matches across all competitions and were beaten 4-1 in the first leg. They conceded freely in that fixture and have not shown the defensive resilience needed to overturn such a deficit.

The Venezuelan club's Copa Sudamericana campaign has been under pressure for some time. A 4-0 Copa Libertadores defeat earlier in their recent run underlined the scale of the challenge they face against South American opposition of Santos's quality.

For Santos, this is a chance to put the tie beyond doubt and give Cuca's squad a clear path through to the knockout rounds. The home crowd at the Vila Belmiro will expect a controlled performance.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this Copa Sudamericana fixture, including TV channel and live stream options.

How to watch Santos FC vs Universidad Central with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Santos FC are managed by Cuca for this Copa Sudamericana fixture. No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side, and no probable lineup has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the squad picture becomes clearer.

Universidad Central head into this match under Daniel Sasso. The away side's squad news is similarly unconfirmed at this stage, with no injuries, suspensions, or projected XI provided. Further information is expected to emerge in the build-up to the game.

Form

Santos have won three and lost two of their last five matches across all competitions, scoring 13 goals and conceding seven in that run. Their most recent outing was a 2-2 draw with Chapecoense in the Serie A, while the match before that was the 4-1 Copa Sudamericana win over Universidad Central. They also recorded a 3-1 Serie A victory over Vitoria and a 3-0 Copa Sudamericana win over Deportivo Cuenca during this period, with their only other defeat a 2-1 loss to Botafogo in the league.

Universidad Central have won just one of their last five matches. Their most recent fixture ended in a 1-4 Copa Sudamericana defeat to Santos, and they also lost 2-3 to Portuguesa FC in the Primera Division. Their sole win in this run came against Libertad in the Copa Libertadores, and their heaviest setback was a 4-0 loss to Rosario Central. The side have struggled for consistency and have conceded regularly across these five games.

Head-to-Head Record

SAN Last match UNI 1 Win 0 Draws 0 Wins Universidad Central 1 - 4 Santos FC 4 Goals scored 1 Games over 2.5 goals 1/1 Both teams scored 1/1

The only recorded meeting between these sides in the available dataset came on July 22, 2026, when Santos FC won 4-1 away at Universidad Central in the Copa Sudamericana first leg. That result gives Santos a commanding advantage heading into this return fixture.

Standings

Grp. D Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Recoleta REC 6 1 5 0 6 5 +1 8 W D D D D 2 Santos FC SAN 6 1 4 1 8 6 +2 7 W D D D D 3 San Lorenzo SAN 6 1 4 1 6 5 +1 7 L D D D W 4 Deportivo Cuenca DEC 6 1 3 2 3 7 -4 6 L D D D L Qualification to next stage

In Copa Sudamericana Group D, Santos FC currently sit in second place. Universidad Central's group position is not confirmed in the available data.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Santos FC vs Universidad Central today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: