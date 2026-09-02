Cup - Quarter Finals 2 Sept 2026 - 20:30

Today's game between Santos FC and Palmeiras will kick-off at Sep 2, 2026, 8:30 PM.

Santos FC vs Palmeiras is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Santos FC and Palmeiras meet again in the Copa do Brasil, with the second leg of their round-of-16 tie carrying enormous weight for the hosts. Santos go into this match having already conceded three without reply in the first leg at Nubank Parque, leaving Cuca's side needing a near-perfect performance to overturn the deficit.

The first leg told a stark story. Palmeiras were clinical and Santos were toothless, a result that intensified scrutiny around the absence of Neymar, who was left out of the matchday squad entirely. Santos football executive director Alexandre Mattos described the omission as a matter of strategy, pointing to the synthetic surface at Nubank Parque, but the questions around the 34-year-old's availability have not gone away.

Neymar then missed training ahead of Santos' subsequent Serie A derby against Corinthians, reporting flu symptoms. Santos managed to win that match 1-0, a result that provided some relief, but the Neymar situation continues to overshadow preparations.

Palmeiras, by contrast, arrive in excellent form. Abel Ferreira's side have won three of their last five matches across all competitions, and the first-leg result was a statement of their current dominance in Brazilian football. The club has also been operating smoothly off the pitch, with the €40 million sale of Allan to Manchester City celebrated internally as proof of their academy model.

Santos received a significant off-field boost when a FIFA transfer embargo was lifted after Neymar's family agency cleared an outstanding debt owed to Monaco. The financial intervention steadied the club, though turning around a 3-0 deficit on the pitch is a different challenge entirely.

For everything you need to know about how to watch Santos FC vs Palmeiras live, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time, read on below.

How to watch Santos FC vs Palmeiras with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Santos head coach Cuca has not confirmed a probable starting XI ahead of this fixture, and no injuries or suspensions are listed in the squad data at this stage. The central concern for Santos remains Neymar, whose availability has been a recurring issue. He was absent from the first-leg defeat and subsequently missed training ahead of the Corinthians derby with flu symptoms. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the squad picture develops.

Palmeiras manager Abel Ferreira is also yet to name a projected lineup, with no injury or suspension information confirmed. Further squad news will be provided in the build-up to the match.

Form

Santos have recorded two wins, two draws, and one defeat across their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 1-0 Serie A win over Corinthians on August 30, though the defeat that looms largest in this context is the 3-0 Cup loss to Palmeiras on August 27. Prior to that, Santos drew 1-1 with Mirassol in Serie A and beat Vasco da Gama 3-0 on the road. A Copa Sudamericana outing against CSD Macara ended goalless.

Palmeiras have won three, drawn one, and lost one of their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 1-1 Serie A draw with Mirassol on August 30, following the commanding 3-0 Cup win over Santos three days earlier. Ferreira's side also beat Vasco da Gama 4-1 in the league and defeated Cerro Porteno 1-0 in Copa Libertadores action, though they lost 3-2 to Fluminense in Serie A on August 15. Palmeiras have scored nine goals and conceded six across those five games.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these clubs was the first leg of this Cup tie on August 27, 2026, when Palmeiras won 3-0 at home. Before that, the sides drew 1-1 in a Serie A fixture in May 2026, and Palmeiras won 1-0 in the Paulista A1 in January 2026. Santos claimed a 1-0 Serie A win when hosting Palmeiras in November 2025, while Palmeiras won 2-0 at home in another Serie A meeting earlier that month. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Palmeiras hold the advantage with three wins to Santos' one, with one draw.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Santos FC vs Palmeiras today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: